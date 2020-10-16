Bethenny Frankel Gives Update on Daughter Bryn

In a new interview, former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel gave an update on her 10-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy.

On October 15, Frankel told Us Weekly about her daughter, “She’s very creative. She’s an incredible artist. … She has that gift. She crafts, and she’s patient.” Frankel also revealed to Us Weekly that something she and her daughter have in common are their feelings toward schoolwork. “Like me … she’s not, like, jumping up and down,” Frankel said to Us Weekly. “She’s not Reese Witherspoon in Election. Neither was I. I don’t know if she has that drive. … I’m OK with whatever she has.”

Frankel welcomed her daughter with ex-husband Jason Hoppy in 2010, according to Us Weekly. The two filed for divorce in 2012, but are still legally married, something Frankel revealed on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live.

During the interview, Frankel also revealed another fun fact about her daughter: she’s very funny. Frankel told Us Weekly, “She’s got my proclivity to humor for sure.” Frankel also described her daughter as a “free spirit.”

Frankel Rarely Shows off Photos of Her Daughter

Frankel rarely posts photos of her daughter to her social media pages, but for her daughter’s tenth birthday, Frankel posted a rare photo of her on her Instagram page. In the caption, Frankel wrote, “Peanut, I love you so much. You have given me ten years of joy, inspiration, laughter and absolute love. You bring meaning to my life every day. You are such a sweet, loving and sunny person that shines light on everyone around you. You are loved. I wish for you health and happiness and that you continue to do what you love and what makes you happy every day and let your free spirit fly!”

Typically, whenever Frankel chooses to post a photo of her daughter, she blurs her face out or puts an emoji on her face. On June 29, Frankel posted a photo of the two of them surfing in the ocean to Instagram with a heart emoji covering her daughter’s face. In the caption, Frankel wrote, “First official weekend of summer.”

Frankel also posted another photo of her daughter wearing a large pair of sunglasses and sitting with their dogs, Biggy and Smalls, on August 14. In the caption, Frankel wrote, “Happy Birthday @biggysmallz! We celebrate the love, furriness & snuggles you bring into our house.”

Frankel Said That Her Daughter Taught Her About ‘True Love’

In June 2019, Frankel posted an Instagram photo with her daughter accompanied by a heartfelt caption explaining that her daughter taught her what “true love really is.” In the caption, Frankel wrote, “When Bryn was born, my friend said to me, ‘Now you will find out what true love really is.'”

Frankel and her daughter seem to have a very loving relationship. For Frankel’s birthday this past April, her daughter made her an adorable poster that read, “I love you!” Frankel posted it to Instagram with the caption, “Love is the safest place you can be…”

