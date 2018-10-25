51 Best Birthday Gifts for Her: The Ultimate List (2018)

Birthdays are the perfect time to really celebrate the lady in your life. From foodie and fun, to the most requested, most loved, and most delightful, check out these totally splurge-worthy Best Birthday Gifts for Her.
KitchenAid Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
If you've got a birthday girl who loves to create in the kitchen, this KitchenAid stand mixer is the gold standard. It's among the most requested gifts for anyone who loves to bake, but this tool can do so much more. The six quart stainless steel bowl can accommodate huge batches of cookie or eight loaves of bread dough without missing a beat.
It comes with a burnished Powerknead spiral dough hook, burnished flat beater, wire whip, and pouring shield. With a 575 Watt motor, she could literally mix concrete with this baby, although we'd recommend against it. The beauty of this essential tool is the myriad of attachments (12 actually) she can get to go with it, enabling her to spiralize veggies, custom grind meat, or shred a block of cheese in seconds.
Pure Wool Pashmina Shawl
Wrap your lovely birthday lady in colorful and cozy style. This beautiful large pashmina shawl is made from lightweight Australian wool, and measure 96 by 43 inches. It's a wonderful accent over a single color dress, and looks beautiful over the shoulders of a coat. Fringed ends add an elegant detail, and this shawl is so versatile, she can wear it as her wrap on summer evenings.
With 16 colors and patterns to choose from, it will be hard to pick, but you can look for a combo of her favorite colors and know she'll be delighted with this gift. They're so popular in fact, they're Amazon's Choice in this category. Just in case your birthday girl prefers solid colors, versus bold patterns, this cashmere pashmina shawl is also lovely.
If you're the world's worst present wrapper, you could gently fold these large shawls and put them in this adorable birthday box that comes complete with a tag, tissue and ribbon.
sixthreezero Women’s Step-Through Hybrid Cruiser Bicycle
Lots of ladies would love to ride around their neighborhood, to the coffee shop, or on beautiful urban pathways. This hybrid cruiser is made for adventure. A 7-speed Shimano external hub allows for a wide range of riding - from leisure to long distance commutes. Front and rear handbrakes make for a safer ride, allowing her to brake quickly when necessary.
- The stylish, curvy frame features comfy dual-spring saddle, matching fenders and rear rack for optional baskets and panniers. The wide whitewall semi-slick tires provide a cushioned, stable ride for easy rolling. Get this cutie in yellow, green, navy or teal and in either 24 or 26 inch frame sizes.
- A sweet front handlebar bike basket would give her the flexibility to stop at the farmers' market or grocery when she's out for a spin.
Motiv Ring FitnessTracker
Sleek and super strong, the Motiv Ring is the latest wearable technology to keep track of her fitness. This cool tracker is clad in titanium and is virtually impervious to water, harsh chemicals or anything else she might get her hands into. It’s one of the smallest fitness trackers available, but this ring doesn’t sacrifice functionality for size. It tracks activity, sleep and heart rate all while masquerading as fashionable jewelry.
Using the Motiv Ring app, she'll get a daily snapshot of her health information including activity including her heart rate, steps, distance traveled, calories, sleep, resting heart rate, and her progress on daily and weekly goals. It's a clever little gift that signals your commitment to celebrating her many healthy birthdays to come.
Just in case a ring's not her thing, you could also get her the clever Bellabeat Leaf, which can be worn as a necklace, bracelet or brooch.
Ariat Women’s Round Up Rylan Cowboy Boots
Sometimes your birthday girl just wants to kick up her heels, and there's no better way to do it than with the perfect pair of awesome red cowboy boots. These favorites from Ariat are full grain leather, embellished with a classic stitched design. The snip toe style guarantees they super sassy and the top hits just about mid-calf. With a little higher heel than some, she'll appreciate the added stature they deliver, with all the comfort of a flat.
For a slightly lower heel and some cool contrasting whip stitching, she might also love these Abilene Cowgirl Boots.
