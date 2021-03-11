Torture Scene Filmed & Cut from ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

A torture scene was filmed and then cut from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that might have been just as controversial as many other elements of the still-debated film by director J.J. Abrams. An actor involved in the movie just recently confirmed details about the scene.

A Scene Showing Kylo Ren Torturing Chewbacca Was Filmed & Later Cut from the Movie

Joonas Suotamo took over the role of Chewbacca from Peter Mayhew for The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and The Rise of Skywalker. He revealed details about the torture scene in his book, “Roar! — My Life as a Wookie.”

Ryan Church, concept design supervisor for Lucasfilm, shared on Twitter how he had conceived the scene would look. Photos from the actual scene haven’t been released, nor has the deleted scene itself.

In the script this moment was a bit vague, I chose a camera angle, composition and gesture that says all there is to say about the relationship here- it could have been one of the most intense, meaningful moments of the Trilogy- pic.twitter.com/zlNC5kFGme — Ryan Church (@rchurchdesign) March 7, 2021

Church wrote on Twitter: “In the script this moment was a bit vague, I chose a camera angle, composition and gesture that says all there is to say about the relationship here- it could have been one of the most intense, meaningful moments of the Trilogy-Compositionally it kind of hits you over the head- the shape of Chewie and the chain forms an arrow that points right to Kylo’s head.”

He also wrote about the photo: “Chewbacca’s body language- locked knees and straight back despite his obvious defeat- are meant to suggest the tension of the moment- he has the choice to make, will he raise his head to make eye contact?”

Chewbacca's body language- locked knees and straight back despite his obvious defeat- are meant to suggest the tension of the moment- he has the choice to make, will he raise his head to make eye contact? — Ryan Church (@rchurchdesign) March 7, 2021

The scene appears in the novelization of the movie, written by Rae Carson, and it includes added moments where Kylo Ren thinks back to happier times with Chewbacca.

Thanks to @raecarson, we do see another side to this torture scene that might make things a bit better for some. Although Kylo played it dark, the encounter did leave him shaken. And Chewie fought back in the most beautiful way. https://t.co/VZpNWLQywG pic.twitter.com/ISX6DATBgk — Girls With Sabers 🦋 (@GirlswSabers) March 4, 2021

Carson confirmed on Twitter that she added the flashback scenes and they weren’t in the original script, but she did get approval from the team to do so.

I added it. Everything I added got approval and support from the team. — Rae Carson (@raecarson) March 4, 2021

Suotamo Said Adam Driver Didn’t Talk During Breaks

NEW excerpt: My Life as a Wookiee (translation from Finnish)-Joonas describes torture scene that was filmed as very intense & very tough for him both as Chewie's actor & also mentally because Adam had "psyched himself to be a real monster through it all, w/ the cameras on or off" pic.twitter.com/Y9jg586L0M — The Adam Driver Files (@AdamDriverFiles) March 4, 2021

The Adam Driver Files translated Suotamo’s comments about the scene, which were originally written in Finish, and provided summaries in a Twitter thread.

They wrote that the scene was intense and Adam Driver, who played Kylo Ren, had to really psych himself up for the scene so he could play a “monster.” He was so intense that he didn’t talk during breaks.

The Adam Driver Files wrote in a series of tweets:

NEW excerpt: My Life as a Wookiee (translation from Finnish)-Joonas describes torture scene that was filmed as very intense & very tough for him both as Chewie’s actor & also mentally because Adam had “psyched himself to be a real monster through it all, w/ the cameras on or off” … Adam didn’t talk at all during breaks, even though at this point the actors were otherwise friends. Joonas says Adam was so convincing in the deleted torture scene that he was at times actually scared & he believes the scene might have turned out too dark for the film. … “Perhaps the transformation of Kylo Ren into Ben Solo would also have suffered with such an inhumane act that some viewers would see it as unforgivable even though he ended up saving the entire galaxy.”

Fans Are Divided on If the Scene Should Have Been Cut

Fans are divided about whether or not the scene should have been cut.

In a subreddit called StarWarsLeaks (which you should read at your own risk, since they share leaks from upcoming projects too,) fan u/WestJoe wrote: “Of course one of the few interesting scenes they had done for the film gets cut out… seriously, Kylo Ren confronting Chewie was a f***ing obvious move. It could’ve contributed to pushing him away from the dark side, instead of being evil and then turning up at the Death Star and feeling bad about himself all over again. And I’d imagine it was really cut for pacing, since it probably lasted longer than the standard 15 seconds each scene seemed to span.”

However, other fans believe it would have fit better in one of the earlier movies. Fan u/carlybb11 wrote: “Ugh…would’ve been so good in episode 7 or 8. Totally doesn’t work in 9. The redemption is already fast…this would have ruined it.”

READ NEXT: How Cosplays Helped Land Fans Roles on The Mandalorian