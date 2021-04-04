Jenelle Evans Flaunts Bikini Body on TikTok

Jenelle Evans might not be popular among Teen Mom 2 fans on Reddit, but a lot of users on TikTok have a different view of the North Carolina native. Jenelle shared a video of herself wearing a pink string bikini and showed off her assets while posing in front of the mirror while Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.” played in the background.

“So sick and tired of the photoshop. 👙 #SwimsuitSeason,” Jenelle, 29, captioned the video. The line is a reference to one of Lamar’s lyrics in the song. He also raps: “Show me somethin’ natural like afro on Richard Pryor/ Show me somethin’ natural like a** with some stretch marks/ Still will take you down right on your mama’s couch in Polo socks.”

The clip starts out with Jenelle posing in front of the camera. She then pans the camera to her abdomen, some red spots on her chin, and then turns around and shakes her derriere.

The post garnered more than 1.3 million views, over 100,000 likes, and nearly 2,000 comments. Much of what people had to say on TikTok was positive.

“Yassss normalizing all body sizes,” one person wrote.

“I feel like you had the biggest glow-up spiritually since the MTV split,” another said. “You seem so much happier and comfortable with yourself.”

“Honestly gained respect for you w this video. Work b,” a third user added.

Reddit Users Weren’t as Kind

While the response on TikTok was overwhelmingly positive, it was the opposite on Reddit. Netizens chastised Jenelle.

People said things like, “Kendrick Lamar is too good for her.”

Another accused Jenelle of being a hypocrite. “I’ll be honest, she is brave posting this. But I don’t agree with the sentiment. Where was this attitude when she was thinner? Where was this attitude when she attacked other women based on their size?” they wondered.

One commenter referenced Jenelle’s new feud with former 90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg. The TLC alum said she got Jenelle fired from their podcast “Girl Sh*t” after she found out about the MTV star’s checkered past.

“Do with think this a jab at Deavan because of all the face tuning and editing she does to her pictures? 🤔” one person asked. Deavan, 23, regularly alters her Instagram pictures; it’s something she has admitted.

Jenelle Claims She Wasn’t Fired From the Podcast

Jenelle was fired from “Girl Sh*t” before the first episode dropped, but she claims she’s still a part of the project.

“So there’s a lot of rumors I woke up to saying that Deavan got me fired from this thing when I’m her producer,” Jenelle said via Instagram on Thursday, April 1. “I actually hand-chose Deavan to join the cast.”

“With that being said, I am not fired,” Jenelle continued. “We don’t know what’s going to be happening with the podcast right now, but I do know that as soon as I get home I have all the equipment to set up [my podcast].”

Deavan, however, told a different story during an interview with The Sun. ‘

“I told the owner I would not be involved in a project that is working with someone with these allegations. It’s everything I’m against,” she said. “As far as I know, she’s been fired.”

