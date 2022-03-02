Fans Want Blake Moynes to Date Newly Single ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star

Blake Moynes and Katie Thurston broke off their engagement after dating for only a few months. Although the former “Bachelorette” has moved on romantically (she is dating John Hersey from her season of the show), Moynes has yet to find his match. He has, however, spoken out about his ex dating Hersey, whom he got to know quite well over the course of several months.

“Clearly, [John] was more into it or was pursuing it or wanted to be hanging out with her all the time. I mean, I was with them, I was in the same plane as them and I didn’t think anything of it. When I was in Canada or in Kenya, I would see them together, but again I put my full trust in that there’s nothing more than literally just a friendship,” Moynes shared in November 2021, according to Us Weekly.

“At least emotionally, where they could see something with each other that made it so easy for them to transition when it ended. It happened too quickly. There had to have been something there. He at least provided something that she really liked that made the transition easy,” he added.

Moynes has taken some time to process and to heal, and while he may not be dating again — publicly, anyway — he is getting back out into the world and mingling.

During a recent trip to California, for example, Moynes linked up with the “Vanderpump Rules” crew, and even became fast friends with Jax Taylor. He shared some photos on Instagram on February 16, 2022.

Some Fans Think Moynes Should Date Lala Kent

In one photo that Moynes shared on Instagram, he sat next to Lala Kent, who recently split from her fiance, Randall Emmett. Fans immediately took to the comments section of the post to suggest that Moynes give Kent a go to see if the two are compatible.

The photo in particular was a group shot that featured “Bachelor in Paradise” star Hannah Godwin and VPR star Brittany Cartwright. Kent was seated next to Moynes in the picture, which may have sparked the comments.

“Blake & Lala would be epic energy,” one person wrote.

“Uh oh. Love with Lala,” added another.

“You and Lala should be together,” a third comment read.

“Soooo Blake and Lala?!” a fourth person wrote, adding the prayer hands emoji.

“You and Lala?” someone else suggested, adding the curious face emoji and a red heart.

Kent Has Been Linked to a Former Basketball Player

Although Kent isn’t in a committed relationship of any kind, she has gone on a date, and she talked about it during an Amazon Live.

“It was amazing. I had a lot of fun. I know I’m definitely not ready to date just one person – I want to continue having fun and that’s what it is,” she said on February 8, 2022.

The internet has since linked her to former basketball player Julian Sensley. Neither has confirmed or denied whether or not they went out on a date.

Kent doesn’t appear to be looking for anything serious, and has continuously said that she is focused on her daughter — and her business. While fans might think that she’d be a good match for Moynes, it seems unlikely that the two would actually date.

