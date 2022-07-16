Bachelor Says He Has to Sleep ‘With One Eye Open’ Because Something ‘Really Bad’ Is Coming

It’s a horrible feeling knowing that something bad is right around the corner, waiting to leap out at you when you least expect it. But that is what Bachelor, Matt James, is going through, thanks to the “prank wars” he and girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell have waged against each other.

James Is Watching His Back (and His Front)

James told Us Weekly on July 15, 2022 that ever since he pushed Kirkconnell into a pool while they were traveling in Europe, he is nervously waiting for revenge. “The prank wars have just begun,” he told the outlet. “I think I’m due for, like, some[thing] really bad. I know it’s coming and I’m just sleeping with one eye open and cautiously turning every corner.”

The playful relationship between James and Kirkconnell is what has kept the couple strong through all of the controversy and turmoil they have faced since appearing on “The Bachelor.” As James explained to Us Weekly, “We like to have a good time. And I think that it’s important to share every aspect of who you are with, you know, the people that care enough to follow along and a lot of what we do in our day-to-day is very playful.”

Playful or Toxic?

The two have also shown their frisky side on Instagram. Most recently, James posted a video of him and Rachel dining out and getting into a silly argument about mixing garlic sauce with ketchup. Kirkconnell dips her French fries into a cup of garlic sauce and proceeds to dip them into a nearby cup of ketchup, making a red and white mixture that James does not appreciate.

“Why would you do that?” he asks Kirkconnell repeatedly, to which she responds, “they’re my fries.” James decides that putting his fingers in his girlfriend’s face and repeating “I’ll remember that” is the best approach to this situation. Kirkconnell first appears annoyed, then bored (she lets out a big yawn), but eventually she has to break down and laugh.

Some fans loved the exchange and even began to argue amongst themselves as to whether garlic sauce and ketchup should be mixed. NFL star Marlon Humphrey wrote, “Garlic sauce doesn’t belong on fries,” to which one user responded, “@marlon garlic sauce belongs on everything.” Another user responded, “@marlon everything belongs on fries 🍟”

Others were not so happy with the interaction and thought James should have just left Kirkconnell alone or ordered his own fries. One user posted, “I know this is supposed to be funny- but I couldn’t handle that at all.” Another poster seemed triggered, writing, “These exchanges arise horrible reminders in my own relationship. If this is a real conversation, beware because you two are in for a world of hurt.”

James seems to think that his interactions with Kirkconnell mirror those of most other couples. He told Us Weekly, “I think that a lot of other couples are in the same situation — we’re not alone in the way that we interact with one another and talk to each other. So when people see that, it’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, we do the same thing.’ It just helps with them being able to relate to you.”

