Kelly Dodd Gives Update on Andy Cohen Feud

Even though Kelly Dodd is no longer on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” it doesn’t mean that she still can’t be a part of the drama.

While answering some fan questions on Twitter recently, Dodd gave an update on how she and Andy Cohen are doing these days. During the season 15 “Real Housewives of Orange County” reunion, Cohen and Dodd butted heads, as Dodd told Cohen that he was “unamerican” and more. However, their tiff at the reunion doesn’t seem to affect their current relationship.

“Me and @Andy are cool with each other no hard feelings,” Dodd wrote on Nov. 15, 2021 in response to a fan.

In June 2021, it was announced that Dodd would not be returning for another season of the “Real Housewives of Orange County,” along with former stars Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas. In their place, Heather Dubrow will be returning, along with two new ‘wives. Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, and Gina Kirschenheiter will also be returning.

Dodd Said That She Was ‘Blindsided’ by Her Firing

During a June 2021 appearance on Jeff Lewis’ radio show on SiriusXM, Jeff Lewis Live, Dodd admitted that was was “blindsided” when she was let go from “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

“I had no idea,” Dodd said at the time. “Actually, I was blindsided.”

Dodd also added during her appearance, “One of the owners of Evolution, the production company… he called me and he said, ‘I would hate to say this… but we are not going to ask you back for next season.'”

During the interview, Dodd’s husband, Rick Leventhal, also joined her, explaining about his wife’s exit, “There’s no one more popular than her. Even if people hate her, they love to hate her, they love to watch her. She was the brightest spark on that show… I was very surprised [by her firing] because even though she’s been so controversial, she’s still great television … But that said, it’s their choice to make. If they don’t want her back, they don’t want her back.”

Dodd Alleged That Cohen ‘Came After Her’ for Her Behavior During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Although they might have put their disagreements to bed, Dodd alleged during a September 2021 episode of her and her husband’s Patreon podcast, Rick and Kelly Unmasked, that Cohen “came after her” regarding her behavior during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Andy Cohen came after me,” Dodd claimed during the episode, per The Sun. “Because we had our wedding on 10/10 then filmed the reunion? He was like ‘how dare you go travel and have a wedding in a pandemic? How could you?’”

Dodd continued at the time, “I was told I’m on the ‘wrong side of history’ for wanting kids in schools, trying to sell two of your homes in New York and Florida and here I am… three times as many cases now.”

Season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is set to premiere in December 2021 on Bravo.

