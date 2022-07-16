Kailyn Lowry Wants to Appear on Dr. Drew’s ‘Celebrity Rehab’

“Teen Mom” alum Kailyn Lowry and Dr. Drew Pinsky talked about reviving “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew,” a VH1 reality show that aired from 2008 to 2012 and offered inpatient help to celebrities suffering from addictions.

Pinsky appeared on the July 15 episode of “Barely Famous,” where he and Lowry talked about her mental health. The “Teen Mom” alum has been struggling with depression and working with doctors to find a medication that works for her mood disorder.

“I feel like, now more than ever we need to see this on TV. Who do we call to bring it back?!” Lowry asked Pinsky, who has hosted the “Teen Mom” reunions over the past decade. “Listen, I will call Larry right now.”

“VH1 owns it,” Pinsky told her. “Tell them to release it so I can do it somewhere else.”

Pinsky Was Excited at the Opportunity to Revive His Show

Pinsky said now would be the perfect time to reboot the series.

“Let’s do it!” the celebrity doctor told Lowry. “Because, not only would it be an important thing for the moment, because substances are off the chain right now, but we have new modalities for treatment. We have new things we could show people, and new hope to give them to help them understand what’s available.”

Lowry said she would try to get in touch with executives at MTV.

“So, we’ve got to call them! I need to call them!” Lowry said. “We need that back because mental health is a huge topic.”

Pinsky said there was a “conundrum” because of a lot of things could be done through outpatient treatment with groups that meet three times per week — and that’s not exactly what people want to see.

The original “Celebrity Rehab” focused on people who had addictions to substances, but there would be a different tone to the show if it only focused on mental health.

“The problem is that when I talk to the people who produce the show they’re like, ‘Oh, no no no, we need to see people sick! We need all the detoxing and all that stuff! That’s what people were drawn to!’” he said. “You may be right. That’s unfortunate, but that may be true. I don’t know.”

The “Teen Mom” alum said she would be his first subject if the show was greenlit by VH1.

“I’ll be on it,” Lowry volunteered. “I’ll be the first.”

Lowry Admitted to Suffering from Suicidal Thoughts

Lowry’s life calmed down once she quit “Teen Mom,” but — without constantly being on the go — that also allowed for traumatic events she experienced to creep back into her psyche.

An ex, who she dated before Jo Rivera, died by suicide.

“My ex-boyfriend, so someone I dated in high school actually before Jo, he recently committed suicide, and you know, I was very conflicted about it, and I couldn’t understand my feelings on why I would think — I have thought about suicide more since he committed suicide,” Lowry told Pinsky.

“And I told my therapist that, and she said that it can be not actually contagious, but it almost opens the door for people who are already, you know, suicidal to basically end the fact that they’re not in pain anymore,” she told Pinsky. “So you know, I was so scared to say it out loud because I didn’t want her to commit me.”

Lowry was diagnosed with depression in December 2021.

During the podcast on July 15, Pinsky suspected she might also be suffering from bipolar disorder, but said she would need to undergo further assessment.