Ramona Singer Got Hit With Online Trolls This Halloween

This Halloween, Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer was definitely spooked.

On October 31, Singer posted an Instagram photo of her funky ponytail in honor of Halloween. In the caption, Singer wrote, “Happy Halloween everyone!! Who’s dressing up tonight!? 🎃👻🖤🧡 Hope you all can have some fun! Stay safe 😘” Singer’s ponytail was adorned with colorful feathers, but fans seemed more intrigued by her face rather than her hair. On the photo, many fans commented that it looked like she got plastic surgery done, or that she was using a heavy filter on her face in the photo.

One follower commented on Singer’s photo, “Well… Lay off plastic surgery, pounds of makeup and a ton of filtering. It can’t make you feel good when you know that’s not real life.” Another follower wrote, “Jesus ramona plz chill on the FaceTune.” One fan even accused her of wearing a mask, writing, “Is that a mask?”

Dorinda Medley Accused Singer of Getting a Facelift

During the Season 12 reunion of The Real Housewives of New York, Singer’s costar, Dorinda Medley, accused her of getting a facelift. Medley said to Singer, “Go with your loser friends, they’re a PSA statement for a bad facelift! Like yours!” However, despite this accusation from Medley, Singer has never formally announced or confirmed that she has had a facelift.

In a 2018 blog post on her website, Singer wrote that she is “always transparent” about any cosmetic procedures she’s had done. “The one thing about me is that I have always been transparent about any cosmetic work that I have done,” Singer wrote in 2018. “So transparent that I have even had procedures on the show. But for some reason the audience is fascinated and still thinks and say I have done other procedures that I have not…”

In the 2018 blog post, Singer wrote that she hadn’t gotten a facelift.

One of Singer’s ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Costars Recently Had a Facelift

In July, Singer’s costar, Sonja Morgan, revealed in an Instagram post that she had recently gotten a facelift. “There’s been speculation around my fresh new look,” Morgan wrote in the Instagram caption, showing a side-by-side of her face. “I got a lower facelift and neck lift after wrapping Season 12. I just wanted to be rid of the wrinkling on my neck and the jowels that were starting to form. People thought I was nuts because it was so subtle. But not to me!

It was a no-brainer – gravity had taken its toll, I was also exhausted and I needed a ‘pick me up’. I entrusted my face to the best @drjacono and he hit it out of the park.”

Morgan continued, writing in the caption, “He uses a method called deep plane which goes under the muscle so your skin is still attached. Your blood flows and your face stays vibrant and heals fast.”

It seems like Morgan has been loving her new look, as she has been showing off her new face in various selfies and shots with friends.

