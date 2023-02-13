‘The Bachelor’ 2023 Spoilers for Episode 4

Zach Shallcross and his remaining 14 women say goodbye to the mansion in episode 4 of “The Bachelor.” They are taking off on their first trip abroad.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 27 OF “THE BACHELOR.”

Last week, Shallcross went on two one-on-one dates and one group date. But, as Bachelor Nation saw, the 26-year-old eliminated Bailey Brown and Christina Mandrell. He also parted ways with Brianna Thorbourne, who self-eliminated in part from bullying.

The contestants still vying for Shallcross’ heart are:

Aly Jacobs, 26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Georgia

Anastasia Keramidas, 30, a content marketing manager from San Diego, California

Ariel Frenkel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, New York

Brooklyn Willie, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Oklahoma

Charity Lawson, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia

Davia Bunch, 25, a marketing manager from Charleston, South Carolina

Gabriella “Gabi” Elnicki, 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vermont

Genevie Mayo, 26, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Maryland

Greer Blitzer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas

Jessica “Jess” Girod, 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Florida

Kaitlyn “Kaity” Biggar, 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas.

Katherine Izzo, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Florida

Kylee Russell, 25, a postpartum nurse from Charlotte, North Carolina

Mercedes Northup, 24, a nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa

Where is the cast headed? Who will go on this week’s one-on-one dates? Which contestant is being accused of being there for the wrong reason? Here is what you need to know:

Zach Shallcross Hopes for a ‘Nice, Fresh Restart’ in the Bahamas

Shallcross and his contestants are headed for some fun in the sun. As ABC announced in a press release, they “set off on their international journey to find love, starting off on the romantic beaches of The Bahamas.”

In this week’s preview, Shallcross confessed he feels like the Bahamas are “a nice, fresh restart.” As he quipped, “I’m just a Bahama papa looking for his Bahama mama.”

The women cannot hide their excitement in a promo on Instagram, commenting on the beautiful surroundings and large rooms.

“I am so excited for the dates this week,” Mercedes Northup says in the clip. “There’s so many fun, tropical things to do.”

Zach Shallcross & Katherine Izzo Go Snorkeling

Shallcross is spending the day on the water for his first one-on-one date of the week. “First up, Zach sets sail to explore the world’s largest underwater sculpture and see how deep his connection with one lucky girl can grow,” ABC teased in a press release.

He invites Katherine Izzo to join him for a day of boating and snorkeling, as revealed in a promo on Instagram.

“I have a very exciting date with Kat today,” the Bachelor says in a clip of the date. “She’s so fun and she’s great to be around but it’s almost like a little bit of me asks, like, ‘Why is she here? Like, you’re really dating me? Like me?’”

But, Izzo shares in Shallcross’ enthusiasm.

“I can’t even imagine a whole day of just him and I. Oh my god, a whole day. I’m over-, I’m just so excited,” she admits in a confessional. Izzo adds, “I’m doing things I’ve never done before, but with so much ease.”

Izzo is a 26-year-old Registered Nurse from Tampa, Florida. According to her ABC profile, her “dream man is loyal, trustworthy, a great communicator and, most importantly, her best friend. She is looking for a real man who will enhance her life, and she’s ready to put it all on the line to pursue love.”

One of Shallcross’ one-on-one dates ends in fireworks, this week’s preview revealed. Based on the clip, it appears he is kissing Izzo when sparks fly.

She is expected to receive the date rose, since Reality Steve reported she does not get eliminated for a few more weeks.

Drama Erupts on Zach Shallcross’ ‘Fish-Fry’ Group Date

For this week’s group date, Shallcross invites 12 of his contestants to a “fish-fry party,” ABC announced in a press release. As this week’s preview teases, the women join him for food and drinks on the beach and a game of limbo.

According to Reality Steve, the group date participants are:

But, not everything goes as planned. As ABC added, “drama bubbles up when one woman refuses to let someone steal him away.”

Zach Shallcross Confronts Anastasia Keramidas Over Her Intentions

The drama continues during the evening portion of the group date, leaving Shallcross to question everyone’s intentions. As ABC teased in the episode description, “That night, after learning one person may not be here for the right reasons, Zach addresses his concerns head-on.”

The woman in question is Anastasia Keramidas. In a clip of the date on Instagram, Kylee Russell brings her concerns to Shallcross’ attention. “This is all just very hearsay, but Anastasia, she’s constantly always talking about the amount of Instagram followers that she’s going to get while being here,” Russell explains in the video.

Shallcross admits in the promo that he is “terrified” he will end up with someone looking for fame rather than love.

He pulls Keramidas aside, asking her, “I have a question for you. Are you really here for me?”

While she looked taken aback in the clip, Bachelor Nation fans will have to tune into the episode to hear her response.

The other participants on the date were left onlooking. As Gabi Elnicki explains in a confessional, “So Zach comes in and you could see there is some tension there, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘What’s going on?’”

Zach Shallcross & Brooklyn Willie Go on a ‘Wild’ 1-on-1 Date

Brooklyn Willie joins Shallcross for his second one-on-one date of the week, reports Reality Steve. “Zach ventures out on his second one-on-one on a wild ATV ride through the forest,” according to an ABC press release.

This week’s preview appears to show the couple arriving on a beach and kissing in the ocean.

Willie is a 25-year-old Rodeo Racer from Stillwater, Oklahoma. According to her ABC profile, the aspiring professional rodeo cowgirl and horse trainer “hasn’t had the easiest path when it comes to her relationship history.”

She is expected to receive the date rose, with Reality Steve revealing she gets sent home on a future one-on-one date.

Zach Shallcross Says Goodbye to 3 Women

Shallcross will narrow the 14 women who arrived in the Bahamas down to just 11 by the end of the week, Reality Steve reported. The blogger revealed one contestant self-eliminates and two are sent home during the rose ceremony.

During the episode, Shallcross puts Keramidas in the hot seat to explain her intentions. But, according to Reality Steve, it is actually her choice to leave the show. “I believe Anastasia self-eliminated this episode due to a close friend suddenly passing away,” the blogger wrote.

The women will continue their international travels. The blogger revealed the remaining contestants are headed to London, England next week.