Maui Jim Canna Cat-Eye Polarized Sunglasses
Who says sunglasses are only for summer. Your lady's eyes need protection from damaging UV rays all year long. These Maui Jim sunglasses are long on style, and they're equally impressive for their precision optics. Polarized lenses reduce glare and eye fatigue, and spring-loaded hinges give them a totally comfortable fit.
These pretty glasses have a moderate cat eye shape, so they look stylish and sexy. These come packaged perfectly with a tropical print microfiber bag to keep them protected, and a faux bamboo hard case so she'll never worry about them getting crushed in her car or purse.
If you're on a budget, but you still want to give her some seriously stylish glasses that also have killer optics and a variety of cool color combinations, we'd totally recommend the SPY Spritzer Cat-Eye Style Sunglasses.
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Just like Kleenex has become synonymous with any kind of tissue, Keurig is the brand women think of when it comes to K-cup single serve coffee makers. This Keurig Classic gives her the perfect excuse to take a coffee break and enjoy a delicious cup of steaming hot java that's as strong as she likes.
This Amazon best seller brews three different cup sizes and automatically shuts off after two hours without use. It has an easily refillable water reservoir, and the fact that it's rhubarb red is another winner. Ladies love red! At a killer price that's less than $90, this birthday surprise will be a welcome addition to her every day. Don't forget to get a selection of K-cup coffees so she can start brewing immediately.
Sterling Silver London Blue Topaz Birthstone Ring
Birthstone jewelry makes a very personal gift for the lady on your list, and this stunner is a prime example. With a 7.10 carat London blue topaz set in an elegant sterling silver cathedral mount, this birthstone ring is perfect for a November birthday girl. It's amazing that you could find a gemstone ring this impressive for under $100.
If you're not sure of your lady's birthstone, find a month by month list from the American Gem Society right here. Intrigued by the notion of birthstone jewelry for someone special? You can find all our favorite birthstone rings, along with some history and gem theory here.
Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa
Skip the iPad and head straight for the Fire HD 10 at a third of the price. This versatile tablet has an amazing high definition screen with over two million pixels that makes streaming shows and movies, playing games and searching the internet a beautiful thing. Stereo speakers and Dolby audio add to the fun because your birthday girl can just ask Alexa to play the birthday song (or almost any other song for that matter) and this tablet immediately responds with quick access to Amazon music.
Alexa can check your local weather and news, tell jokes, and act as your personal assistant. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can enjoy millions of movies, TV shows, songs, Kindle eBooks, magazines, Android apps, Netflix, Facebook, HBO, Spotify, and more. Be sure to get her a protective cover that acts as a stand, which makes using her Fire hands free easy peasy.
Le Creuset Stoneware Petite Round Casserole
If your lady loves to cook, she also likely loves to serve up meals in unique and interesting ways. This cute little eight ounce covered casserole dish features classic Le Creuset styling. The little lid keeps foods hot while she's prepping other dishes last minute. Perfect for serving French onion soup, individual pot pies, or even individual servings of baked apples, these little casseroles are microwave, freezer, oven and dishwasher safe. Another bonus? They come in 13 different color options.
KindNotes Glass Keepsake Gift Jar of Friendship Messages
- We all have good days and bad, but when her day's a downer, this sweet jar of inspirational notes can be just the kind of pick-me-up your lady needs. With 31 inspirational messages to be opened each day of the month, or any time she needs a lift, they're a unique way to brighten her days. Even better, she'll always think of you each time she opens one.
- Another fun favorite is this set of sticky notes from Knock Knock that give her the chance to leave cute and quirky messages to kids, friends and co-workers. This cute pack features six designs, with 40 notes per pad. That means she'll be spreading the love far and wide.
- Knock Knock also has a wide variety of snarky nifty notes, which if you've got a lady with an edgy sense of humor, might totally tickle her fancy on her next birthday.
SharkNinja Shark ION Cleaning System
We're not shocked by the popularity of robot vacuums, which ranks them right at the top of many women's most requested gifts. They make life easier, and free up a little more time in her packed schedule. For your lady's next birthday, consider the Shark ION Cleaning System. It moves quietly through the house, sucking up dirt, dust, pet hair, pollen and more.
