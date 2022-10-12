Controversial ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Is in Therapy Post-Show

One controversial couple from “Bachelor in Paradise” is still going strong, despite some significant obstacles they have needed to overcome. Last summer, Brendan Morais and Pieper James built a relationship with one another, but it came at a cost. Morais had been with Natasha Parker prior to James showing up on the beach, and both Morais and James took a lot of heat for having connected prior to filming. Despite backlash from both their fellow cast members as well as “Bachelor Nation” fans, Morais and James are still together a year later. They recently opened up, however, about steps they have needed to take to make that happen.

Pieper James & Brendan Morais Aren’t in a Rush to Get Engaged

The “Bachelor in Paradise” couple recently chatted with Us Weekly about their relationship. When they left the beach during season 7, it was before the finale and without an engagement. Ultimately, however, it seems to have worked out just right for them. “I feel like we’ve always done things as we want,” James explained. By not getting engaged on-camera, they don’t “have to rush to marriage… It’s kind of, ‘Let’s take things at our own speed,’” she added.

Morais and James noted they are currently living together in Massachusetts, after doing the long-distance thing for much of their relationship. Apparently, however, they already are planning to move somewhere else. They’re traveling and dating, and Morais noted he “wouldn’t be dating her if she wasn’t a person I could envision marrying at some point in my life, sooner than later.”

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Pair Is Preparing for the Future

While the “Bachelor in Paradise” couple says they are happy with their relationship, they also are pursuing some help in keeping it that way. They are doing couples therapy and had just had their first session when they talked with Us Weekly. James detailed, “I’m a big proponent of therapy, so I feel like our relationship is great, and this is just the thing to take it to the next level.” She added she believed this was especially important to do “when you are talking about marrying somebody in the future.”

In May, James joined Dean Unglert and Jared Haibon for an episode of their “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast. At that point, she was living in New York City while Morais was in Boston. She surprised the guys by sharing that she and Morais had never broken up after leaving “Bachelor in Paradise,” although fans thought they did. They decided to unfollow one another on social media when the fan pushback was quite high, and Morais did his best to redirect negative fan attention away from her and over to just him. The negativity seemed to taper off over time, and now James and Morais seem to receive a fair amount of support from fans on social media.

