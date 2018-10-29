20 Best Cheese Gift Baskets: Your Ultimate List (2018)

What does everyone do when they’re celebrating? They eat. There’s a mutual understanding that eating and drinking to your heart’s content is perfectly acceptable as long as it’s a special occasion and you’re “celebrating”. We love a good excuse to indulge, so when one comes around, we take it. No questions asked.
This celebratory eating ritual makes gift giving a breeze, especially for those tricky people who you don’t know that well or who live far away (colleagues, clients, distant friends). As long as the gift includes food, it’s a sure win. What’s more of a guarantee than gifting food, is gifting cheese. We’ve read about the addictive qualities of cheese from multiple sources, and that’s a scientific fact we’ve experienced first hand. Cheese can always be considered an “appetizer” or a “snack” regardless of the quantities consumed, which makes us feel less guilty when we eat an entire block in one sitting. “What? It was just a light, pre-dinner snack.” And all’s right with the world.
There’s a basket and box for every taste and price point on this list, so if you want to impress with a huge basket, or save a little cash, there’s still a great option. The Farmer’s Market gift basket at the top of this list is our favorite pick. Not only is it the least expensive, but focuses on top notch cheese rather than fillers like meat, nuts, or crackers.
Farmers Market Gourmet Cheese Gift Basket
This set of cheese ships beautifully, making it a great option for any special occasion. The flavors are mild and not overwhelming, but are different from the standard cheeses you would find at the grocery store. The cheeses all melt extremely well, so they’re great for grilled cheese and fondue. The price is also extremely reasonable, coming out to about $4 per bar. This cheese ships on ice so it will stay cold for hours – a nice perk. If you’re looking for something sweet to pair with the savory cheese, check out this chocolate fondue gift basket.
Wisconsin’s Best Deluxe Cheese & Cracker Gift Basket
This set is great for any Midwesterner who knows their cheeses. It includes two blocks of 100 percent Wisconsin cheddar cheese and two blocks of 100 percent Wisconsin pepper jack cheese. It also includes water crackers, dipping pretzels and two varieties of mustard. Everything pairs extremely well together. The best part about this cheese gift box is that you can ship it without refrigeration. Since the cheeses are pasteurized and processed you won’t have to worry about them spoiling. This is especially great if you’re not exactly sure when the receiver of your gift will be available to accept their package. Wisconsin’s Best has so many great gifting options. If this one isn’t for you, check out this top rated gift box, which has three various types of cheese as well as sausage and crackers.
California Delicious Picnic for Two Gift Basket
This gift basket is packaged to perfection and includes two delicious beef sausages, salami, three varieties of cheese spreads, dried fruit, and pistachios. This gift set has a little bit of everything, all of which are perfect accompaniments to the spreadable cheese. The presentation has the biggest wow factor and we’re sure that whoever is receiving this basket will be impressed. If you know the receiver of this gift is a coffee lover, consider also gifting this Starbucks themed gift basket from California Delicious. We can’t think of a much better combination than coffee and cheese (except maybe wine and cheese – in which case, buy this book too).
Dan the Sausageman’s Favorite Gourmet Gift Basket
There’s a lot to love about Wisconsin, including the many specialty food products made by local artisans and small businesses. This local business packages some awesome products for a festive snack. You’ll find Dan’s famous original recipe summer sausage as well as his Sweet Hot Mustard. There’s also Wisconsin Cheese, Elki Water Crackers, Anna’s Pantry Peanuts, and an additional grainy mustard in the gift basket. Need something sweet too? There’s also a small package of Seattle Chocolate truffles for the perfect finish. If you’re looking for a cheese only gift with Wisconsin cheeses, this one is beautifully packaged and contains cheddar, colby, swiss, edam, and gouda, all from The Wisconsin Cheeserman.
Art of Appreciation Meat & Cheese Lovers Tote
If you’re looking for a gift basket with more than just meat and cheese, this one is overflowing with goodies. It includes a wooden cutting board, Sonoma Jacks cheese, three cheese sourdough crackers, Nunes Farms roasted fancy nuts, Napa Valley hot and sweet mustard, chocolate chip cookies, California dried fruits and nuts, Marich chocolate covered cherries, Viva Sonoma biscotti, and fruit candies. This gift box, shipped from the same company, is a bit more luxurious with a bottle of balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil included amongst the other snackable treats.
