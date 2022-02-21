‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Shares ‘Scary’ Health Update

“Teen Mom” fans are concerned for Jenelle Evans after she shared a concerning health update in a February 20 TikTok.

The “16 and Pregnant” alum has struggled with mysterious health issues since 2018. She opened up about her health in a March 2021 YouTube video, telling viewers she suspects she has a condition called chiari malformation. According to Mayo Clinic, chiari malformation is a “condition in which brain tissue extends into the spinal canal.”

Jenelle told fans she hasn’t been officially diagnosed, but her symptoms align with the condition. Since March 2021, Jenelle has continued seeking answers about her health, undergoing more tests.

Jenelle Posts ‘Scary’ Health Update

Jenelle shared a concerning health update in a February 20 TikTok.

“Let me tell you guys a little health update,” she said in the video. “I got a second opinion from a different neurologist, and she’s going to be checking me for ALS. Since she has told me this, yes, I’ve been freaking out in my head a lot. I’ve been crying a lot. I’ve been crying like every single night by myself.”

According to Mayo Clinic, ALS, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a “progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control.” The condition is also commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease, named after the baseball player who died from the rare disease at 75 years old, Time Magazine reported.

The “Teen Mom” star told fans she is getting more bloodwork done and is redoing her nerve study to check for more diseases.

“Since I have cysts popping up everywhere, my doctor wants to check my lungs to see if there’s cysts there too,” she said. “My hands are really shaky, and my thumb grip is almost completely gone on my left hand.”

You can watch the full TikTok HERE.

Fans React to Jenelle’s TikTok

After Jenelle posted the TikTok, fans fled to the comment section to show their support for the mother-of-three.

“So sorry. That’s definitely scary. Prayers,” one TikTok user wrote. Another user commented, “Sending prayers for you and your doctor to figure out what’s going on, don’t freak out yet, wait until you get a full diagnosis, it may not be so.”

Fans also shared their personal experience with ALS.

“Oh Jenelle, my mother had ALS! My prayers are certainly with you, baby girl!” one fan wrote.

Another fan commented, “My dad had ALS. I’m praying that’s not in your future. I’m hoping you are able to live a long wonderful life regardless of your diagnosis.” She included the red heart emoji.

READ NEXT: Briana DeJesus Wants Controversial Cast Member Back on ‘Teen Mom’