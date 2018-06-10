20 Best Dad to Be Gifts: The Ultimate List

Don’t forget about the fathers to be and expectant dads this Father’s Day. They’ve done their share of work in this whole process – going out at odd hours for cravings, hanging out at doctor’s offices, and dealing with pregnancy hormones (even if it’s just a little bit), they deserve a little pat on the back too.

With Father’s Day just around the corner, we’ve done the leg work for you. You can easily scroll through this list, pick a favorite, and have it delivered in time for their day of celebration. Check out these great dad to be gifts below.

1. Nest Security Camera

With a baby on the way, there’s no question that health and safety are top of mind for any dad to be. This nest cam belongs in every house, especially for those who like to keep a close eye on things at all times. Unlike traditional baby monitors, this camera can be set up anywhere, and can be set up to detect movements and alert you. With quick access to the camera feed on your phone or any other device, dads can feel confident about the well-being of their new baby.

Price: $149.99

2. Your Baby’s First Word Will Be DADA

You don’t have to spend a fortune acknowledging the soon to be dad in your life. This book is under $10, and a popular choice to add to a baby’s book collection. Written by the famous comedian, Jimmy Fallon, the book is a simple board book with every other word being “dada”. He’ll love the idea of cozying up and reading this book at bed time.

Price: $5.59

3. Daddy’s Diaper Duty Device

Diaper duty is serious business and this gift is equal parts useful and funny. Just like a man’s tool kit, this has everything dad needs to change a stinky diaper quickly and efficiently. It comes stocked with great quality products including Desitin cream, Huggies diapers, Honest Company baby wipes, Johnson’s lotion and powder, and (for some laughs) plastic tons and safety glasses. For under $30 and with 2 day free Prime shipping, this is an easy choice for a Father’s Day gift.

Price: $27.99

4. BabySteps Ergonomic Baby Carrier

Hands free baby carrying is a must for every parent. If you’re looking for a baby carrier that’s dude approved, this one hits the mark and makes a great gift for any dad to be. It can be used in six different positions, depending on the babies age and weight. With adjustable straps for a comfortable fit and an affordable price point, it’s no surprise that this carrier is so highly rated.

Price: $49.99

5. Columbia Carson Pass Backpack Diaper Bag

Perhaps the idea of carrying a diaper bag isn’t thrilling for the dads – we get it. Luckily, there are some manly options available that will make the task a little more manageable. This sporty diaper bag looks just like your standard backpack, but includes some elements necessary for baby care. It has a main compartment with plenty of pockets for organization, thermal bottle pockets, and a padded change mat.

Price: $42.45 (6 percent off MSRP)

6. Airbnb Gift Cards – E-mail Delivery

Once the baby arrives, first time dads will have a little less time to themselves then they’re used to, which is why we encourage any gift that allows for a little time just for him before their arrival. If you’re shopping for a guy who loves to travel, consider a travel related gift card like this Airbnb one, or even an airline or hotel gift card.

Price: $25 – $150

7. OuterStuff NFL Newborn Playmaker Three Piece Onesie Set

Dads to be will love having some built in fans to watch the game with, even if they’re really mini and don’t quite understand what’s going on yet. Grab some paraphernalia from his favorite sport team for the baby, like these NFL onesies. Don’t worry if you’re not a Panther’s fan. These are available for purchase in all teams – simply use the drop down menu to select your favorite.

Price: varies depending on size and team

8. Fitbit Versa Smartwatch

Shopping for a fitness buff? Help him track progress (both before and after baby), with this awesome smartwatch. Most importantly, if you’re shopping for your husband, you’ll be able to get a hold of him at all times, since phone calls and text alerts will go right to his wrist. Everybody wins.

Price: $199.95

9. Triple Sonogram Pregnancy Keepsake Frame

While you can’t gift a photo of the baby on the outside quite yet, this frame is an awesome gift for any mom or dad to be. It’s perfect for displaying the progression of their growth each trimester, with spaces for three sonogram or ultrasound photos. With great reviews, an affordable price point, and quick shipping, this gift is a no brainer.

