Kristin Cavallari Responds to Latest Backlash

Kristin Cavallari is responding to backlash she faced after a recent weekend away from her kids. In a new interview, the Very Cavallari alum clapped at accusations that she doesn’t spend enough time with her three children since her split from her ex-husband Jay Cutler.

During an appearance on Good Morning America to promote her cookbook True Comfort, the former reality star said she doesn’t pay attention to social media commenters.

“To be honest, I don’t read comments on Instagram so I don’t catch wind of those [negative] comments unless my best friend, Justin [Anderson], decides to go on and read my comments and respond to people or whatever it is,” the 34-year-old said. “It’s really just noise, to be honest. I don’t let any of that stuff really affect me.”

Kristin noted that ever since her firstborn son was born eight years ago, mommy-shamers have “loved” to criticize her parenting decisions, but she does not let the negativity affect her.

“It’s the one area of my life that I’m so confident in,” the mom to Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5, said. “I know what a good mom I am. I know that I’m doing the best for me and my family.”

Here’s what else you need to know:

Kristin Was Criticized by Instagram Trolls After She Posted a Photo From a Girls’ Weekend With 2 Close Friends

In the comments section to a pic that showed the Laguna Beach alum laughing with her two friends at a bar, one commenter accused her of “never” having her kids and “pinning” the parental responsibilities on her ex-husband.

It didn’t take long for Kristin’s best friend Justin to chime in and call the comment “garbage.”

According to E! News, the hairstylist addressed the hate by asking, “You do realize that divorced parents have set up schedules with their kids right? As Kristin’s real-life friend I can assure you that her kids are her biggest priority and when it’s her turn with them they have her undivided attention and she’s the best mom I’ve ever been around.”

Justin also slammed the hater directly with: “You don’t call out a mother on Instagram to try and make yourself feel better. That is trash behavior and I stand up for close friends.”

Kristin Previously Addressed Her Critics After She Was Asked About Her Kids’ Eating Habits

Because Kristin eats healthy and penned a cookbook filled with recipes free of gluten dairy and sugar, she has been grilled about what she feeds her kids.

“How I eat, I cook at home, and that’s what they eat. But we go out to breakfast every weekend,” she told People. in 2018. “They get donuts every weekend. It’s not like they’re on some stupid diet. They’re kids.”

She also made it clear that she doesn’t care what people think of her parenting style.

“Getting backlash about anything I’m doing when it comes to parenting, I really don’t give a s— about because I’m so confident at what I’m doing as a mom that I don’t care,” she said.

As for what her ex-husband thinks of her parenting skills, on Mother’s Day, Jay took to his Instagram page to share a picture of Kristin and their kids with the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms. These 3 little ones picked a good one.”

