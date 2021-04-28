Joe Gorga Sounds off on Frank Catania’s Infidelity

Joe Gorga speaks out about Frank Catania’s infidelity in the new episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” On Wednesday, April 28, fans will see Joe put Frank in the hot seat a little bit.

Joe seems to blame Frank for the way that Dolores acts in her relationship with her boyfriend, David Principe.

“Listen, I love Frank Catania but he was doing his thing. Listen, hold on, I love you like a brother, but you ruined her,” Joe tells Frank while at a party with the other “Housewives” cast members.

“I don’t think I’m ruined!” Dolores responds.

“This is a broken woman,” Joe adds. He went on to say that if his wife Melissa cheated on him, he would “be broken.” While Joe appears to be coming from a good place, the entire cast seems surprised that he actually went there. Melissa couldn’t help but stand there with her mouth wide open, clearly shocked that her husband was being so honest about how he feels about Frank and Dolores.

“Don’t you want to be loved?” Joe asks Dolores.

“I feel loved,” she responds.

“By who?” Joe questions.

“David!” Dolores says. “I’m happy where I am right now. If I need that to change…” Dolores continues.

“[That’s] a scarred heart,” Joe interrupts.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jackie Believes That Joe’s Words Were Actually a Message for Melissa

Interestingly, Jackie Goldschneider has her own take on what went down during the party.

“Joe might look like he’s talking to Dolores, but I think he’s trying to send a message to Melissa,” she said. “You might think that you want all this independence, but, without a man stabilizing you and calling the shots, you’re going to be broken, too,” she added.

Joe and Melissa’s marriage has been a big storyline on the current season of “RHONJ.” As Melissa has gotten older, she has become more independent. She has her own store, and she’s doing some of her own things to make her own money, and Joe has expressed his feelings about this.

“I feel like as I become more and more independent in certain ways, it really is a struggle for him. I hate that. It shouldn’t be a struggle and it really is. And we really go through it and we’re very raw and real and honest with it. So you’re going to have to see how that all unfolds. But it’s very real for us,” Melissa said on an episode of “RHONJ” this season, according to Page Six.

Dolores & Frank Ended Their Marriage After Frank Cheated on Her

Dolores and Frank were previously married and they have two children together. The two divorced after Frank was unfaithful. The two have been able to move on from their past, and are the best of friends today. In fact, they live together with Dolores’ longtime boyfriend, David.

“There wasn’t a lot of time to play games when you have two children involved who can get hurt by their parents fighting. After my divorce, I decided I was going to make the best of whatever family I had. So I put a lot of things — my frustration, my resentment — that would happen with any kind of infidelity in a relationship, aside. I made myself be the bigger person, which I, to this day, am very proud of — and it worked out for the best for everybody,” Dolores told Page Six in March 2021.

And while Dolores and Frank live and work together, but their relationship is not romantic.

“Frank and I are not married and obviously not involved beyond being good friends and co-parents as well as partners in business. He called this morning to see how I’m doing & I sent him a pic of my butt because I just had work done yesterday – but this is completely normal for us,” she said in an interview with “Huffington Post Blogs” back in 2016.

Dolores’ relationship with her current boyfriend, David, has been questioned by her friends and by viewers of the “Housewives” franchise for years. Aside from the fact that the two just don’t seem compatible, David often sits out on social events, leaving Dolores to hang out with Frank.

This was brought to light during a recent episode of the show in which a psychic shared some things from the beyond that got an interesting response out of Dolores, according to E! News.

“Your grandmother is saying you like a challenge and that the man has to chase you,” the psychic said. “He’s not chasing you the way you should be chased. Your grandmother is saying, ‘Is he your soulmate?’ He’s not [your soulmate]. However there is a lover out there for you. You’ll have chemistry like you’ve never had before. But it won’t be until you’re free. So as soon as you’re ready to open that door, lover’s coming,” the psychic added.

“Maybe David and I will just part gracefully. I’m OK with that,” Dolores responded. It seems as though Joe Gorga was playing into Dolores’ relationship with David, particularly why she stays with him, when he blamed Frank for “ruining” her.

