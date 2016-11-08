Top 10 Best Fiber Optic Christmas Trees 2017

Fiber optic Christmas trees take the work and the hassle out of decorating for Christmas. Anyone who has spent hours untangling Christmas lights, searching for the one burnt out bulb in a string of lights, or cleaning up the mess when lights break knows that Christmas tree lights may look beautiful when they are up, but they are a real pain to install! Modern artificial trees have lights built right in to the tree itself. Usually these are in the form of LED lights, but an even cooler option is fiber optics. Fiber optic lights give a twinkly, dazzling look to your tree and provide a more even coverage of light throughout the entire tree.

The trees on this list come in all shapes, sizes and colors. Whether you are looking for an extra large tree to fit in a house with high ceilings, or a tree small enough for a table top or entry way, you will find it in this list. Some trees look more traditional, while others are more modern in bright colors and multicolored light options. We have trees of all different prices as well, so you will definitely fine one to fit your budget.

All of the trees on this list are available for purchase on Amazon.com for fast holiday shipping, so even if you are last minute decorator you are in luck. Be sure to check out our thoughtfully curated gift guides as well for ideas on gifts to put under your new fiber optic tree or in your Christmas stockings!

1. Best Choice Products Pre-Lit Fiber Optic 7′ Green Artificial Christmas Tree

This seven foot tall tree from Best Choice Products is the best selling fiber optic tree on Amazon right now. It is really stunning with a thick foliage of PVC needles, a sturdy iron base and over 250 LED lights. Each individual LED is surrounded by a bunch of fiber optic threads, giving a beautiful frosted look to the tree. The lights come in four different colors and can be set on eight alternating sequences. This tree is very easy to assemble as well, and comes packaged in only two sections that have to be put together. The tree is not completely weather resistant but it can be used in some outdoor conditions. Click here to see more artificial Christmas trees from Best Choice products.

Price: $134.94 with free shipping

Pros:

Includes LEDs and fiber optic lights

Very high quality materials

Easy to install

Cons:

More expensive than others on this list

Not rated for outdoor use

Some reviewers has issues with the lights after one season of use

2. HOMCOM 6′ Artificial Fiber Optic Christmas Tree

This six foot tall tree from HOMCOM is another beautiful full sized option for your tree. It includes LED lights, fiber optics and even a pre lit star topper. The branch structure is balanced and gives this tree a perfect cone shape, and the branches are all densely covered with a full foliage of artificial needles. This tree also has numerous light settings for the LEDs and fiber optics. Reviewers noted that the metal base is very sturdy and this tree stands up without any wobbling or unevenness.

Price: $69.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Comes with LEDs and fiber optics

Includes a pre-lit star shaped tree topper

Narrow shape fits in small or large homes

Cons:

The star topper is not removable

Some reviewers had issues with hanging heavy ornaments

Not as large as most artificial trees

3. Tektrum 36″ Fiber Optic Rainbow Colored Christmas Tree

If you live in a small home or apartment, a miniature sized artificial tree is the way to go. You do not need to have an extra large tree to fill your home with the holiday spirit, and this tree from Tektrum shows just how festive small trees can be. This three foot tall tree has LEDs, fiber optics and a star topper. The color of the lights changes steadily to give a constant light show, moving from white through each color of the rainbow. There are 95 total LEDs, which is a lot for such a small tree. The branches are also adjustable, so you can shape the tree however you want it.

Tektrum sells a wide variety of fiber optic trees in different sizes,including some with golden needles and others with extra long fiber optic cables. Click here to browse more from Tektrum.

Price: $156.24 with free shipping

Pros:

Comes with a high density of LED and fiber optic lights

Star topper is pre-lit and comes included with the tree

Perfect for smaller homes

Cons:

For indoor use only

No customer reviews

Topper is not removable

4. DAK 6′ Pre-Lit Color Changing Fiber Optic Artificial Christmas Tree







Here is another lovely full sized tree with fiber optic lights. This tree from DAK has only fiber optic lights on its branches, so you can customize it with your own string lights as well. There are 276 branch tips on this tree, giving it a very full look. The stand is included and is much more decorative than most other artificial trees. The tree is easy to assemble and comes in only two pieces.

