KFC & Popeyes New Year’s Eve & Day 2020 Hours: Are They Open?

Are you hungry for some fried chicken? Most KFC and Popeyes locations are open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day 2020.

Most fast food restaurants are operating during their regular business hours.

Here’s what you need to know:

Most KFC & Popeyes Restaurants Are Open On New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day 2020

Get yourself to your nearest KFC and try the tangy, smokey-sweet heat of the new KFC Sauce. It’s chicken dippin’ good! pic.twitter.com/SgBwGwhc6B — KFC (@kfc) December 28, 2020

Most KFC and Popeyes restaurants are open on both New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2020, and New Year’s Day, January 1, 2021. USA Today reported that KFC and Popeyes are typically open on many holidays, including New Year’s Day.

Holiday Shopping Hours reported that KFC is typically open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Hours can vary by location, but most KFC restaurants are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A Popeyes spokesperson noted that the restaurants are individually owned and operated. This means that individual owners have some flexibility with choosing their hours.

“The restaurants holiday hours vary by location,” a statement provided to Heavy said.

It’s always a good idea to check with your local store to verify their hours. Find your local KFC here and your local Popeyes here.

Popeyes Recently Added Beignets to Its Menu & KFC Brought Back Holiday-Themed Buckets

If you pick up a bucket of chicken at KFC, you might notice that it’s decked out for the holidays.

“KFC bucket meals have been bringing people together around the dinner table for more than 60 years,” said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO in a press release. “Even though the holidays may look a little different this year, we hope our holiday buckets help everyone hark back to a simpler time and bring some comfort and joy to your homes and your families throughout the season.”

KFC is bringing back its iconic 1966 and 1971 U.S. holiday buckets, as well as a new, vintage-inspired design for 2020, the press release continued.

“Both the replica designs of the 1966 and 1971 holiday buckets have been recreated down to the smallest details, including the retired tagline, ‘North America’s Hospitality Dish,’ featured on the 1966 bucket. The new holiday bucket design for 2020 was inspired by the brand’s heritage buckets , but rounds out this year’s lineup with some modern flare,” the press release said.

Popeyes also added a new treat to its menu – chocolate beignets.

“Being a brand from New Orleans, Popeyes knows a thing or two about beignets, and one thing’s for certain – they can be MESSY! One bite and powdered sugar is everywhere,” the brand said in a press release.

The Popeyes press release said:

Popeyes is launching a new menu item and some quirky apparel to go with it. The Louisiana-based chain, normally known for its fried chicken, is adding chocolate beignets to its menu starting on Monday. Popeyes’ version of the classic New Orleans-style dessert is filled with Hershey’s chocolate and covered in powdered sugar, and only available for a limited time. In addition, the brand is launching a black ‘beignet camo hoodie’ that features white spots designed to hide the inevitable splatters of powdered sugar that arise from eating beignets. Beignet enthusiasts can buy the hoodie online for $35.

