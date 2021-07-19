What to Expect in Fortnite v17.20: Preferred Item Slots & More

A big Fortnite update is on the cusp of release and it’ll change up a few things in the game.

The v17.20 patch is set to introduce a massive inventory system overhaul that has been desired by players for years, but only just now is coming to the game.

This new “Preferred Item Slots” system will allow you to designate a spot in your inventory for certain items. This means that when you pick up an Assault Rifle, it will automatically go into the spot you have chosen, which would effectively remove the hassle that comes with organization.

Looting in the heat of battle? Have no fear, Preferred Item Slots are near. This setting sort your pick-ups in the inventory slot you designate for more control over what goes where. This new option will be turned On with a default selection for everyone in our next game update! pic.twitter.com/p4y6uLxRpO — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 16, 2021

That won’t be the only thing coming with the update, but it is the biggest thing that’s been announced so far.

This will be a larger update than your content updates of the world, so there will be downtime. Let’s take a look at when that will be.

Fortnite v17.20 Downtime

This is the update that introduces the previously-announced Preferred Item Slots setting. Also: Arena playlists will be disabled starting July 19 at 10:00 PM ET (July 20 at 02:00 UTC). We plan to have them available again after downtime has ended, but there may be a delay. pic.twitter.com/sYUJJ2ozpt — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 19, 2021

Downtime will take place on July 20 at 2:30 a.m. ET / 11:30 p.m. PT on July 19. At this time Fortnite will go offline and if you’re in the game, you’ll be kicked out. This is earlier than usual updates.

This means you’ll want to make sure you’re not doing anything important because you’ll potentially be missing out on a Victory Royale. Downtime typically lasts an hour or so, so it’s not like you’ll be out of the game for long.

After the downtime concludes, you’ll be able to hop right back in and see everything the new update has to offer.

Fortnite v17.20 Bug Fixes

While the new inventory system will be the main draw, there’s also a lot to look forward to in terms of bug fixes.

These numbered updates are usually a good time for players to see a lot of fixes come to the game. Luckily, there haven’t been a ton of game-breaking bugs so far this season, so things have gone quite smooth for the most part.

Here’s everything listed for a fix according to the Trello board.

Unable to perform Last Forever Emote.

New items automatically equipped after being picked up.

Grimey Outfit reactivity not working.

Difficulty scrolling through player list in Voice Chat tab on controller.

Cosmic Chest timers may remain on screen if a Bounty is poached.

Props drive vehicles erratically.

Ziplines temporarily disabled.

Vendor Rifts temporarily disabled.

Epic Chests may sometimes not provide any weapons in Arena.

The button for Arena Division/tournament details is currently unresponsive on controller.

‘Hold Inventory button’ shortcut for accessing the Crafting menu is not working.

Vehicle explosion not properly triggered with “Destroyed with Transmit” on. (Creative)

Lighting issues occurring while in Replay Mode. (Creative)

Incorrect crosshair appears while using Rail Gun during gameplay in Creative.

Player can encounter infinite loading screen when flying out of Island. (Creative)

The Banner Gadget deals 89 flat damage vs 89 base damage. (Save the World)

There’s a long list of fixes coming, so that will appreciated by fans who are running into issues.

Perhaps the most excited fix is the return of ziplines. Fortnite is always fun when there’s more mobility, and ziplines have been a staple of the game for several seasons now. It’ll be nice to have them back in the game.

READ NEXT: Batman/Fortnite One-Shot Revealed & Teases a New Skin