- It combines two innovations in one cleaning system - a high-performance robot vacuum with a built-in, ultra-powerful handle vacuum. She'll love that. The cordless handheld weighs in at just 1.4 pounds and has the kind of serious suction power to spot clean and tidy up kid messes.
- Smart sensor navigation 2.0 delivers advanced sensitivity, so the robotic vacuum seamlessly navigates from hard surface floors to carpets, while proximity sensors assess and adapt to surrounding obstacles. Designed to target even difficult pet hair, it features an extra large dust bin, meaning even less work for her. Sweet!
- This smart vacuum works with Alexa and Google Assistant, so she can schedule it to clean from anywhere.
Corkcicle Triple-Insulated Stemless Glass
Does your birthday lady love to celebrate her day in the outdoors? This triple wall stainless steel stemless glass from Corkcicle is the perfect vessel for her coffee, cocktail or glass of wine. With 12 ounces of capacity, this temp controlling tumbler keeps hot things hot and cold things cold no matter where she takes it. The slip-resistant lid limits spills and it has a sliding sippy spot that makes even guzzling pretty failsafe. Plus, how can you resist when it comes in fun colors like sparkle pixie dust and unicorn magic?
Corkcicle makes a classic tall insulated tumbler in 16 and 24 ounce sizes, as well as an insulated 25 ounce canteen.
14K Gold Cultured Freshwater Pearl Necklace, Bracelet & Earrings Set
There's nothing quite as timelessly elegant as a beautiful strand of pearls. Every woman should have a set in her jewelry box, and this year you could give her them for her birthday, along with a matching bracelet and stud earrings. This lovely set features round white cultured freshwater pearls.
The 18 inch necklace is carefully strung and double-knotted on silk thread and affixes with the finest quality 14k gold clasp. The bracelet measures 7.5 inches and has a matching gold clasp. These creamy gems measure 7-8mm in size, but you can get them as large as 9-10mm, for about twice the price.
Lark & Ro Women’s 100% Cashmere Soft Boyfriend Cardigan
She can slip into complete cozy comfort with this 100 percent cashmere boyfriend cardigan from Lark & Ro. Perfect to toss on with jeans and a tee, or great for workwear, this sweater will quickly become her favorite accessory. It's made of cashmere, which means it's extra warm, but without any bulk. Cashmere is actually eight times warmer than sheep's wool. The longer length is especially flattering on every body type. If your birthday girl is more of a pullover type, this soft slouchy turtleneck cashmere sweater is a comfy and affordable option.
Blue Q Women’s Funny Socks
There are those days when a girl needs a lift, even if it means expressing a few inappropriate thoughts. These hilarious socks are just for such days, emblazoned with bright and colorful graphics and hilarious (and sometimes colorful) sentiments. We promise, they'll make her laugh out loud every single time she slips them on. With nearly 40 catty comment options, you can surely find a few pairs that are fitting for the woman on your gift list.
Flieks Three Piece Spinner Suitcase Set
There's always a time when we need the perfect suitcase, and there's often the time when we don't have one. This hard side spinner luggage set is a terrific birthday gift for her, especially if it's delivered along with plane tickets to Hawaii. No pressure though. With three pieces from small to large, these suitcases feature TSA locks so inspections can occur without damaging her luggage.
The 360 degree spinner wheels ensure she'll avoid arm and shoulder strains while running through airports. This luggage is made of UV resistant materials that can withstand both high and low temperatures, so they'll last for years. Another cool feature is that they all fit inside one another for super simple storage. Get her some Smart Luggage ID tags to keep track of her bags, without divulging personal details on a regular luggage tag.
Bormioli Rocco Lock Top Jar Set
I know you're thinking "really?" about this birthday gift idea, but believe me, these lock top jars are a favorite. She can use them as canisters in the kitchen or stow q-tips and cotton balls and pretty soaps or salts in the bathroom. These versatile jars are a beautiful way to share homemade sauces, soups and jams with friends, but only with the agreement that the jars come back home.
