15 Best Maternity Halloween Shirts for Mommy-to-Be (2018)

Holidays are especially fun when you’re pregnant. Not only do they make the perfect time to announce your pregnancy, but are also a great excuse to dress up your growing bump with something fun and festive. Halloween is no exception.
Check out this roundup with the best Halloween pregnancy announcement t-shirts along with the best Halloween shirts for mommy-to-be. Made with cozy fabrics and cut to flatter that bump, you’ll love these inexpensive options.
Mommy’s Little Pumpkin – Maternity Long Sleeve Tee
Any t-shirt that likens a growing baby to a pumpkin is a spectacular. Let's face it, that bump gets big quickly, and while it's most often compared to a watermelon, a pumpkin is just so much more seasonal during Halloween. This soft long sleeve shirt is super soft and preshrunk. Buy it in a slew of sizes.
Pregnant Skeleton X-Ray Maternity Long Sleeve Shirt
Creepy, but also awesome, this x-ray t-shirt is perfect for Halloween. It displays a baby skeleton right on the belly, with mini skeleton limbs and a tiny orange heart. This option is perfect for couples to wear, and this tee is the one you'll want to order if you're expecting multiples.
Pumpkin Smuggler – Mom to Be Maternity Shirt
This amazing maternity tee is a great option for a growing bump. They're made specifically for a pregnant woman's body, cut longer and more full in the front and ruched at the sides for a comfortable and flattering fit. Size up with these fun leggings for a great Halloween inspired outfit.
Halloween Maternity Fitted Tank Top
Celebrating Halloween in a warmer weather climate? If so, we love this option for moms to be, with a sleeveless silhouette that will keep her cool. You can't beat the cheap price tag and super soft jersey fabric, which has a great amount of stretch for that growing bump.
Womens Mummy To Be: Cute Women’s Halloween Costume T-Shirt
This funny t-shirt pokes fun at moms to be and is a great way to play up the Halloween festivities while pregnant. If you're looking for a cute announcement type of t-shirt to wear this Halloween, this is a great option. While it comes in a variety of colors, the grey (pictured here) and bright orange are your best bets for the holiday.
“Something Brewing” Long Sleeved Maternity T-Shirt
This is one of the only long sleeves on our roundup, which is perfect if you live in a cooler weather climate. The "something's brewing" design is great if you plan on dressing up as a witch. Alternatively wear this with some jeans, leggings, and tennis shoes in October for a comfy pregnancy outfit.
Maternity I Ate A Seed Halloween Tee
Accentuate your growing bump with this hilarious tee that pokes a little bit of fun at eating pumpkin seeds. The comfy tee fits true to size with a bit of extra length.
Halloween Pregnancy Kick or Treat Maternity T-Shirt
Any t-shirt with a good pun is a win in our book. Instead of trick or treat - pregnant women will love this tee, which reads kick or treat. With all those little punches and jabs they feel on the regular, this t-shirt is sure to hit home - quite literally.
Funny Halloween Pregnancy Costume T Shirt
Let's face it, it's hard work growing a baby, which means you might have little to no energy left for hunting down an awesome Halloween costume. Keep it easy and effortless with this tee, which you can wear with whatever else you have on hand. The tee is 100 percent cotton for the utmost comfort, a necessary component when you're pregnant.
Funny Halloween Costume Pregnancy Top – “I Eat Small Children”
There is something a bit creepy about a human growing inside of you. There's no better time than Halloween to capitalize on this idea with a funny tee like this one. Wear it to announce your pregnancy, or as part of a scary Halloween costume. The elastic fabric and rushed siding is perfect for your growing bump.
Dont Eat Pumpkin Seeds – Maternity Scoop Neck Tee
A fair warning to all those out there, that eating pumpkin seeds may have some serious repercussions. All joking aside, this funny tee is designed with a pregnant woman's body in mind, with fabric that stretches as you grow! If you're not a fan of this design, check out these alternative options from Bloom Maternity.
Halloween Pregnancy Announcement T-Shirt
This pregnancy announcement is cute, easy, and straight to the point. If you're looking for something to wear in an October announcement photo, this Halloween pregnancy tee is the perfect option, reading "a little pumpkin will be joining our patch". The shirt comes in women, men's and youth sizing so you can buy one for everyone in the family.
Pregnancy Test Halloween T-Shirt
Looking for a clever way to announce your pregnancy? Sport this t-shirt around family, friends, or even your husband in the month of October for some priceless reactions. If you're willing to go the extra mile, check out this "bun in the oven" Halloween costume, which is sure to turn some heads and award you some extra special attention.
Halloween Pregnancy Announcement Shirt for Women Mummy To Be
Most of the Halloween pregnancy tees on this list have pumpkins in their design or are based on pumpkin-related puns. This one differs in that the shirt reads "mummy to be" and is a great way to announce your pregnancy during the month of October. Wear it on its own, or with some other components of a mummy costume.
Pumpkin Baby Pregnancy T-shirt
If you're just about ready to pop with an October or November due date, this pumpkin maternity tee might be the one for you. With limbs bursting out from the pumpkin graphic, you can probably relate. Grab this tee in sizes x-small through x-large, all designed with a special maternity fit that is sure to flatter.