Fans Notice Clue That Suggests Gabby Windey Is Engaged

The new season of “The Bachelorette” began on July 11, 2022. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia — who appeared together on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” — are the program’s first-ever joint leads. The two women have spent the past several weeks getting to know their suitors and hopefully both of them fell in love.

Reality Steve has revealed some season spoilers over the past few weeks and seems to have narrowed down Gabby and Rachel’s final four guys. However, he has not been able to confirm what happened at the final rose ceremony, so it’s unknown if Gabby and/or Rachel ended up getting engaged.

Meanwhile, “Bachelorette” fans have been keeping close eyes on social media for any clues that Gabby or Rachel are indeed in love, and a post shared by Gabby has fans thinking that she did indeed find what she was looking for on the show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think Gabby Was With Her Guy in June

Gabby and Rachel finished filming their season in Mexico in May. Since then, the two have been spending a great deal of time together and have been very careful not to overshare anything that could spoil the ending of their joint season.

However, eagle-eyed fans keeping tabs on social media noticed that in Gabby’s June photo dump, she included a photo of a backyard and some are convinced that she was on an “SHV” — a safe house visit occurs when production sets the lead and their partner up with a place to stay that is completely private so that they don’t blow their cover.

One Redditor was actually able to find an Airbnb listing that looked similar to the background in some of Gabby’s other photos in the Instagram post.

Something else that suggested that Gabby was being sneaky with her post? The geotag reads, “none of your business.”

Fans Reacted to Gabby’s Post in a Reddit Thread

The internet sleuths were on the job shortly after Gabby posted to Instagram and many are convinced that she’s in love. Despite the fact that Gabby and Rachel’s contract keeps them hush-hush, fans seem to be convinced that Gabby posted a major clue about her post-show adventures.

“It definitely looks like one,” one Redditor wrote, agreeing with the OP that the photos looked like they were taken during a SHV.

“The location….definitely a SHV lmao,” someone else said.

“The picture I was actually thinking for a potential SHV is the 7th slide… the room looks potentially like some of the houses they often use for SHVs and I think those red nails are the ones she had in Nashville which right before that was when a SHV was speculated. But the geotag tells me she definitely knows people are curious,” a fourth person added.

Meanwhile, Rachel hasn’t posted any photos that look like they may have been taken at an Airbnb, but a different post had fans convinced that she found love on “The Bachelorette.” Just after reuniting with her bestie back home, Rachel shared a video of the two popping champagne. You can more about that at the link below.