This three-jar set includes small, medium and large square jars with an airtight bail and seal closure, to hermetically seal out air and moisture. If your lady is the crafty sort, add some tiny chalkboard stickers and a chalk pen so she can customize each creation she shares with someone else.
Best Choice Products Hanging Chaise Lounger Chair
Let your birthday girl relax to the max in this hanging chaise lounge chair. Whether you set it up on the patio, poolside, on the beach or under a tree, she'll be perfectly comfy to nap, read a book or just take in her surroundings. With an attached umbrella canopy, she's safe from the sun's harsh rays.
- The sleek and modern arched design ergonomic and comfortable, plus it keeps her up off the ground and out of the path of ants and spiders. It's constructed with a powder-coated metal frame, water-resistant PVC-coated polyester cushions, and a 46 inch canopy, so it's built to last outdoors.
Make her birthday space even more comfy with a matching pop up cooler table that keeps ice and beverages cold for up to six hours.
MICHAEL Michael Kors Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Tote
Every woman has particular tastes when it comes to handbags so you might think a purse is too personal a choice for her birthday. We're here to tell you, every woman loves a great tote bag, especially if she travels or has kids. That's what makes this Saffiano leather tote by Michael Kors the perfect choice.
The navy and white exterior features the popular MK logo print with adjustable double top handles for comfort. It has tons of storage space for all her necessities including an outside snap pocket with six credit card slots, an inside zip pocket, and an inside keychain to keep her from fumbling when her hands are full. The top has a zipper closure meaning her wallet and tablet are secure.
A matching Michael Kors wallet would be a fun addition to this special birthday gift idea.
Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Caddy
If you're tapping into your lady's indulgent side, imagine her soaking in soothing hot water, watching her favorite show or reading a new novel. This super cool bathtub shelf, allows her to safely use her devices, and keep a glass of wine on hand while she luxuriates in the bath. Made from eco-friendly bamboo, it's naturally water-resistant and will last her for years.
Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager
Imagine a long day in high heels. There's no better gift to stash under her desk at work, or next to her favorite relaxing space at home than this shiatsu foot massager. Six massage heads with 18 rotating massager nodes deeply penetrate the muscles and make short work of aching tootsies. Add infrared heat to the picture and this massager does an amazing job of easing tension and regulating blood flow. That means your birthday girl is going to have some seriously happy feet.
If you think she'd prefer a more spa like experience, the NURSAL Foot Spa Massager with Heated Bath uses rollers, bubbles and heated water to relax tired feet. The simple digital temperature control means she can make it as warm or cool as she'd like with the touch of a button.
In case her neck is where she carries the most stress, check out our list of favorite neck massagers here.
14k Gold Princess Cut Diamond Stud Earrings
A glittering pair of diamond stud earrings is on every woman's must-have list, so her birthday is the perfect time to pick this present as a birthday surprise. With 0.5 carats of princess cut diamonds, these are far from the mainstream because with so many facets they glitter from every angle. They're set in a 14k gold mount with a screw back for added safety. If you're planning for something seriously splurge-worthy, you can always size up to a full carat or even two carats, which would definitely wow her.
PURE Essence of Luxury Spa Gift Basket
When it comes to perfect birthday gifts, cuteness definitely counts. If it's luxurious, smells great and gives a lucky lady a little self-pampering time, even better. That's why this sweet spa gift basket is such a winning idea. It comes in an adorable little lunch box, with pretty graphics that hint at the skin loving goodness inside.
This kiwi scented basket includes everything a girl could want. With shower gel, bubble bath, body scrub, body lotion, bath salts and a sisal sponge, your birthday girl will be on her way to bubbly bliss. If kiwi's not her favorite scent, this fruity fun bath set also comes in melon, pear or lemon scents as well.
Women’s Short Brown Merino Sheepskin Aviator Jacket
Let's be honest. There's nothing that says casual cool like an awesome leather jacket, and this one, in particular, is a real sweetheart. With natural sheepskin leather on the outside, and cozy shearling on the inside, it delivers weather-resistant warmth as well as serious style.