Wisconsin Cheeseman Cheese & Sausage Gift Box
The price on this meat and cheese set is pretty unbeatable. It does come shipped in a simple box, so you might want to consider repackaging the meat and cheese before gifting it – a small price to pay for such an inexpensive and impressive gift. The quality is what’s key here. The set includes a great selection of both meats and cheeses, all of which are delicious. If you have to get gifts for quite a few people on your list, the price will help you stock up for a low cost. Since this set doesn’t come with a vehicle for the cheese and meats, grab a box of gourmet crackers to package with your set.
Perfect Partners Cheese & Red Wine Pairing Box
This gift box is one of the most fun and original on the list. It’s a great purchase for those people on your list who enjoy some wine with their cheese. The set includes random weight pieces of natural pepato, aged havarti, and Vermont sharp white cheddar. It also includes a handy guide to suggested red wine pairings and serving suggestions for each of the cheeses, as well as their flavor profiles and story. The cards are meant to be cut along the dotted lines to transform them into cheese name cards. The cards can then be used when serving the cheese so guests can easily see the information and red wine pairing suggestions for each cheese – a fun and unique touch to entertaining. There are alternative pairing sets for white wine lovers and beer drinkers too, so you can personalize each gift based on the recipient.
California Delicious Ultimate Meat & Cheese Gift Crate
If you need a great hostess gift or for a cheese loving friend or coworker, this crate filled with goodies has you covered. It’s filled with a little bit of everything including California pistachios, a bottle of balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil, brie, Monterrey jack cheese, and merlot cheddar cheese. You’ll also find Napa Valley mustard, dried sweet apricots, nut and berry trail mix, and three flavors of beef salami. Between the gourmet treats and stunning presentation, you shouldn’t hesitate to send this to a loved one or a colleague.
GiftTree Cheese & Charcuterie Gift Basket
Presentation is an important aspect of gift giving and a few small touches go a long way to enhance any gift. This is an impressive gift for any cheese connoisseur. The gift includes award-winning artisan-made cheeses from around the world and will arrive to most cities in three days or less.
igourmet Luxurious Cheese Treasures
This is the first of a few igourmet gift baskets that you’ll find on this list. They know their cheese, they gift wrap beautifully, and they have gift baskets at all price points. This one is on the higher end – perfect for a boss, a client, or someone you really feel like you want to impress. The premium and high- quality items include Fourme d’Ambert, Artisan Raw-Milk Manchego, Parmigiano Reggiano Stravecchio, Beemster X.O., Dorset Drum Farmhouse Cheddar, Boschetto al Tartufo Bianchetto, Camembert Le Chatelain, Buche de Chevre, and Le Marechal. In addition to these gourmet cheeses, it comes with a lovely compote, some jam, crackers, biscuits, and a cheese knife. If you would like more information on the taste profile of each cheese, you can read about them on the product listing. Everything is packaged in a treasure chest and ships expedited in a reusable and insulated cooler to ensure freshness. All of these special details support the higher price point.
igourmet Cheese Lover’s Sampler Gift Basket
If you have huge cheese lovers in your life or know someone who is a big foodie, this cheese-heavy gift box is a great option. It’s another gift box from igourmet, and not the last on the list. This one is a bit less expensive than the one pictured above since it doesn’t contain any accompaniments. The cheeses are chosen carefully to range in various milks, flavors, and textures to create a complete cheese gift. It can be enjoyed either individually or with some great wine. The cheeses include manchego, mountain gorgonzola, Red Dragon cheddar, Chocolate Capri goat, Irish mature cheddar, Beemster classic gouda, Dorothea, and Gruyere. Each cheese is packaged in individual compartments of a rustic wooden drawer with handles – an impressive finish.
All Time Favorite Meat & Cheese Gift Basket
This gift box makes a wonderful presentation due to both the beautiful colors on the packaging. Select the gift option at checkout to include a personalized message with your gift upon delivery. Want to send a more Thanksgiving appropriate basket? This one from The Gift Basket Gallery has all of the essential items with a more autumnal theme.
The Midwesterner Cheese and Sausage Gift Basket
You’ll find a little bit of everything in this basket – cheese, crackers, sweets, and savories. The basket is filled with high-quality items and wrapped with a sizeable bow. The specific items include focaccia crackers, cranberry cheddar, Wisconsin swiss cheese, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, a jar of green olives, a jar of pimento cheese dip, jumbo cashews and peanuts, assorted dipping mustards, beef salami, and mint chocolate wafer cookies. The wooden basket also includes a cutting board to be used for displaying and serving of all of the items inside.
