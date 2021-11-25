Kroger & Whole Foods Thanksgiving Day 2021 Hours: Are They Open?

Happy Thanksgiving 2021! Did you forget a crucial ingredient for your favorite holiday dish or need to pick up the drinks for your family’s dinner? You’re in luck because Kroger and Whole Foods are both open today.
All Kroger Stores are Open Until 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day 2021
All Kroger locations are open today for the Thanksgiving holiday, but operating on more limited hours. Kroger emphasized on its website that all stores would close at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. You can find a Kroger store near you by utilizing the grocery chain’s online locator tool here.
On regular days, most Kroger stores stay open late into the evening. However, all locations are closing earlier than usual today to allow employees to celebrate the holiday with their own family and friends.
But if you need to fill a prescription or have a question for the pharmacist, that’ll have to wait until Friday. All pharmacies located inside Kroger are closed for Thanksgiving Day.
Kroger shared several Thanksgiving recipe ideas and tips on its website in the days leading up to the holiday. If you’re the person responsible for preparing the turkey today, Kroger recommends keeping the bird in the oven for the following lengths of time:
- 3-5 pounds of turkey: 1.5 to 2.2 hours
- 8 pounds of turkey: 2.4 to 2.8 hours
- 10-15 pounds of turkey: 3 to 3.5 hours
Whole Foods Is Open for Limited Hours on Thanksgiving Day
Whole Foods Market is keeping the doors open for part of the day today to allow for shoppers to snag those last-minute Thanksgiving Day items. The company noted on its website that stores would operate on “modified hours.”
A quick search of Whole Foods’ online locator tool shows many locations around the country are open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. today. But the specific hours may vary based on the individual store. You can find a local store near you by clicking here.
If you waited until today to find a turkey, it could be a challenge to secure one in time for dinner. But for future reference, Whole Foods shared details about each of the turkeys it normally sells:
- Heritage turkeys: These unique, old-world birds are leaner with a smaller meat-to-bone ratio and can be very flavorful.
- Heirloom Turkeys: A little bigger than heritage turkeys, this special variety has robust flavor and a lot of dark meat.
- Brined Turkeys: We’ve marinated these birds in a seasoned brine for moist, flavorful meat. If you’re planning to fry your turkey, start with one of our brined birds.
- Kosher Turkeys: Rubbed with kosher salt inside and out, kosher birds are checked by specially trained rabbinical inspectors to make sure they’re processed in accordance with kosher standards. The kosher salt preseasons the bird and gives it extra flavor.
- Turkey Breasts: Feeding a smaller group? Our classic (no antibiotics ever) and organic turkey breasts are easy to brine and take less time to prepare than a whole turkey. We offer bone-in, organic bone-in and boneless options.