An asymmetrical front zipper leads to an oversized collar that can be worn in several ways, from casually open to snuggled up to keep her neck warm. Front zip pockets offer safe storage for all her essentials, and the cuffs and jacket sides are both belted. Princess seaming means she'll get a shapely fit without bulk, and we love that this cutie comes in sizes from XSmall to 4XLarge, which means you can easily fit your birthday girl.
We also love this gorgeous Grey Toscana Shearling Sheepskin Flying Jacket because unlike Merino shearling, Toscana offers a more traditional fur collar look. It comes in the same awesome array of sizes.
Waterford Crystal Seahorse 10-Inch Vase
To some a vase might seem like an odd birthday gift, but when you present your lady with this stunner from Waterford, with or without flowers she's going to be wowed. Made of thick, premium-quality, diamond-cut Irish Waterford crystal, this gorgeous footed vase glitters with a circular, undulating wave design with trident bursts along rim. At ten inches tall, it will easily accommodate any bouquet you deliver to your birthday girl, and this heirloom quality piece is surely one that will be handed down for generations to come.
Natrogix Bliss Essential Oils
Essential oils are at the heart of good aromatherapy, and the right scents can soothe, heal and elevate one's mood. This collection of oils from Natrogix is packaged like nine perfect little presents in a pretty gift box. This collection features the nine most popular scents that deliver therapeutic results. A bit like having a spa treatment at home, now you'll just need to give her the time to relax and enjoy them.
Naturally, you'll want to get her a nice diffuser to go with them. We highly recommend the VicTsing Cool Mist Humidifier Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser because of its unique shape, pretty wood finish and glowing light, as well as the fact that it does a great job of delivering those healing scents, and it has an auto-shutoff when the water runs out.
NANA Princess Mothers Ring
Is your birthday lady your mom, or your wife who's a mom? This stylish mother's ring is as trendy and modern as it is sentimental and sweet. Set with anywhere from one to six princess cut simulated birthstones for each of her children, this kicks traditional mother's rings to the curb with a great look she'll love to wear every single day.
She might also love the rose gold S Bar Mother's Ring set with one to six round simulated birthstones, or the Infinity Mother's Ring that adds the timeless symbol of endless love to the selection of stones.
Pendleton Women’s Wool Wrap
This sumptuous wool wrap from Pendleton is the perfect gift to give your lady who loves to snuggle up in cozy warmth. This poncho style wrap features a traditional western pattern with blanket stitched edges. The rich neutral colors would look fabulous over jeans and a sweater or any earth tone clothing she has. Because it's 100 percent wool, this wrap will last and stay in style for decades. It also comes in a beautiful black print as well.
Looking for something a little lighter weight? The Pendleton Women's Serape Stripe Wrap would be an elegant addition to any outfit.
Inspirational Women’s Stainless Steel Engraved Bangle
There are days, and then there are days, and some of those require a motivating message that gets a girl through, even if it's one she only knows about herself. That's why your lady would love these engraved stainless steel bangles with a sentiment that we can all identify with. It's engraved on the inside of her bracelet as a little secret mantra she can carry when the going gets tough.
Another perfect birthday gift for her is this wider stainless steel bangle, engraved on the inside with a sentiment that reminds her of just how strong she can be.
Alexander Del Rossa Womens Printed Fleece Robe
Sometimes mornings can feel pretty chilly, even when the heat is on. That's why your birthday girl is going to love this cushy fleece hooded robe. The plus microfiber fleece is so fuzzy and soft, and of course, totally cozy. Two big pockets let her carry the remote, her phone and a couple of kleenex, just in case she's watching a romantic movie. It comes in three prints, and sizes from small/medium to 1x large/2x large. You can also find her a full length fleece robe in more than a dozen colors.
