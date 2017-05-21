10 Best 21st Birthday Gifts: The Ultimate List

21 is the legal drinking age in the United States, and that means someone’s 21st birthday is definitely an occasion to party. If you know someone who is turning 21 soon, now is the time to start shopping for those cool 21st birthday gifts. Traditional gifts for someone’s 21st birthday include a six-pack of beer, a bottle of wine, or a bottle of their favorite spirits. However, sometimes you want to get someone a more creative gift. That’s where we come in. Whether you’re shopping for a best friend, a sibling, or even your own child, this gift guide is here to help you find a great gift to mark this milestone birthday. Our guide includes gift ideas that will appeal to both men and women. Read on to get inspired and find a gift they’ll really love.

1. ‘Birthday Girl’ Tee

The Birthday Girl deserves a special birthday shirt, don’t you think? Available in white or grey, this cute tee features drapey Dolman sleeves and a distressed look. The shirt runs a size smaller than you’d expect for a woman’s tee, so consider ordering a size or two up, depending on how loose she likes her shirts to fit.

Shopping for a guy? This “It’s my birthday, buy me a drink” tee is a great alternative to consider.

Price: $24.99

2. Corkcicle Triple Insulated Water Bottle & Thermos (25 oz)

Looking for an inexpensive, practical gift? This canteen is perfect for carrying concealed cocktails to a party, or for staying hydrated at the gym. It comes in 20 different colors and finishes, including fun colors like brushed copper, Caribbean green, and glossy pink. Want more ideas in this vein? You can browse other cool gifts from Corkcicle here. A similar gift idea we like is this fancy, non-disposable party cup.

Price: $32.95 for 25 ounce bottle, other sizes also available

3. Tilting Whiskey Glass by MyGift

This set of four “tipsy” glasses make a fun gift for anyone who likes whiskey, bourbon, or gin. The “tipsy” design is perfect for a night when your recipient is bound to be getting a little tipsy themselves. Consider pairing these glasses with these round ice molds, perfect for making a classy highball cocktail.

Price: $24.99

4. ‘Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist’

This is a cocktail cookbook, which is a perfect gift for someone’s 21st birthday. This would be an especially nice gift for an English major, voracious reader, or anyone who enjoys trying new cocktails. Select cocktail recipes include punny drinks like The Last of the Mojitos, Romeo and Julep, and Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margarita. A similar book by the same author is Gone with the Gin: Cocktails with a Hollywood Twist.

Price: $8.92 (41 percent off MSRP)

5. BACtrack Mobile Smartphone Breathalyzer

This smartphone breathalyzer is a nice gift for someone who needs a reminder to drink responsibly. Compatible with both iPhone and Android devices, the breathalyzer uses police-grade technology. An awesome feature is ZeroLine, a tool that takes a BAC reading and estimates when your BAC level will return to zero. Apple Watch users can utilize the Active ZeroLine feature, which offers a continuous countdown to 0.00 percent BAC available at a glance. This device is backed by a 30-day money back guarantee, as well as a one year warranty. Lots of people will be gifting wine and beer, making this 21st birthday gift idea something that will stand out from the rest of the pack.

Price: $92.99 (7 percent off MSRP)

6. Wearhaus Arc Bluetooth Audio Sharing Headphones

Want a gift for a music lover, but are afraid you’ll get them music they already own? Opt for a pair of stylish headphones so they can enjoy their music wherever they go. The headphones last for 15 hours on a charge, and offer the ability to customize the light rings to match her outfit (single or multicolor) or pulse in time with the music. Not sure if these are right for her? Browse similar products in our guide to the best wireless Bluetooth headphones, and find similar products to give as 21st birthday gifts.

Price: $199.99

7. NuBrilliance Handheld Diamond Microdermabrasion System

Money can’t buy you perfect genes, but it can buy you the flawless complexion that some people get naturally. If she needs to brighten her complexion after a late night, this beauty appliance will help boost her confidence. This microdermabrasion tool gently removes dull, dry skin and minimizes the appearance of wrinkles. It also deep-cleans within pores, helping to minimize the look of large pores. This machine is designed to be used on the face, but can also be used on the neck, hands, legs, or arms. If she’s a spa addict, this at-home treatment gives her a spa-like facial experience at a fraction of the cost of a similar service in a fancy spa. And who doesn’t want a little pampering on their B-Day?

Price: $119

8. George Foreman Quesadilla Maker

Quesadillas are awesome hangover food, but sometimes flipping them is just too dang hard when you have a pounding headache. Enter this no-flip, easy-to-clean quesadilla maker. Six deep-dish pockets hold all their favorite fillings, and it takes just minutes to make a crispy snack using this machine. This breakfast burrito maker is a similar gift idea that’s also worth considering.

Price: $22.24 (11 percent off MSRP)

9. ‘101 Hangover Recipes’ by Dan Vaux-Nobes

Speaking of hangovers, this cool cookbook is perfect for treating the excesses of a 21st birthday party. There are lots of recipes for cheesy, indulgent meals, as well as recipes for superfood salads and juices that will help counteract the health effects of a night of heavy drinking.

Price: $14.36 (28 percent off MSRP)

10. Tortuga Original Caribbean Rum Cake

Forget the funfetti birthday cake. A 21st birthday party calls for a boozy cake. These yummy cakes are hand-glazed with five year old Tortuga rum, making them a fun option for anyone who loves the taste of rum. Each cake serves between six and eight people.

Want to make them a cake from scratch? We recommend using recipes from the cookbook Booze Cakes: Confections Spiked with Spirits, Wine, and Beer. Looking for gift ideas for the older folks in your life? Browse our recommendations for creative and cool 70th birthday gifts to get some cool gift ideas.

Price: $13.77

