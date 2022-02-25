Vicki Gunvalson Gushes About New Boyfriend She Met Through Kelly Dodd

Vicki Gunvalson has a new man.

The 59-year-old “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum is in a serious relationship less than six months after calling it quits with her former fiancé, Steve Lodge. And while Gunvlason is adamant that she “manifested” her new man, she actually first met him years ago through a co-star, then forgot all about him when she started dating Lodge.

Here’s what you need to know:

Vicki Gunvalson Revealed She First Crossed Paths With Her Boyfriend 6 Years Ago But Forgot Ever Meeting Him

During an interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” on February 23, Gunvalson revealed that she first exchanged phone numbers with her 62-year-old mystery man six years ago, but she forgot ever meeting him. But her RHOC co-star Kelly Dodd set them up again recently, and sparks flew.

“We had exchanged numbers and I didn’t remember him from Adam,” Gunvalson admitted. “Kelly Dodd called me about a month and a half ago and was like ‘I’d like you to meet somebody.’ And I’m like, ’No, I don’t know how to date, don’t make me date.’ And she’s like ‘No, you have to meet him. Meet Rick and I at Red O.’ I walk in and [it was instant].”

Gunvalson said her new man’s first line to her was, “What are you doing the rest of your life?”

“He’s like, ‘You and I met six and a half years ago and you didn’t give me the time of day.’ And I go, ‘We did not.’ He goes, ‘Let me call your number.’ He calls it. Sure enough, his name appeared,” Gunvalson told Access. “I’m like, ‘I don’t remember you.’ He’s like, ‘Because you were preoccupied. … You were not ready. Are you finally ready to date me yet? I’ve been waiting.'”

Gunvalson said her new boyfriend is from Texas and she described him as “incredible” and a “very private” person.

Vicki Gunvalson Revealed She Has an 18-Item List of What She Is Looking for in a Man

Gunvalson revealed that she gave her new guy her 18-item list of what she was looking for in a mate– and he fit the bill, minus a requirement that he must have a boat.

“All the books you read and all the self-help, you manifest your person right?” she explained. “So, I manifested him and he had everything but one — including wearing cowboy boots and loves country-western music. He doesn’t have a boat. And I’m like, okay, I’ll take that one off.”

Gunvalson previously told the “Two T’s in a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge” podcast that some of the other items on her list include “good teeth” and “non-smoker.”

“They must love Jesus, age 55 to 63,” the RHOC alum said earlier in 2022. “I want to be treated like a lady, I want a family man. I want them to be self-sufficient, someone I can laugh with, someone who will adore me, likes to travel, new experiences, someone to cook with me and drink wine or tequila with me, but not be an alcoholic – I can’t do the drugs and alcohol thing. …He has to be confident but not egotistical. He has to be loyal and committed, no lies.”

Gunvalson previously accused Lodge of lying to her throughout their relationship and cheating on her with his now-fiancée, Janis Carlson, whom he got in December 2021 Lodge, according to People.

Gunvalson’s new relationship comes nearly two months after she told the “Two T’s” podcast that she had hired a matchmaker. In January 2022, she revealed she had gone on at least four dates with a 55-year-old man from Chicago. In late December, Gunvalson was spotted on one of those dates date when her son-in-law, Ryan Culberson, posted a video to his Instagram Story that showed her a man sitting at a table behind him at a restaurant in Chicago. Culberson captioned the pic, “Date chaperone,” per Page Six.

Of her new relationship with the man she first met six years ago, Gunvalson told Access, “My heart’s full and it’s happy. That is how it is in the beginning anyway. My tank is full!”

