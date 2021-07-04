Is Home Depot or Lowe’s Open on the 4th of July? Store Hours & Specials

Happy 4th of July, 2021! If you need to pick up some supplies for a home or gardening project that you wanted to do on your day off from work, can you visit either Home Depot or Lowe’s on Independence Day today?

We have good news for those who were wanting to stop by. Both Lowe’s and Home Depot are open today, so locations near you will operate on their normal schedules.

Home Depot Hours & Specials

Home Depot is open today for Independence Day. A representative confirmed with Heavy that stores will be open for their regular hours today on Sunday, July 4, but customers should call their local store first because hours can vary by location.

If you’re not sure what your store’s regular hours are, you can find out through the Store Finder on their homepage or here.

According to Home Depot’s website, customer care hours are only closed for Christmas, and stores themselves are only closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. The website notes: “On other holidays and during some seasonal or store events, store hours may vary. Please check store hours with your local store prior to visiting.”

A Home Depot representative also told Heavy about some specials going on for the 4th of July.

“The Home Depot is offering extended deals on top products such as grills, small kitchen appliances, lawn care, tools and more during their annual Red, White and Blue sale, taking place now through Sunday, July 4.”

The top 10 deals for the Red, White, and Blue Sale, as shared with Heavy, include:

Product deals are available online, in-store, or through The Home Depot mobile app.

Home Depot is offering summer savings on select appliances through July 14. Tehy include:

$50 off when you buy 2 appliances

$100 off when you buy 3 appliances

$175 off when you buy 4 appliances

$350 off when you buy 5 appliances

$700 off when you buy 6+ appliances

Lowe’s Hours & Specials

Lowe’s stores are open for Independence Day. A representative confirmed with Heavy that they will not be adjusting their hours for the holiday, but will be open regular hours today.

To see the hours or contact information of the Lowe’s nearest you, visit here.

Lowe’s is also offering a number of specials for the July 4 holiday. A representative shared with Heavy: “From $50 off select Weber grills to special buys on stylish patio sets, the event includes everything consumers need to gear up for summer’s most anticipated event – home reunions.”

Most of Lowe’s Fourth of July savings will be in effect through July 7 at participating locations. There are numerous specials in place, so here are just a few highlights:

Save $50 on Char-Broil Performance Silver 5-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill (was $249, now $199)

NEW lower price on select bagged mulch, starting at $2.88/bag (buy online and pick up in store; limit 15 bags per order)

Save on Select Appliance Special Values + Up to $750 off with Purchase of Qualifying Major Appliances + Free Delivery >$299 (valid 6/23-7/14)

Save Up to 30% Off Your Entire Kitchen Cabinet Order: 10% off purchases $1,000 to $4,999; 20% off purchases $5,000 to $9,999; 30% off purchases $10,000 or more (valid 6/17-7/7)

Save $50 on DEWALT 12-in 15-Amp Dual Bevel Sliding Compound Corded Miter Saw (was $449, now $399)

Save $60 on DEWALT 20-Volt Max 1/2-in Brushless Cordless Drill (was $159, now $99)

