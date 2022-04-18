Verdict Reached in Briana DeJesus vs. Kailyn Lowry Lawsuit

A decision has been made in the defamation case Kailyn Lowry brought against her “Teen Mom 2” co-star, Briana DeJesus. The judge, Hon. Robert J. Egan, determined DeJesus did not break the law, according to an interview DeJesus — also known as Briana Soto — had with Celebuzz.

Lowry sued DeJesus for defamation in June 2021 after DeJesus said Lowry was cut from an episode of “Teen Mom 2” because she didn’t want to film her arrest, which included being charged with “offensive touching” after she was accused of “punching” her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez. The charges against Lowry were ultimately dropped in February 2021, per The Sun.

At the time this article was written, the documents from the judge’s decision weren’t immediately available on the Osceola Clerk website, and the docket said the case was still open.

The Judge Didn’t Find Any ‘Malice’ With DeJesus’ Statements

DeJesus maintained she “won” the case and apparently shared the official documents with Celebuzz.

One of the reasons the judge ruled in DeJesus’ favor was because Lowry was arrested in September 2020.

According to Celebuzz, Egan wrote that DeJesus’ “reference to breaking and entering did nothing to change the fact that Lowry was in fact arrested for domestic violence, and did not enhance the sting of previous publications about Lowry’s arrest.”

Egan said there wasn’t enough proof to find DeJesus guilty of defamation.

“Lowry’s claim that Soto’s source of the information that Lowry broke into the house (Mr. Lopez) was unreliable does little to establish that Soto knew, with a high degree of awareness, the claim was false,” he determine, per Celebuzz.

“Even if the isolated statement regarding ‘breaking and entering’ can be considered defamatory, there is insufficient evidence to establish that Soto knew the statement was false at the time it was made,” the judge continued, per Celebuzz. “As a matter of law, Lowry has not met her burden regarding the issue of malice.”

DeJesus & Lowry’s Feud Goes Back to 2017

While Lowry and DeJesus might have been entangled in a court battle from 2021, their feud originally started in 2017 when DeJesus hooked up with Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

Lowry verbally fought with DeJesus at one of the “Teen Mom” reunions and they never repaired their relationship.

DeJesus opened up about their feud in the deposition for their lawsuit.

“I just think she just doesn’t like me as a person, because I slept with her ex-husband,” DeJesus said.

Lowry also feared DeJesus hooked up with Lopez, the father of her two youngest children, 1-year-old Creed and 4-year-old Lux.

DeJesus and Lopez hung out a few times in 2021 and DeJesus appeared on an episode of Lopez’s podcast, “P.T.S.D. Pressure Talks With Single Dads.”

“And [Lowry] believes that you slept with Mr. Lopez currently; is that correct?” Lowry’s lawyer asked.

“She said that on the internet, yes. She told everybody. She posted it on her story, saying allegedly slept with Chris,” DeJesus answered.

DeJesus also claimed that Lowry was unfaithful to her husband when they were together. “I know they were dating. I know they were sleeping together. I also believe that Kailyn was cheating on Javi, her husband, with Chris,” she said in the deposition. “Because that’s what Javi told me, because I used to date Javi.”