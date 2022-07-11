‘Bachelorette’ Finale Spoilers: Everything We Know

Finale spoilers for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s joint season of “The Bachelorette” have yet to be revealed.

The new season of the hit ABC show kicked off on July 11, 2022, and the women’s journey to find love will unfold over the next several weeks. Both Windey and Recchia supported one another throughout the season as they traveled abroad as they narrowed down their relationships.

Warning: Major “Bachelorette” spoilers ahead.

Although it’s unknown if Recchia and Windey ended up getting engaged on the show’s finale, Reality Steve has given fans a good indication about each of the women’s final four guys — with photographic evidence. However, as of the show’s premiere, the final guys had not yet been spoiled.

Here’s what you need to know:

Windey & Recchia Each Took 4 Guys on Hometown Dates

On May 2, 2022, Reality Steve shared photos from each of the Hometown Dates that Windey and Recchia went on — except for one. Steve was able to confirm that Recchia visited the hometowns of Aven Jones, Tyler Norris, Zach Shallcross, and Tino Franco.

Meanwhile, Gabby’s went on Hometown Dates with Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster, Johnny DePhillippo. Reality Steve believes that her fourth Hometown date was with Justin Budfuloski, though he isn’t 100 percent sure.

While Reality Steve hasn’t spoiled the final rose ceremony just yet, fans have a pretty good idea of the guys that will make it far in the season. What happens past Hometown Dates is still unclear. Traditionally, however, one person will be sent home after Hometown Dates and the lead takes three men to the Overnight Dates — also known as the Fantasy Suite Dates. From there, the suitors are narrowed down to two. Each person left gets one date with the lead — and meets their families — before a choice is made.

Sometimes, people leave or are eliminated before the final rose ceremony. On more traditional seasons, two people show up at the final rose ceremony hoping to get engaged but one has their heart broken.

Interestingly, “Bachelor” franchise host Jesse Palmer told Us Weekly that the women sort of made their own rules up as they navigated the joint season.

“Gabby and Rachel deserve a ton of credit because they really took control of this thing. They made up their own rules along the way, took charge,” he told the outlet.

The Finale Was Filmed in Mexico

After meeting their guys at the Bachelor Mansion in California, Windey and Recchia went on a couple of dates before flying across the pond and boarding a cruise ship. They spent several weeks aboard the ship, which took them to various ports where they were able to go onshore and explore on various dates over the course of a few weeks.

In his April 21, 2022, blog post, Reality Steve confirmed that the Overnight Dates filmed from Tuesday, May 3, 2022, through May 7. The Fantasy Suite rose ceremony was held on May 8, 2022, leaving both women with two men each.

The ladies and their remaining men traveled to Mexico for their last couple of dates — and for the final rose ceremony, which took place on May 14, 2022.

Reality Steve has not shared any details about what went down in Mexico. However, fans have been very busy sleuthing and many believe that both Recchia and Windey did get engaged on the finale. Finale spoilers are expected in the coming weeks.

