Peta Murgatroyd Posts Sweet Easter Egg Hunt Video of Son Shai

Peter Murgatroyd posted the ultimate mom video.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer spent Easter morning on April 17 at an outdoor Easter egg hunt with her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, and their 5-year-old son, Shai — and she admitted she fears it could be the last time they do it.

Peta has been posting Easter videos of Shai ever since his birth in 2017. For his first Easter Instagram video, the baby boy cooed at the camera as his famous mom wished her followers a Happy Easter. But in Peta’s latest video, Shai is much more grown-up as he hunts down a basketful of eggs.

Peta Shared a Video of Shai Going on an Easter Egg Hunt

In an Instagram video shared with her nearly 1 million followers, Peta captured footage of Shai going on an egg hunt in a wooded area in Malibu, California. In the clip, the 5-year-old wore blue rain boots and pajamas as he trekked through the area in search of Easter treats. Once he spotted his Easter basket at the bottom of an eerie stairway, Shai told his parents he was spooked.

“I think that really scared me, it really scared me,” he told his parents.

After he picked up an egg, the little boy told his parents it looked like a “nut” was inside of it. The 5-year-old ended up with an overflowing basket of colorful eggs.

Peta also made a cameo as she wore slide sandals with socks as she trudged through the grass.

“This morning’s egg hunt was too funny,” the DWTS pro captioned the video. “Shai was (for the first time) curious and a little scared of what he might find. Maks and I were dying. Gosh I wish these early years wouldn’t go by so fast. Next year he probably won’t believe in the Easter bunny and it’ll be all overrrr. I have to cherish this time while I have it.”

Fans Commented on Peta’s Video & Her Worry About her Little Boy Growing Up

Fans reacted to the video in the comment section. A few fans assured Peta that since Shai is only five years old, he probably has a little more time to embrace the Easter Bunny tradition.

“He has a few more years for believing… enjoy! Happy Easter….“ one fan wrote.

“Peta, Maks, and Shai! Too cute! My 10 yr. old granddaughter who acts like 20 seems to still believe. I looked at her 12 yr old brother and we both giggled so you never know how long the fun will last!” another added.

“When you switch from Candy to dollars he’ll be happy to hunt for eggs again!!” a third fan joked.

Other commenters were happy that Maks and Peta were able to spend Easter together after Maks’ frightening experience in Ukraine earlier this year as Russia invaded the country while he was working there. The DWTS mirrorball champion had been in the country for a Ukraine version of “World of Dance” and he documented his harrowing trip home as he vacated the war-torn country in March 2022.

“SO Precious and Maks is home with you Safe, Blessed Easter indeed,” one fan wrote to the “Dancing with the Stars” couple.

READ NEXT: Kym Herjavec’s Twins Pose With the Easter Bunny