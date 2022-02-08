VIDEO: Mackenzie Edwards Opens Up About Being ‘Intimidated’

“Teen Mom OG” alum Mackenzie Standifer Edwards shared a new video via Instagram on February 8, her first post since December 20, 2021.

Standifer — who is married to Ryan Edwards, the ex-boyfriend of “Teen Mom OG” star Maci Bookout — wanted “gorgeous girls” to know they shouldn’t feel embarrassed when they walk into a gym.

Standifer — who has two children with Edwards and another son from a previous relationship — had a message for women who like to work out at the gym. “Repeat after me, ladies: gorgeous, gorgeous girls do not let testosterone Terrys intimidate nor dictate our time at the gym,” she said.

Standifer, 25, explained her video in the caption.

“Today is not the day to be intimidated. It has taken me so long to be comfortable in my own skin! It’s not a secret that the gym can be a place to make you feel weird,” she wrote. “Especially people acting like they own the place!”

“Don’t let a person, place or thing control you like that!” Standifer wrote. “We don’t have to let anyone make us feel intimidated without our consent. Go girls!”

Standifer and Edwards, 34, have been married since May 2017 in a courthouse wedding. They held their wedding ceremony the following year.

The Edwards were fired from “Teen Mom OG” in March 2021 after continued tension with Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney. Bookout and Edwards share one child together, 13-year-old Bentley.

Edwards has two more children with Standifer: 3-year-old Jagger and 2-year-old Stella.

Edwards & Standifer Defended Their Marriage

During an interview with The Sun, the former MTV personalities said their relationship was in a good place.

“My relationship with her is great, we’ve been married almost five years now,” Edwards told The Sun in September 2021.

Standifer agreed they were doing well, and she slammed criticism from viewers. The mother-of-three has experienced backlash for staying with Edwards while he struggled with his sobriety.

“People can say that it’s embarrassing and that I have no dignity and that I’m a horrible person, they can say everything they want to say, that’s fine,” she told The Sun. “But at the end of the day we are allowed to grow and we are allowed to change and we are allowed to evolve as human beings. I don’t know what else you could ask for other than someone trying to be better.”

Standifer Is a Member at Hotworx

Her last post — before she empowered women to feel confident at the gym — was to promote Hotworx, a gym that has infrared sauna workouts.

“Happy Monday Warriors and future warriors! 🔥,” the Chattanooga, Tennessee location wrote in November 2021. “Everyone meet our newest HOTWORX Chattanooga Member Mackenzie @mackedwards95 she joined the burn off movement and you should too 🔥🧡

We are so excited and can’t wait to workout with all of you after the new year!”

In December 21, Standifer suggested her followers enroll at Hotworx as a Christmas gift. “Can’t think of a gift for your hard-to-buy-for friend, family or even yourself? Give the gift of @hotworxchattanooga! Mention code MACKENZIE for 50% off enrollment fee before Christmas!” she wrote.

