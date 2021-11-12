How to Watch Hallmark’s Christmas Movies Online Without Cable

It’s the season for Hallmark movies! And the Hallmark Channel is airing movies every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night — with even more airing during the week of Thanksgiving. If you’re wanting to watch Hallmark Christmas movies online if you don’t have cable, there are a lot of options, including a new deal that was just reached in November with YouTube TV.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Hallmark Christmas movies streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 60+ other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the show live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 65-plus other TV channels via AT&T TV. Hallmark is included in every channel bundle, but the “Choice” and above packages come included with HBO Max and NBA League Pass at no cost, and you can try out any package for free with a 14-day trial:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the show live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the show live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue + Lifestyle Extra bundle or the Sling Orange + Lifestyle Extra bundle. Plus, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

YouTube TV Just Added Three Hallmark Channels to Its Regular Subscription Service

YouTube TV just added three new Hallmark channels that are available if you have a YouTube TV subscription. You don’t need any add-on fees to get these.

YouTube TV already had an optional add-on for Hallmark Movies Now, but that streaming service doesn’t carry all the new Christmas movies. Now YouTube TV is adding the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama, according to a press release.

YouTube TV membership includes unlimited cloud DVR storage along with access to more than 85 channels live and on-demand.

Wonya Lucas, Crown Media President & CEO, said about the new deal: “The launch of our linear networks on YouTube TV is perfectly timed, allowing the service’s customers to join the tens of millions of viewers who have made our networks the country’s most beloved seasonal destination and indisputable leader in holiday programming.”

Paul Snow, co-head of YouTube TV content partnerships, said in a statement about the new deal: “We’re excited to partner with Crown Media Family Networks to deliver all three of Hallmark’s linear channels to our YouTube TV members, including Hallmark Channel. We know that our members love this content, and it’s the perfect time to introduce these channels to YouTube TV as we head into the holiday season.”

You can sign up for YouTube TV at this link or try it for two weeks for free. Remember, you can access these through the YouTube TV subscription service, not regular YouTube.

Hallmark Christmas Preview

Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are airing numerous movies this holiday season.

In November alone, the movies that Hallmark is airing include “Open by Christmas,” “My Christmas Family Tree,” “One December Night,” “A Holiday in Harlem,” “Nantucket Noel,” A Christmas Together With You,” “Five More Minutes,” “A Kiss Before Christmas,” “The Nine Kittens of Christmas,” “Christmas CEO,” “An Unexpected Christmas,” “Making Spirits Brights,” “Christmas at Castle Hart,” “Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas,” “Christmas in Tahoe,” “The Christmas Contest,” and more.

You can see Hallmark’s full Christmas movie schedule for the new season in Heavy’s story here. And you can see Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ full Christmas movie schedule for the new season here.