Hello Beautiful Birthday Gift Box
Every woman loves getting a box of birthday surprises, and this one is chalk full of fun stuff she's going to be nuts about. The beautifully decorated box has an adorable makeup bag emblazoned with "hello beautiful!" in the center. It's filled with a manicure kit, folding hairbrush and a Cake Beauty purse-size hand lotion.
The box also includes a five ounce home birthday cake candle, a darling notepad and gold pencil set held together with a ribbon hair tie, and a confetti theme lip balm. It gives her something sweet to snack on as well - a box of red birthday cake flavored puffs and some special birthday cake gourmet gum.
Be Strong You Never Know Who You May Be Inspiring Box Sign
This sweet box sign is the perfect birthday gift for any son, daughter, husband or friend to give to a special woman. Whether hung in her office, kitchen or bedroom, it will remind her of the power she has to inspire others. Primitives by Kathy has so many inspiring box signs that will bring a smile to her face, like the Don't look back sign, and the Learning to dance in the rain sign.
When simple words can mean so much, these primitive box signs are an affordable gift that will always remind her that she's pretty much your favorite person in the world.
Tunisian Sunset Ceramic Canisters
If you have a woman who loves bright colors in her kitchen, these ceramic canisters will absolutely delight her. They're a feast for the eyes in brilliant hues of red, blue, green and yellow, with a traditional Tunisian design pattern. This set of three has been hand painted, so each and every canister is a unique piece of art.
If she falls in love with these, you might also want to consider some matching pieces for a future birthday or holiday gift, like this serving platter, pitcher or dessert plates.
Blue Handworks Glass Waterfall Wind Chime
Artisan crafted in Bali, this beautiful glass wind chime combines driftwood and polished sea glass, that have been hand collected by villagers. Hung outside, the blue and green glass leaves gently tinkle in the breeze for a relaxing sound that soothes the soul. Sturdy enough to withstand all but the harshest weather, it's a perfect relaxing gift that she can hang on her porch, patio or wherever she'll easily hear it.
For an especially long drop, the 40 inch Rainbow Waterfall Wind Chime is a beauty.
Tissot Women’s Cera Silver-Tone Ceramic Watch
For more than 150 years, Tissot has been creating some of the world's most innovative timepieces, and this beautifully elegant and simple watch for women delivers accurate time with a classic look that fits for business and daily wear. Good for splashing, it's water resistant for up to 99 feet. The anti-reflective sapphire crystal is scratch resistant, and the link band features a deployment-clasp-with-double-push-button so she doesn't accidentally lose it.
Naturally, if you're going over the top for her birthday, you can't miss with a once in a lifetime gift of a Rolex.
Power Thought Cards: A 64 Card Deck
We've all heard our mind believes what we tell it, so if your lady loves to build a brighter picture of her world, this affirmation cards by Louise Hay are a lovely birthday gift for her. Packaged in a beautiful gift box, this deck of 64 cards contains 128 unique pieces of art exquisitely illustrated by five artists. Each vibrant card contains a powerful affirmation on one side and a visualization on the other to enlighten, inspire, and bring joy to her life. They're a #1 Amazon best seller for a reason.
If she's a little less into visualization and such, we think she'll still love and benefit from Affirmators! Billed as "Affirmation Cards to Help You Help Yourself - without the Self-Helpy-Ness!" these lighthearted cards promote positivity without being cheesy.
simplehuman Sensor Lighted Makeup Mirror
It's easy to walk out the door with a clown face if she's doing her makeup without a lighted magnifying makeup mirror. This mirror from simplehuman simulates natural sunlight allowing her to see subtle variations in your makeup so she'll know when it is color-correct and flawless. The coolest thing about this mirror is that it's motion sensitive, lighting up as she approaches and then automatically turning off once she leaves the room.
This mirror's surgical grade LED lights will last up to 40,000 hours. Rechargeable, and cordless, it can be used for up to five weeks at a time on a single charge, and her bathroom counter isn't cluttered with another cord to be plugged in. She'll also love the telescopic swing arm that lets her position this mirror exactly where she needs it.
