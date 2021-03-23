Evan Bass Returns to Instagram for the First Time Since Split From Carly Waddell

Late Monday evening, Evan Bass returned to Instagram months after announcing his split from ex-wife Carly Waddell.

Their split proved to be a hot topic during a question-and-answer session on his Instagram Story. Though, he did provide the disclaimer that “it’s all jokes.”

One follower asked outright, “What happened with you and Carly?” He quipped, “She couldn’t handle the fact I’m Italian.”

Bass also responded to two questions asking if they would “get back together.” To one, he answered, “If she unblocks me.” To the other, he wrote “All the kings horses and all the kings men,” the beginning of a nursery rhyme that typically ends with “couldn’t put Humpty together again.”

The former couple met and got engaged on season three of Bachelor in Paradise, returning the following year to get married. In addition to Bass’ three sons from a previous relationship, together they welcomed daughter Bella and son Charlie.

While he did not go into detail about his split, Bass only responded “OMG” when asked if he was dating. He also revealed the “best part” of his time on Bachelor in Paradise was “Getting engaged, getting married, and taking on Josh Murray.”

After a fan revealed they incorporated some of Bass’ vows in their own wedding, he responded, “That’s so sweet, makes me emotional. Those were original and I’m proud of them. Thank you.”

Bass and Waddell Announced Their Split in December

In December, Bass and Waddell released a joint statement announcing the end of their three-year marriage.

“We have made the difficult decision to separate,” read the statement. “We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what’s best for the future of our family.”

It continued, “We greatly appreciate everyone’s love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate through this.”

Bass’ Ex-Wives Have Conflicting Accounts of His Divorce From Waddell

According to Waddell, Bass ended their marriage after “going to therapy for like years.” She revealed they split “the day after Thanksgiving.”

As she explained in a vlog on her YouTube channel, they were house hunting right before they decided to divorce. “Then we found this house and Evan told me to buy this house so I did,” she said. “And then, he told me he didn’t want to live in it. So here we are.”

Her timeline clashes with the claims of Bass’ first wife, Marie. She appeared on Reality Steve’s podcast, who confirmed they have been in contact since Bass first went on The Bachelorette.

According to Reality Steve, Marie reached out to say they split in November 2019. She claimed Waddell left Bass while pregnant with their son Charlie.

When asked why it took so long to become public, Marie explained, “It just seemed like he was really heartbroken and really, really, really didn’t want it to end and that is why I believe that it did, that they have been separated for almost two years is because he didn’t want it to end.”

Bass has not addressed the claims of either ex-wife, but when asked if he felt bad for his divorce from “Carley” he responded, “Would feel better if you spelled her name correctly but whatever.”

