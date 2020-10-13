PHOTOS: Inside the Kardashian’s Palm Springs Home

The Kardashian-Jenners have always had a special place in their hearts for Palm Springs, as the kids would frequently visit their grandparents there. Kris Jenner purchased her own home for herself and her family for $12 million in August 2018, according to Riverside County property records.

The family getaway home includes seven bedroom suites, three of those as master suites, ten bathrooms, three oversized fire pits, four indoor fireplaces, an all-side infinity pool, and mountainous views, according to Realtor.com. The home is located in La Quinta, inside the exclusive Madison Club and overlooks the golf course. In total, the house spans 14,500 square feet inside and 11,000 square feet of livable outdoor space, according to Riverside County property records.

The inside of the house has a spacious interior, as viewers got to see in the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on October 8. When the Kardashians travel to Palm Springs, they normally stay at the house, play games, and relax, according to Kendall Jenner. The home definitely has the space, as seen in the photos and description below.

The House Has Plenty of Cozy Features

The outdoor space features serene spaces and green views. The single-story house sits on the Madison Club, “the most exclusive private residential community in La Quinta,” according to the Madison Club’s website.

The house has a 100-foot all-side infinity pool that flows into the grassy outdoors, according to Realtor.com. From the side of the house that faces the pool, an array of chairs and seating area surrounds it. Prior to entering the pool area, a roofed overhang extends from the indoor space to the outdoor space to provide some shade while still taking in that warm weather.

Even though the home is located in Palm Springs, it can still get chilly at night or during the winter. The house has four total gas-powered fire tables outside for the Kardashians to warm up, according to Realtor.com. The photos show one the size of the entire extra-long couch outdoors facing the pool. One entrance of the home shows walls cascading water and two large fire tables surround the door to the home.

Kris Jenner spared no expense in decorating the home. In the newest episode of KUWTK, the entire family ventures to Jenner’s Palm Springs home. Scott Disick joins the family and is playing with some of the kids when he accidentally runs into a lamp and shatters it. Jenner discovers the missing lamp and says that it’s, “a very expensive vintage lamp…mama’s not happy.”

Not All Went Well in Palm Springs

When the Kardashians ventured to Palm Springs shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, Kris Jenner noted that the family was, “due for a good bonding session” on the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The family played games, caught up, and hung out for two days until things went awry.

After a night of constant arguing over clothes and plans, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner ended up getting into a physical fight. All the sisters – minus Kendall Jenner – went out to a drag queen show, and Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble plans to drive home to LA that night with Kylie and Kendall Jenner. In a separate car, Kris Jenner, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian call one of the girls to make sure Gamble is with them. But the only thing they hear on the other line is high pitched screaming about who they are dropping off first. “It just sounds really crazy,” Khloe Kardashian says in a confessional.

Gamble and Kylie Jenner drop off Kendall Jenner into the other car, and Kendall Jenner tells her side of the story. After the sisters got into a disagreement about their LA drop-off destination, Kendall Jenner claims that Kylie Jenner slapped her, she slapped her back, and Kylie Jenner put her heel in her neck.

Kendall Jenner also says about Gamble, “This man is wild, he really just said f*** you.” She adds that his comment made her “hysterical,” especially knowing how close Gamble is with her sister. Immediately, all of the older sisters and Kris Jenner know that Gamble’s involvement will take a toll on the family. “Corey’s involvement makes this so much more complicated,” Kourtney Kardashian says in a confessional. “It just really sucks [for her mom].”

In a sneak peak for the upcoming episode, Kylie Jenner tells her mom that she hasn’t talked to her sister since the fight. The newest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians debuts on Thursday, October 15 on E!