Price: $138.74 with free shipping

Pros:

Very full foliage and easy assembly

Full coverage of lights on each branch

Stand is more attractive than others

Cons:

Fiber optics only, no LEDs

Bulb at the base of fiber optics may wear out

Some reviewers found the images misleading

5. Home For The Holidays 6′ Fiber Optic Tree with Stand

Here is a low cost option if you are looking to save a few bucks on your Christmas tree. Although this six foot tall tree from Home for the Holidays is not quite as full in the foliage as others, it still has an impressive display of fiber optics throughout the branches. And if you thought the under $30 price tag could not be beat, this tree even comes with free shipping as well. With the right decorations this Charlie Brown tree would rival the most expensive trees out there!

Price: $32.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Very inexpensive compared with other trees

Full sized at six feet tall

Has fiber optics on every branch

Cons:

Some of the images in the product page are misleading

Does not have very full foliage

Not made of the best quality materials

6. National Tree 60″ Fiber Optic Evergreen Tree

If you want a mid sized tree for your home or office, you cannot go wrong with this 60 inch tree from National Tree. This tree has both LEDs and fiber optics in a lovely multi-colored display, and when the lights are on it is super bright! The tree is 30 inches in diameter at the base and comes with a sturdy base. Reviewers liked that this tree does not require batteries, can run 24/7 without getting hot and it comes in one piece so there is no assembly required. If you want to see more from National Tree Company, click here to browse their tree selection.

Price: $99.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Has LEDs and fiber optics

Great light coverage

Very colorful

Cons:

Relatively expensive for a smaller tree

Some reviewers noted the tree seems smaller than the photos

Some reviewers had trees from this brand only last one year

7. National Tree 32″ Fiber Optic Silver Tinsel Fireworks Tree

If you live in an apartment or want a small tree to put on a tabletop in your home or office, a 32 inch free like this one from National Tree is perfect. This tree is very unique, with silver tinsel needles a decorative silver base. The tree measures 19″ max diameter and 32″ high with the stand included. It includes multiple LEDs as well as fiber optics that are lit from LED lights in the base. It is super bright and energy efficient and you never have to worry about changing the bulbs. Click here to browse more innovative pre-lit trees from National Tree Company.

Price: $59.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Free shipping and relatively inexpensive

Very colorful and festive with silver tinsel

Small size is good for apartments and offices

Cons:

Not the tree for you if you want a traditional look

Does not come with a topper

Not good for larger homes

8. FSW Deals 8′ Green Pre-Lit Multi Colored Fiber Optic LED Christmas Tree

For homes with very tall ceilings, regular six and seven foot trees just do not cut it. You need a massive tree that will wow your guests and show off the lovely architecture of your home. Pre lit trees like this eight foot monster take so much work out of decorating such a large Christmas centerpiece, so you can focus on ornaments instead of stringing lights. This tree even comes with a star topper that is pre lit as well. You can choose either a red or clear color for the star topper. Even though this tree is so large, set up takes only minutes because it is shipped in two sections. This makes it very easy to store as well.

Price: $119.99

Pros:

Super tall for high ceiling homes

Good coverage of lights on all of the foliage

Relatively inexpensive for the size

Cons:

Not good for small homes

Stand may be different than the one pictured

No option to choose which color star light when purchasing tree

9. DAK Pre-Lit Fiber Optic Artificial Christmas Tree with Red Poinsettias

Poinsettias are without question the official flower of Christmas, even if they are not technically a flower but brightly colored foliage. This tree makes use of both poinsettia and pine, with fiber optic lights throughout the boughs. This is a nice mid sized tree, at five feet it is a good size for apartments or small homes. If you want a tree that is entirely poinsettias with no pine, click here to see a similar tree.

Price: $119.67 with free shipping

Pros:

Includes red and green for Christmas colors

Mid sized, perfect for smaller homes

Has a natural look

Cons:

More expensive than other similarly sized trees

Less room for ornaments

Not many reviews on amazon

10. Holiday Time Pre-Lit 32″ White Fiber Optic Artificial Christmas Tree

Finally, here is an adorable all-white tree from Holiday Time. I love white trees because they make it look like it has just snowed, while at the same time looking very modern and sleek. White trees reflect light well, which can be seen clearly when you turn on the fiber optics in this tree. In fact, this tree looks almost pastel when it is lit up. This tree is 32 inches, making it perfect for a table top or inside of a small apartment, house or office. For more Holiday Time trees, click here. Or, if you want to see more white colored Christmas trees, click here to browse.

Price: $31.70

Pros:

Very cute and festive white color with multicolored lights

Small enough for a table top or desk

Modern color and style

Cons:

Very small

Not traditional looking

Reviewers found it to be overpriced