Moroccan Style Candle Lantern
Most ladies love candles, because, well - super romantic. But these cool candle lanterns do so much more than just deliver that romantic candle light - they add color, pattern and an exotic global vibe to her patio or porch. Made to accommodate tea lights, votives or small pillar candles, these decorative iron and glass lanterns hang from an iron loop.
Since they're so reasonably priced, why not get a selection of colors like red, green and blue in addition to this purple one. With nine different color options, it'll be hard to pick just a few. And here's a safe and sneaky trick - fill them with LED votives and you'll never worry about fire danger or mess.
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker
This is one of those splurge gifts she won't likely buy herself, because not many women are ready to take on this professional chef technology. We guarantee you, once she gets her hands on this sous vide, and discovers how it can transform her finished meals into restaurant worthy creations, she'll wonder how she ever lived without it.
This circulator sous vide is the perfect kitchen appliance for hands-off cooking of vegetables, meat and much more - delivering consistent control and precision. It can even be controlled with her smart devices, giving her a break from the kitchen if she's cooking for guests. With a dishwasher safe detachable stainless steel skirt and disks, clean up is so simple.
Since sous vide cooking is done with foods bagged and cooked in water to the proper temp, you might want to get her this sous vide bag set too.
Antique Vintage Square Compact Purse Mirror
Women are often caught in a place without a makeup mirror when they'd like to touch up their lips or face before an appointment. This beautiful vintage look compact makeup mirror fits right in her purse, in the smallest pocket. The cover is handpainted and elegantly set with crystals forming a gorgeous peacock. With 1X and 2X magnification, she can touch up and go. This is another perfect small birthday gift for her, as it's less than fifteen bucks.
She'd also love this crystal encrusted compact makeup mirror that looks even more elegant thanks to its 24k gold electroplating. It looks much like it came straight from the hands of Faberge.
Buddha Teas Best Sellers Variety Pack
These teas will become her new favorite obsession (right after you that is) because they're delicious, healthful and feature such fun and interesting flavor combinations. Sourced from Albania, this six pack of herb and spice infused teas all tackle different health issues in a natural and enjoyable way. This pack includes Calm Buddha Blend, Skinny Buddha Blend, Zenergy Blend, Cold Weather Karma Blend, Digestive Nirvana Blend, and Sleep Temple Blend.
My personal fave (they sent some samples my way) is their Organic Turmeric Ginger Tea, which fights inflammation and helps relieve aches and pains. If you need their stronger blends which include pain relieving CBD, you can find them here.
BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set
Makeup brushes are always a welcome birthday gift as most women keep a few and don't take time to buy each and every one they'd like in their collection. This 14 piece set includes the full complement of synthetic bristle brushes from big Kabuki brushes to precise eye makeup brushes. This highly rated set is Amazon's Choice and ours too. It's a wonderful small gift for someone who is shopping on a budget.
A cool idea to expand this gift idea is this Professional Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer that will extend the life of her brushes for years. Cleaning them is especially important if she prefers natural goat hair or sable makeup brushes.
Chanasya Inspirational Throw Blanket
Sometimes we all just want to snuggle up in a blanket and read, watch TV or just be. This beautiful inspirational throw blanket is a wonderful way to wrap your lady in love and positivity for her birthday. The front is furry fleece, printed with words like hope, harmony, faith, peace, love and blessings. The back is soft and cuddly fleece sherpa to keep her warm and toasty. This throw comes in more than 20 colors, with several different word options. At less than $30, it's a wonderful way to say I love you.
Clarisonic Sonic Awakening Eye Massager
Your birthday girl can look younger than her years with this amazing sonic eye massager from Clarisonic. This attachment for her Clarisonic Mia Smart Cleansing Brush (which is a really great gift if she doesn't have one) tackles tough eye bags with sonic massage. It almost instantly leaves skin temperatures -6°F cooler, reducing puffiness and making her skin feel soothed and refreshed.
Puffy eyes are visibly reduced in just one week, while crow’s feet, fine lines and under eye wrinkles become visibly smoother in eight weeks. Now that's an awesome gift. She can use it to massage in her favorite eye creams, or you could get her something new to try like the highly rated L'Occitane Divine Eyes.