Price: $16.99

10. Funny T-Shirt & Onesie Set

Dad will love wearing this outfit with his partner in crime once they arrive. The coordinating outfit features an adult t-shirt that reads “you’re killing me smalls”, referencing the popular movie The Sandlot. The newborn onesie simply reads “smalls”. It’s funny, comfortable, and perfect for any guy.

Price: $27.96

11. Go the F**k to Sleep

This is hands down one of our favorite baby books for dads. It’s hilarious and well written, and a great bedtime story for the first few months when babies love the soothing sound of their parent’s voice but can’t actually understand vocabulary yet. Grab this book with a few of the other inexpensive gifts on this list for a great Father’s Day gift.

Price: $12.32

12. The Man Behind the Bump – New Father Men’s T-Shirt

Let’s be honest, pregnancy tends to be much more about the woman in the relationship than the man. She has a big bump to show off the pending arrival while expectant dads pretty much go undetected. This t-shirt gives him a little love too, reading “The Man Behind the Bump”. The t-shirt is available in both long and short sleeve, with several various colors to choose from.

Price: $12.99

13. PopLife Golf Cart Father’s Day Pop Up Card

If the dad to be in your life is a golfer, then his long days on the course are probably numbered. Before the babies arrive, treat him to a round of golf at one of his favorite courses, detailed out in this awesome Father’s Day card. If you’re not sure which course he would prefer, this Go Play Golf gift card is the perfect solution. Don’t miss this post on the best gifts for golfers this Father’s Day.

Price: $12.50

14. Desktop Mug Warmer for Coffee

New baby at home = cold cups of coffee. It’s a given. Set the soon to be dad in your life up for success with this mug warmer. Between diaper changes, feedings, and general child rearing, he can set his morning cup of coffee down here, keeping it warm for whenever he has time to sneak a sip. For only $10 and tons of great reviews, it’s an easy choice.

Price: $10

15. Tempur-Pedic Symphony Pillow

With a new baby in the house, every minute of sleep is going to not only count, but will be cherished. Make falling and staying asleep a little bit easier with a quality pillow, like this dreamy option from Temper-Pedic. It’s designed to be used for both back and side sleepers and works with a standard size pillow case. While you’re at it, might as well get one for yourself too!

Price: $74.25 (25 percent off MSRP)

16. Braun Electric Shaver, Series 7

Keep the new dad in your life feeling fresh, even when he has minimal time for his morning routine with an electric shaver. This awesome Braun electric shaver not only trims his hair, but trims down his shave time, eliminating cuts and nicks that occur with standard shavers. Originally priced close to $300 this item is on super sale, so now’s the time to buy.

Price: $169.97 (41 percent off MSRP)

17. HoMedics Shiatsu Air Pro Foot Massager

TLC shouldn’t just be for the expectant moms (although this is a gift where we strongly encourage sharing). This air compression massager is perfect for whenever he’s feeding a baby, with several different functions to choose from along with heat. You can choose the level of compression along with the kind of massage you’d like each time. Within free Amazon Prime shipping, you can have this at your door step in just two days.

Price: $149.99

18. Lab Series Skincare for Men Everywhere Essentials Travel Set

A well packed hospital bag is a must have for both moms and dads, especially since there’s a good chance that you’ll be hunkered down with a new baby for a few days. While the hospital does and will provide some basic toiletries, it’s nice to have some slightly better quality travel sized items ready to go, making a hospital shower feel just a little better. We love this set for the guys, with high quality face wash, shave cream, and lotion that’s great for all skin types and has little to no scent.

Price: $25 (29 percent off MSRP)

19. Promoted To Daddy Est. 2018

You don’t have to spend a ton for an expectant father to feel like he’s being celebrated this Father’s Day. This mug is under $20 and will get him even more excited about his new role. If you’re going to be surprising someone with the news that they’re going to be a dad this Father’s Day, serve them their cup of coffee in this mug and wait for the amazing reaction.

Price: $18.99

20. 101 So Bad, They’re Good Dad Jokes

Dad jokes are a real thing and the dad to be in your life will need to build his arsenal. This inexpensive gag gift is awesome for any dad to be, and at under $10, it’s super affordable.

Price: $5.99

