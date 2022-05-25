DWTS Pros Call Disney Plus Move ‘Inclusive’ & ‘Win-Win Situation’

The “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers and judges are offering their input on the move to Disney Plus, with professional dancer Alan Bersten calling it “inclusive” and judge Derek Hough calling it “very bold, very brave.” Read on to find out why.

Alan Bersten Called the Move ‘Inclusive,’ Artem Chigvintsev Called it a ‘Win-Win Situation’

In an interview with Hello! magazine, Alan called Disney Plus an “amazing platform” to air “Dancing With the Stars” because streaming is the future of television.

“Streaming is taking over the world and Disney is such an amazing platform. I don’t know much about numbers but they have surpassed 130 million subscribers in only two or three years!” said Alan. “I also think it will be amazing to be the first live show on a streaming platform.”

He is correct — on the May 11 earnings call, the Disney executives reported that Disney Plus added nearly 8 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, bringing the total number to 137.7 million subscribers.

Disney is undoubtedly hoping those numbers translate into more viewers for “Dancing With the Stars,” as Disney’s chairman of entertainment Dana Walden said in the press release announcing the move to Disney Plus that this is “a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans.”

Bersten also said that he thinks this move will make the show more inclusive in terms of voting.

“[O]ur west coast fans will be able to vote for the first time when it actually matters. Before [on ABC] it was like, ‘just vote for me, trust me, we’ll be good,’ so it feels inclusive to everyone,” said the dancer.

This echoes what fellow pro Cheryl Burke has said, telling talk show host Tamron Hall on May 4 that she is excited that the west coast will get to vote based on the actual dancing.

“I think [we’ll find] a new audience on top of our loyal fans as well. It’s the first time — this is live, still the same format, it’s going live, voting. At least west coast and east coast can vote now together and west coast won’t have to just base it on a popularity contest, right? It’ll be completely even in that sense,” said Cheryl.

She also added that this is a “huge deal that we need to all celebrate.”

“Imagine Disney Night! It’s gonna be huge,” said Cheryl.

Artem Chigvintsev said something similar on The Bellas podcast on May 4, telling his fiancee Nikki Bella, with whom he was paired on season 25 of the show, that he loves the move.

“Going to Disney Plus! I love it. I love ‘Star Wars,’ I love Disney. To me, it’s a win-win situation because I feel like we can use so much more characters. There’s going to be endless possibilities of what we can do in that sense,” said Artem. “First live-stream competition actually being on such a big platform, so, making history over here.”

The Judges Have Also Praised the Move

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight”, pro-turned-judge Derek Hough called the move “bold” and “brave,” even though everyone was pretty shocked when the news first broke.

“At first, I was like, ‘Wha? What does that mean?!’ But within 10 seconds, I was very, very excited about it. I think that’s where a lot of things are moving toward,” said Derek, adding, “‘Dancing With the Stars’ has always been a trailblazer, they’ve always been the first to do things. So to move into this area is very bold, very brave, and I’m very excited about it, to be a part of that new phase in television!”

He added, “It’s more opportunity for more performances, more dances, more creativity… so I’m excited about that too.”

Judge Bruno Tonioli, who recently revealed that he is leaving “Strictly Come Dancing” to focus on “Dancing With the Stars,” told BBC’s “The One Show” that he thinks the move is “a big deal.”

“‘Dancing With the Stars’ has moved on to Disney Plus. It’s gonna be streaming live on Disney Plus, which is a big deal, it’s very very exciting,” said Bruno.

And judge Carrie Ann Inaba posted her reaction to Instagram when the news broke, calling the show a “trailblazer.”

“‘Dancing With the Stars’ has always been a little bit of a trailblazer. … it’s been such an honor to be a part of this incredible team and it’s so exciting to see it evolve into next steps and the future, so if you don’t have your subscription for Disney Plus, you might wanna get one because we’re gonna be live! Yep!” said Carrie Ann.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

