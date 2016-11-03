10 Best LED Christmas Lights to Brighten Your Holiday (2018)

It’s time to ditch your incandescent bulbs and upgrade to the smarter choice, LED Christmas lights.

LED lights cost about the same per bulb as incandescent lights, but they will save you money over time in a number of ways.

For one, LEDs are more energy efficient than incandescent lights, and can save you up to $40 per month in electricity bills. They also last longer, meaning you’ll have to replace them far less often.

And one of the most important reasons: LED lights run cooler and therefore pose less of a fire hazard. According to the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI), 150 home fires per year were caused by holiday lights between 2004-2008.

Don’t be a statistic.

All of these point sum up to an obvious conclusion: LED is the way to go for any sort of holiday decorating, both indoors and outdoors.

We’ve made the transition easy for you by researching and reviewing the best decorating options of different styles, so read on below to find your shine before Christmas.

1. Qedertek Clear Christmas Solar String Lights 72 ft.

These Clear Christmas String Lights from Qedertek are a bright and beautiful set of LED lights with a cool hue reminiscent of crisp winter evenings.

The most unique part about this string of lights is that it is solar powered, completely removing it from your power bill.

These lights come with a solar panel stake that converts sunshine into electricity, which is then stored in a 1800mAh battery. With enough sunlight, the lights will stay on more than eight hours at night.

They are set to automatically turn on at night, but the stake does have an on/off switch and a button to cycle through eight different light modes.

These lights hold up in rougher weather as well, thanks to their IP65 rating, which rates them for high resistance to dirt, dust, and water from rain or lawn sprinklers. This string of 200 lights covers 72 ft., and for under $15 per string, you can easily buy a couple to cover your whole house, inside and out.

Price: $13.99 (77 percent off MSRP)

2. Qedertek Multi-Color Christmas Solar String Lights 72 ft.

These red, green, blue, and yellow Christmas lights are the multi-color alternative to the white LED string lights above, and considering the standout deal that Qedertek offers on all their holiday lights, these multi-color lights definitely deserve their own mention.

For only a dollar more than the above lights, this brand offers a 200 LED string that delivers quadruple the colorful fun across 72 ft. These lights don’t have as many customization features as other LED string lights, but for a simple and elegant decoration job, they’ll do just fine.

This set is also solar powered, so keep in mind that there is no alternative way to power them. This means you won’t be able to use them indoors. But even at that, these IP65 lights are long-lasting and ready to stay outside for the long haul.

Price: $14.99 (75 percent off MSRP)

3. TaoTronics Dimmable LED String Lights 33 ft.

These Dimmable LED string lights from TaoTronics are a versatile string of lights, that despite their higher cost per foot, is still a worthwhile set of lights to work with.

What extra feature could a light possibly offer? Why, this light rope comes with an IR remote that allows you to cycle through ten different dimness settings, plus options for flashing, strobing, or smooth pulsing patterns.

These lights have a warm white-yellow look, which some prefer over white-blue lights for the softer glow. This string of 100 LEDs is connected by a copper wire that will mold into a specific shape and hold it without issue. These can be a creative tool for holiday craft projects like lighting up a flower display or making a light tree in the yard.

Price: $18.99 (53 percent off MSRP)

4. InnooTech 100 Multi-Color LED Globe String Lights 37.7 ft.

Innootech’s colorful globe LED lights are a bright and colorful decoration that works as a festive option for year-round decorating. Their vivid array of colors doesn’t specifically evoke Christmas spirit, but can nonetheless add cheer to a wall, tree, or decoration.

This light string has 100 LED lights, and its compact power box houses a switch to toggle between its eight lighting modes that include your standard patterns of flashing, pulsing, and strobing.

These attractive globes are fit for use either indoors or outdoors, and add an element of visual complexity where your other decorations may be lacking.

Price: $17.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

5. 1byone Aluminum Alloy Outdoor Laser Christmas Light Projector

Okay, so this one isn’t technically LED, but this mini-laser light projector is powerful and energy efficient, both of which are in the spirit of LED lighting.

Rather than having to climb up onto your roof and hang up lights, you can simply set up the 1byone Christmas Light Projector, and have it fully bathe your house in red and green lights.

This light is strong enough to cover up to 2,100 sq. ft. from a distance of 25 ft., and can pivot and turn to be placed anywhere you need it to. The projector has an IP65 casing and an IP44 power adapter, which means you won’t to worry about any sort of weather conditions cutting your fun short.

