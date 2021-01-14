Amber Portwood Faces New Legal Battle With Ex

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood isn’t having an easy time co-parenting with her ex, Andrew Glennon. The Indiana native alleged her ex-fiance would not allow her to see their 2-year-old son James and was granted a restraining order against him, In Touch Weekly reported.

According to the publication, Amber recorded the incident on December 23, 2020, and it was recognized by the courts nearly three weeks later on January 11, 2021. The 30-year-old reality star claimed Andrew “interfered” with her parenting time on Christmas. The couple uses the app Our Family Wizard to communicate, which is run by the courts.

Andrew was granted primary physical custody of James after Amber was arrested for domestic violence in 2019. As part of their agreement, Amber is allowed to see James unsupervised three times per week, according to The Sun.

Problems for the couple arose when Andrew told Amber he would be traveling from December 22 to December 27. Amber was slated to have James on Christmas Day from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and was therefore violating their court-ordered agreement.

“[Andrew] has failed to comply with this court’s order to initiate the services of the Parenting Time Coordinator and [Andrew] is again attempting to deny [Amber] holiday parenting time over Christmas vacation, in violation of this Court’s Order,” the documents filed by Ambers legal team read.

Amber would like for the time with her son to be made up and she is also requesting for her ex pays for her legal fees.

Amber Has Accused Andrew of Withholding James From Her Before

This isn’t the first time Amber has claimed that Andrew wasn’t allowing her to see their son. The Teen Mom OG star alleged he didn’t allow her to see James on Halloween and Christmas Eve in 2019, as well as accusing Andrew of missing other visitation dates in October.

At the time, Andrew denied keeping his son from his mother. “There is no denying of any visitations,” he told In Touch Weekly in 2019. “I want her to see James. I saw what keeping Leah did to her, and I swore that would not happen.”

Andrew was referencing the 12-year-old daughter she shares with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley. Although they had a tumultuous relationship when Leah was younger, they have worked through their problems. Gary and his wife, Kristina have become two of her biggest supporters.

In the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, Amber revealed that Gary even offered her to stay on his property. When she started dating her new boyfriend, Belgium native Dimitri Garcia, she brought him to Gary’s house to meet the family. When she was having problems with Andrew, she went to Gary and Kristina for guidance.

Amber Has Become More Active on Social Media Lately

Amber took a break from social media after her legal woes with Andrew in the summer of 2019, but she has started to post selfies with captions on Snapchat, an ephemeral messaging app where updates typically disappear after 24 hours.

She’s started to share almost daily updates, with some fans being shocked by her new appearance, as noted by The Hollywood Gossip. The Teen Mom OG star is likely using filters that are changing her appearance, considering previews for the new season don’t show her looking drastically different.

To find out the latest happenings on Amber and the rest of the Teen Mom OG girls, don’t miss the series when it returns to MTV on January 26.

