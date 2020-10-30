Who Was at the End of ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Episode 1?

The first episode of The Mandalorian Season 2 was amazing. But some fans — especially those not quite as familiar with Star Wars lore — might be wondering just who it was we saw at the end of Season 2 Episode 1. Who was the man in that final scene?

This article will have spoilers for Season 2 Episode 1.

All Signs Point to a Familiar ‘Star Wars’ Character at the End

Most fans are in agreement that the mystery man we saw at the very end of the premiere was none other than Boba Fett.

In case you missed it, the armor that Mando was trying to acquire from the Marshall throughout the first episode was Boba Fett’s armor. They made it quite apparent by focusing on the dent in the helmet at one point.

The man, the myth, the legend. From #StarWars The Empire Strikes Back, Boba Fett’s armor was the original design for countless Mandalorians to follow. His armor continues to inspire fans to this day. pic.twitter.com/FplqNwsqBZ — The Armor Collector (@ArmorPanoply) May 8, 2020

The ending credits also reveal the man’s identity (or at least who he likely is) by sharing, in order of appearance, the last name listed: Temuera Morrison. Morrison played Jango Fett, Boba Fett’s father, in Star Wars Episode II. Jango was thought of as the best bounty hunter in the galaxy by the Republic’s last years. Jango agreed to let himself be cloned as long as he would be left with an unaltered clone to raise as his own son (and that clone was Boba Fett.)

So although theoretically it would be possible for this man to be a clone of Boba and not Boba Fett himself, that’s unlikely. Age-wise, he fits with what Boba Fett’s age would likely be, as the clones age more quickly than normal. And the entire episode focused on Boba Fett’s armor. So all signs point to this being the one and only Boba Fett.

Prior to this, fans had been wondering whether or not Boba Fett had survived. The last time we saw him, he died in the Sarlacc Pit after Han Solo pushed him.

In the EU, Boba Fett survived the Sarlacc and didn’t die, but that isn’t considered canon in this universe. So it wasn’t known until this episode if Boba Fett survived in the canon universe. Some people had guessed that if Timothy Olyphant’s Marshall was wearing Boba Fett’s armor, then that was a sign that he was not alive. But as we learned, Boba Fett relinquished his armor and is living without it, perhaps to help him better survive in secrecy, undetected.

As it turns out, there really was another Mandalorian on Tatooine.

He Is Likely the Mystery Figure from Season 1 Episode 5

We likely also now know who the mystery man was that we saw in Season 1 Episode 5 on Tatooine. In that episode, the person approached the fallen body of Fennec Shand, played by Ming-Na Wen. At the time, many fans wondered if it might be Boba Fett collecting the bounty that Mando left behind, which sought Fennec Shand dead or alive.

Other fans thought at the time it might have been Cobb Vanth, which might still be a possibility since we now know that he was around too. But more than likely, it was Boba Fett that we saw in Episode 5 last year.