Golden State Fruit Cheese & Nuts Delight Gift Basket
We love this option for those friends and family who might not be into the carbs, meat, and sweets that are typically packaged in gift baskets. This one has tons of healthier options, while still including lots of cheese for indulging. The fresh fruits include two varieties of pears, two varieties of apples, oranges and mandarins, as well as some seasonal fruit selections. It also comes with natural cheddar cheese, roasted and salted almonds, and olive oil crackers. All of these healthy goodies are presented in a woven basket with a faux linen green bow. The gift basket can feed six to eight people, making it a great gift for a family or for a small office team. Remember to select the gift messaging option available at checkout if you’d like to include your own message. If you do want to add a sweet touch, these dark chocolate covered strawberries can still be considered a healthy option by most.
Hunter’s Reserve Wild Game Cheese Spread Gift Box
Shopping for a manly man? This gift basket has four options of delicious, originally flavored, spreadable cheese. The cheese has a great smooth texture, easy to spread on your favorite crackers. The gift includes 3.5oz of the following flavors – Smoked Gouda with Pheasant Sausage Morsels, Pepper Jack with Venison Sausage Morsels, Roasted Garlic Cheddar with Elk Sausage Morsels and Chipotle Cheddar with Bison Sausage Morsels. Need some meat to go with this cheese? This gift set from Hunter’s Reserve is the perfect pair.
Hickory Farms Celebration Collection
A little bit more sizeable than the first Hickory Farms gift basket on this gift guide, this one is complete with two signature beef sausages, one brown sugar and honey turkey sausage, smoked gouda, harvest vegetable white cheddar blend, farmhouse cheddar blend, jalapeno cheddar blend, creamy swiss blend, and some golden toasted crackers. There’s definitely enough meat and cheese to go around, so this box is meant to be shared amongst a group. The name “Celebration Collection” certainly makes sense. Gift wrap is also available on this item so you don’t have to worry about the final presentation.
Nibbler Gift Crate
This cheese basket skips the meat and crackers and focuses on the most important aspect – cheese. The nibbler gift crate presents includes Sharp Cheddar, Baby Swiss, Colby, Smoked Gouda and Edam all neatly stored in a branded Wisconsin-made wooden cheese crate. If you’re worried that this gift is lacking, ship it along with this dried fruit and nut platter, still skipping the carbs but adding some other goods into the mix.
Wine Country Meat & Cheese Gift Basket
It’s no surprise that this gorgeous gift basket has such rave reviews. The gift basket is piled high with tons of wine country favorites. The quantities are enough to last two people a few snacking sessions. The blue and white color coordination and beautiful presentation certainly takes this gift basket to the next level. For someone who appreciates west coast food and wine, this is a perfect option. It includes Daniele artisan handmade salame piccante, Napa Valley Mustard Company stone ground mustard, sea salt olive oil crackers, Portland Hills smoked gouda cheese spread, roasted garlic crackers, Nonni’s mozzarella cheese swirls, chocolate caramels, Perugina Sorrento fruit hard candies, and Mama Mellace’s dried fruit and nuts. All of the food items are perfectly arranged with a cheese knife, ideal for serving. If you choose to have this delivered to your home before gift giving, you can throw in your own bottle of California wine.
Stew Leonard’s Fruit, Cheese & Nuts Fruit Basket
The moderate price of this gift basket is well worth everything that you get with it. It looks bountiful, which is so important and appealing when it comes to selecting a gift. It’s also no surprise that it was voted #1 Best Food Gift Baskets by Connecticut Magazine. It typically includes a variety of apples (braeburn, granny smith, and red delicious), grapefruit, kiwi, mango, oranges, bosc pears, parmesan cheese, Vermont cheddar cheese, multi-seed flatbread, almonds, and cashews. Keep in mind that to keep everything extremely fresh, substitutions will be made for citrus in baskets shipped to AZ, CA, FL, HI, LA, PR, TX. Stew Leonard’s is another online retailer with so many great gift basket options so if this one doesn’t meet your needs you can see what else they have to offer.
igourmet’s Favorites Eight Cheese Sampler
igourmet has a ton of speciality cheese baskets. If you know someone who is interested in a certain country or recently traveled to a certain city, you can probably find one that would speak to them. The Italian version comes with Toma Piedmontese, Piave Vecchio, Mountain Gorgonzola, and Pecorino Toscano. It also includes Italian snack crackers and a serving knife. igourtmet also has a French, Irish, Spanish, and British version, among others. Check out all of their cheese baskets here.
