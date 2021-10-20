Mackenzie McKee Blasts Fans After Parenting Episode

MTV star Mackenzie Douthit McKee said she hated people after the October 19, 2021, episode of “Teen Mom OG” aired. The Oklahoma native reached out to a parenting coordinator to get advice on how to wrangle her three children: 10-year-old Gannon, 7-year-old Jaxie, and 5-year-old Broncs.

The criticism came via Twitter after Douthit asked her followers what they thought about the show. “Honestly, some big changes need to be made. Unfortunately having two kids not do well in school is a big red flag. Your kids don’t respect you at all,” one viewer tweeted.

“Honestly my mom f****** died and life was hard for bit… bye,” Douthit answered.

The following day, a different fan said Douthit needed to be a “better parent.” The “Teen Mom OG” alum retweeted the message and wrote,” I hate people.”

The star then hinted she was going on a trip to Oklahoma and California after the mentioned the states by name and added an emoji of a car and a plane.

In another update, the exercise guru said she was struggling with her mental health: “Why does my anxiety gotta be so high right now….”

The star said she has been having a hard time with her kids since she moved from Oklahoma to Sarasota, Florida, in September 2020, following the death of her beloved mother, Angie Douthit, in December 2019. Though husband Josh McKee didn’t originally join Douthit and his children in Florida, he later moved down south to be with his family.

Douthit Reached out to an Expert for Help

In the October 19, 2021, episode of “Teen Mom OG,” Douthit revealed she was doing a lot of the parenting since her work schedule was more flexible. Without her mother to help with tips, Douthit decided to reach out to a professional.

“It’s really overwhelming at times so I want to get some advice,” she said in a voice-over.

“Me and my husband… they listen to him, they don’t listen to me but I feel like he can be too rough and too strict,” Douthit explained while on the phone with a parenting coordinator. “I just don’t want to ever hurt their feelings and I don’t get on to them but then they walk all over me.”

Douthit Noticed a Change in Her Children When Her Mother Died

The behaviors with her three children seemed to spiral after Douthit’s mother died. She didn’t want to be strict with them because she knew they were upset over losing their grandmother, who helped raise them.

“I think it got worse when my mom died because I already knew they were in pain, so when you know someone’s in pain you don’t want to hurt them more, obviously, and I think that’s where that all came from,” Douthit said. “But then I realized Josh has complete control over these kids and I don’t.”

“I was the bad kid. I said a lot of really bad rude stuff I can’t take back and now I don’t get that back,” she continued. “That’s why I reached out for help.”

While talking with her husband, Douthit said she hoped to learn some of the good and bad things she was doing as a parent. “She can maybe point out stuff you’re doing right or wrong and me doing right or wrong,” Douthit said about the parent coordinator. “Every parent has areas where they can improve.”

When the coordinator did arrive, things didn’t exactly go according to plan. Douthit wasn’t able to wrangle her children, with Gannon taking off and his bike. The “Teen Mom OG” said the session wasn’t going to happen and feared she was about to have a panic attack.