Rabbit Super-Aerating Decanter System
This elegant little hand-blown crystal decanter does so much more than make her wine look temptingly good. It makes it taste better. This innovative system breaks red wine down into tiny droplets that spray down the sides of the decanter, picking up oxygen that enhances both flavor and aroma.
The wine funnel separates wine into micro-particles to achieve enhanced aeration without waiting, while a super-fine screen filters out sediment as fine as a millimeter. Once poured into the class, it's clean, delicious and beautiful. Now the question is, will it make even cheap red wine taste good? No need to go there, when you can get her a beautiful red wine sampler instead.
Fissler Vitavit 8.5 Quart Premium Pressure Cooker
If your lady is a total culinary genius, but one who is often hampered by time, this Fissler 8.5 quart pressure cooker is a gift she likely wants for her birthday, but won't ask for or buy for herself. As the top stovetop model recommended by the America's Test Kitchen team, this pressure cooker delivers the goods, making extraordinary meals in under an hour.
Its stainless steel construction means acidic foods won't react to it. It features a thick wide bottom disk to prevent burning, plus it's lower and wider, making it easier to handle on the stove. While this seems like an investment, it's worth the price because the high quality construction means she'll use it safely for years to come. The easy to read pressure gauge means she won't have to babysit this pot while it's cooking.
Also, the ATK folks say the 8.5 quart size is the best, because you can only fill a pressure cooker about 2/3 full and this one can accommodate a big chicken or roast easily. If this pot is just too far over your birthday budget, their second choice was this Fagor pressure cooker.
Calvin Klein Women’s Bell Sleeve Dress with Contrast Piping
Every woman needs that one go to dress she can pull from the closet and nail the perfect look every time. This cutie from Calvin Klein hits all kinds of high notes for its elegantly fitted princess shaping, contrast trim, and of course, those adorable bell sleeves. What's even better is the comfortable fabric, that has plenty of stretch thanks to its high spandex content. That means it will give and hold its shape after a long day of wear. While we think red is a killer color on every woman, this dress comes in six different color combos, and in women's sizes from 2 to 16.
Ghana Bolga Fair Trade Market Basket
For the woman who loves to frequent farmers markets, and craft fairs, this fair trade basket is a lovely choice that was handcrafted in West Africa, helping to bring financial sustainability to a community. This dye free basket is woven of natural grass resulting in light green variations after the grass has been harvested and dried. As the grass matures, it takes on a more golden tone. The basket she receives will include varying ranges of pale golden-green to rich gold colors.
While this basket is 11-13 inches across, if she needs something larger, we'd recommend this big basket, which is 14-16 inches across and can easily hold lots of fresh produce and more.
Vince Camuto Bella Perfume Gift Set
Perhaps your birthday gal is searching for a new signature scent, or she simply likes to choose from many, depending on her mood. Whichever the case may be, this lovely gift set is a perfect way to let her experiment. Vince Camuto Bella is described as a delightful, juicy and pleasant fragrance with notes of citrus, amber, white floral and bergamot.
This sexy and effervescent scent combo includes an Eau De Parfum Spray, an Eau De Parfum Roller Ball and a scented body lotion. If she's inclined toward bolder fragrances, she might like the I Love Juicy Couture Three Piece Perfume Gift Set.
Nixplay Seed 10 Inch Digital Photo Frame
When her family can't be with her, she can still peruse her favorite photos on this Nixplay digital photo frame. Wi-Fi enabled, it can access all of her photos on Facebook, Instagram, Dropbox, Flickr and Google Photos, or upload new ones to create dedicated playlists on the safe and secure free Nixplay Web App.
This versatile photo frame even allows friends and family to share photos to her Nixplay Wi-Fi Frame from anywhere in the world. It comes with a small remote to control the frame settings or she can simply turn her smartphone into a remote by using the Nixplay Mobile App. No more memory sticks and cards, because this is a cloud based gift with 8GB internal memory, and 10GB of cloud storage for free.