The light can be set to perform some basic flashes and fades between its red and green lights, as well as set to automatically turn on or off after a certain period of time. This is all controllable from a handy IR remote, which is included with the projector.

Price: $59.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

6. Ucharge Solar White Christmas Lights 72 ft.

Simply put, the Ucharge White Christmas Lights are the most cost-efficient set of solar lights out there. These lights are about the same price per LED as the Qedertek lights, except you can find white, multi-color, warm white, and blue varieties all in the same place.

If you plan to cover a lot of surface area with Christmas lights this year, the Ucharge lights will be the go-to. Like most solar-powered lights, the Ucharge lights are only solar charged, so they won’t be a good fit for indoor decorations, though you could route their solar panel stake through a door or window to gather energy during the day and light your house up at night.

Unlike the Qedertek lights, these lights only have a few different flashing settings, but if you are mostly concerned with value, these lights tend to go on sale more often, ensuring you get the best bang for your buck.

Price: $13.89 (54 percent off MSRP)

7. TaoTronics Multi-Color Dimmable Led String Lights 33 ft.

If this multi-color light rope from TaoTronics looks familiar, that is because it’s actually the multi-color versions of the copper-wired 100 LED light string above.

Their red, yellow, blue, and green lights are elegant and diffuse, making them simply too cool to only mention once. Their bendable copper wiring allows them to hold form wherever you place them, which really opens up some creative decorating options.

Like their white counterpart, these lights come with an IR remote to toggle between ten different dimming options, plus strobing, pulsing, and flashing settings.

Despite their higher price per bulb, these durable and versatile lights will see plenty of different uses throughout the year, as they can light up any situation.

Price: $13.99 (42 percent off MSRP)

8. Paragala Falling Rain Lights 10 ft.

If you are looking for a different style of light to hang for the holidays, these Paragala Falling Rain Lights will draw the eye with their unique meteor shower pattern.

A string of these lights is only about 10 ft. long (just enough to cover a Christmas tree), but each handing light is almost a foot long, adding lots of depth and gravity to the “falling” lights.

You can chain up to five of these light strings together for a greater effect, but the dynamic cascading effect doesn’t need to be large to have a visual impact.

These lights come in both a cool white and a warm white, plus a blue and multi-color option, although we prefer the warm white to emulate falling snow in the night sky.

The lights are IP65 waterproof, but their plug is not, be sure to cover or protect it for outside use.

Price: $15.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

9. Leapair LED Curtain Lights 19.69 X 9.8 ft.

Is hanging lights outside too much of a hassle? These Leapair LED Curtain Lights are designed to be hung from the curtain rod of a window. They can easily turn any ordinary curtain into a shimmering pool of light.

These lights cover a fairly large area of 19.69 X 9.8 ft., and within that area, has a whopping 600 LED bulbs. The lights are available in a warm white or a pure white to match the look of your other decor.

These lights plug into a regular AC outlet, and offer a surprising amount of light patterns. These lights can wave, shine in sequence, slog, chase, flash, slow fade, and twinkle, meaning that your house will look alive inside and out.

Price: $39.95 (65 percent off MSRP)

10. Cymas Outdoor Solar String Globe Lights 20 ft.

Though these Cymas Outdoor Globe Lights are some of the priciest bulbs listed, they are some of my personal favorites, as their beautifully frosted bulbs resemble icy snowballs, bringing a snowy feel to my fairly dry west coast holiday traditions.

A 20 ft. rope of lights only has 30 LEDs, but the larger and brighter look of these lights actually makes them brighter and more pleasing to look at than smaller LEDs.

These lights are solar-powered, and therefore, best for outdoor decoration. They actually provide a solid amount of ambient light, and can work in the off-season as a way to illuminate a small yard or patio in large enough numbers.

Their internal battery stores enough energy during the day to stay on for ten hours in steady mode, or even longer in its blinking mode. The lights have an IP64 waterproof rating, which offers peace of mind when leaving them out in the rain.

You will be absolutely charmed by the diffuse glow of these lights, whether you go with the warm white, multi-color, or cool white style.

Price: $14.59 (34 percent off MSRP)

Still haven’t found any bright ideas for lighting up your holiday season? Browse more LED Christmas lights on Amazon here.

