Lindsie Chrisley Says She’s Being Threatened With a Lawsuit

Podcast host Lindsie Chrisley said her ex-husband, Will Campbell, threatened to sue her if she continued to talk about her.

Chrisley talked about the threat on the August 11 episode of “Coffee Convos,” telling her co-host, Kailyn Lowry, that she was not going to stop talking about her life — including her co-parenting relationship with Campbell.

“I was told to stop talking about anything Will-related on the podcast,” she said. “I have been threatened that I’m going to be sued if I continue talking.”

The former couple has one child together, 9-year-old Jackson Campbell. They were married in 2012 but called it quits after 9 years of marriage.

Chrisley, 32, emphasized she didn’t use her platform to spite her ex.

“I have had this platform since I was married to Will so it’s not like this is something that came after the fact,” Chrisley said. “And I’m using it to be spiteful in any way. I am sharing my experience, things that are going on.”

“It’s not to make Will look bad. It’s not to make myself look bad. I will acknowledge things that I’ve done, my participation in the situation to give people a picture of exactly what’s going on,” she continued. “Because I also don’t think it’s fair for me to come on here and share only bits and pieces when it’s not giving a full picture of what’s going on.”

“Then it makes me look dishonest and why would I do that?” she asked.

In addition to “Coffee Convos,” Chrisley is also the host of the “Southern Tea” podcast.

Chrisley Said She Wouldnt Not Be Threatened

Chrisley said it was important for her to be authentic.

“If I am running two shows, and my Instagram is dedicated to living an honest life, why would I go on sugar-coating something that isn’t sweet?” she said.

The podcast host was not going to be threatened.

“So this is a public notice that you can threaten to sue me all you want to,” Chrisley said. “Anything that I say on here, either I can back up what I said, or it’s purely my opinion. I am commentating on the f***ery that is in my text messages, over the phone, things that my son comes home telling me.”

Chrisley said the threats were “predatory behavior.”

“I will discuss my co-parenting issues with Will publicly when I choose to do so,” she said. “I feel like it’s important for me to share certain information to protect the integrity of my story.”

“And I will freely talk about my life as I choose to,” she said, referring to her ex and his family. “If they want to continue to prey and do whatever they do, that’s on them. I can’t stop them, just like they can’t stop me from speaking.”

Chrisley told Lowry her ex and his family are free to listen to her podcast and see what she posts on social media, just like she’s allowed to use her platforms to share her feelings and experiences.

Chrisley Said Campbell Didn’t Mind Her Platform When He Benefited From Her Money

Chrisley called her ex out, hinting he was a hypocrite. She said Campbell was fine with her podcasts when the money they earned allowed him to go on trips, buy assets and drive a new truck.

She then claimed some of Campbell’s pictures of dating apps were taken in the vehicle she purchased. “Nothing that I have did my ex-husband pay for,” she said.

According to Campbell — per Chrisley — “Coffee Convos” was indirectly “participating in cyberbullying.

“My fans are posting stuff online that he doesn’t like,” Chrisley told Lowry.

The mother-of-one said she has no control over what people dig up online and she isn’t seeking it out.

“I had this community prior to us getting divorced. So now because you don’t like things that people are uncovering that you’re doing online and then you tell me that you’re going to sue me, find some better use of your time, honestly,” she said.

Chrisley refused to back down.

“What I did in my marriage, I have to live with it,” she said. “So no one’s gonna threaten me, say s***, do s***, be about s***. I don’t care. I legitimately don’t care. I am not going to live my life being threatened for the rest of forever.”

Chrisley also hinted that their views on parenting led to their divorce, saying they might still be married if they agreed on how to raise their son.