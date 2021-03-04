Jackie Goldschneider Responds to Dorinda Medley Diss

As Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider once said, “I have four kids, two degrees, and one kicka** life.” Well, it looks like she might want to add a feud with Dorinda Medley to that list.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Goldschneider responded to the nasty tweets that Medley wrote to her following the Season 11 premiere, and it looks like she could care less what the former star has to say about her. “I’m not that worried about what prior cast members of other franchises think of me,” Goldschneider said.

After the premiere, it was clear whose side Medley took in the showdown feud between Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice. “@JGSchneid the lowest of the lowest,” Medley wrote on Twitter. “@Teresa_Giudice you are a survivor and I love you! #greatestmom #ilovegia.”

However, those were not the only words that the former Real Housewives of New York star had for Goldschneider. In another Tweet, Medley blasted the New Jersey star again. “@JGSchneid what were you thinking?” Medley wrote. “#shameonyou #teamteresaguidance.”

Jackie Goldschneider Said That She Does Not Regret Her Comment About Gia Giudice

When Goldschneider confronted Giudice about the cheating rumors during the premiere, she made an analogy that left many fans, including Dorinda Medley, up in arms. Goldschneider explained to Giudice that Giudice’s claims were similar to her saying that Giudice’s daughter, Gia Giudice, snorts cocaine. Goldschneider was trying to make the point that both rumors were baseless and had no truth to them.

However, despite some backlash, Goldschneider revealed that she doesn’t regret her comment about Giudice’s daughter. “I can’t say that I regret it,” Goldschneider told Entertainment Tonight. “There was absolutely no truth to that. It was definitely just an analogy. I was trying to make the point about … how words can hurt.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued, “She’s a great girl and I would never want to hurt her reputation, I just want to make sure everyone understands that it was really just to get Teresa to understand — at the very end of a long and frustrating conversation — how I was feeling.”

Gia Giudice Is Unhappy With Goldschneider’s Comments

Saying it was an analogy is making it excusable, it’s not. My character is now being questioned. My name was used to make a point. No one should be used in that way, I am suffering the consequences for such an outlandish and untrue statement. While her marriage is happy & in tact — Gia Giudice (@TrueGia) February 19, 2021

Although Goldschneider did not mean to hurt Giudice’s daughter’s reputation, she is still unhappy about being dragged into the feud. On February 19, Gia Giudice tweeted out a statement, writing, “Saying it was an analogy is making it excusable, it’s not. My character is now being questioned. My name was used to make a point. No one should be used in that way, I am suffering the consequences for such an outlandish and untrue statement. While her marriage is happy & intact.”

Many viewers seemed to agree with Giudice, writing back to her with some words of support. “After watching Jackie say what she said again, it was not an analogy,” one viewer wrote to Giudice. “Seems as if planned. Both were wrong but your stuck holding the bag. Your family and friends know the truth. Head high. Your an amazing young lady. I can not watch the show any longer. They continue to go too far.” Another responded, “I think Bravo should’ve edited out what Jackie said. The moms signed up for the show, not the kids.”

