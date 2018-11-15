10 Best Hockey Gifts: Christmas Ideas (2018)

The cracking sound when the stick hits the puck. The freezing temperature in the arena. The crash of players slamming each other into the sides of the rink. The occasional fight. There is no sport more exhilarating than hockey (at least according to your hockey loving friends).
There are tons of hockey gift options available at the moment. So what are the best Christmas gift ideas for hockey fans this holiday? Keep reading below to check out our recommendations of some of the more popular items.
Hat Trick Hockey Stick BBQ Grilling Tool Set
Sports and BBQ go together like peanut butter and jelly. This grill set brings that connection even closer. The Hat Trick Hockey Stick BBQ Grilling Tool Set is made of reclaimed hockey sticks from top brands such as Warrior, Bauer, and CCM.
Each set comes with a spatula, fork, and tongs, all made with stainless steel in California. The hockey sticks used for the grill set all have seen actual game time, and are now finding new life in your backyard once their days on the ice ended.
Sports Illustrated Hockey’s Greatest
This beautiful hardcover book by Sports Illustrated features top 10 lists created by polling hockey experts. Categories include rivalries, best single-season team, and best game in history, all accompanied by stunning photography and classic stories.
Considered to be the most authoritative book on the history of hockey, this book makes an excellent addition to the home of any hockey or sports fan.
Hockey Themed Women’s Slipper Socks
Hockey season is a cold one, so keep warm this winter with the Hockey Themed Women's Slipper Socks from ChalkTalk Sports. Shown in color Pink (Red is also available), the slippers are lined with 100 percent poly Sherpa fleece for maximum warmth. Featuring non-slip soles and a vibrant design, you'll be sure to stand out while cheering on your favorite team this season.
These are one size fits most and this women's pair in particular is designed to fit foot sizes 5 through 9 (or men's 4 through 8). This item isn't just limited to hockey; there are basketball, soccer, volleyball, cheer, lacrosse, and many other themed slippers. When it comes to footwear, these slippers are one of the best Christmas gift ideas for hockey fans.
Fastrack NHL Board Game
The Fastrack NHL Board Game is a fun present for not only hockey fans, but all sports fans and competition enthusiasts as well. The object of the game is to clear all the pucks from your side of the “rink” first by shooting the pucks through the opening using your finger and the attached elastic cord. It is a game of speed and dexterity.
Fastrack is an officially licensed NHL board game and features sidelines painted with NHL team logos and a playing surface designed to replicate a real hockey rink. This game is sure to keep hockey fans entertained during commercial breaks.
Z is for Zamboni: A Hockey Alphabet
Z is for Zamboni teaches children about the rules, players, coaches, teams and history of hockey in a clever alphabet book. This is a great gift for parents with young hockey fans or hockey fans who are parents-to-be.
Each letter features a fun rhyme and illustrations to accompany the hockey team of the same letter. This book is a great way to help them learn the alphabet and their future favorite sport.
Here is an example of the lessons children can learn from this book:
“Z is for Zamboni
a machine that cleans the ice,
ensuring for tomorrow’s game
a surface smooth and nice.”
Z is for Zamboni uses Canadian spelling, which author Matt Napier says is a tribute to the origins of the game. It’s never too early to start teaching your kids (or the kids of your friends) about this awesome sport.
Check out other children’s books about hockey by Matt Napier here.
NHL Breakaway Super Soft Plush Throw Blanket
Kick back on the couch and stay warm while cheering on your favorite team with the NHL Breakaway Super Soft Plush Throw Blanket from The Northwest Company.
Measuring a generous 46 inches by 60 inches, the blanket is made of 100 percent super plush polyester, which is guaranteed to keep you snug all winter long whether you're indoors or outside. Featuring bright colors and team logos, the throw is machine washable and will let everyone know who you pull for.
While not all NHL teams are available, the throw blanket is one of the most popular and best Christmas gift ideas for hockey fans this season.
Franklin Sports NHL Micro Mask League Standings Tracker
With so many teams and games, it can be hard to keep track of where your team is standing in the league. An officially licensed product of the NHL, this display board makes it easy to follow the progress of your favorite team and adjust standings as necessary.
The board comes with micro goalie masks with official team colors and logos for all 30 NHL teams. With this board you can follow your team all the way to the Stanley Cup.
The Hockey Mug With A Net
Goal! Turn mealtime into a game with this fun bowl/mug.
Hockey fans young and old will enjoy flicking marshmallows, cereal, ice cream toppings or crackers into the attached goal net. This dishwasher safe ceramic mug was designed by an eight-year-old boy named Max, and a portion of the proceeds go to charities that support dyslexia and other learning disabilities.
A perfect way to help others while doing your shopping.
3DLightFX Hockey Puck Light
If you know a hockey-loving youngster, then 3DLightFX Puck Nightlight is one of the most original and best christmas gift ideas for hockey fans, especially the kids.
The cordless, battery-operated nightlight uses bright LED lights which aren't overpowering but just enough to provide some comfort for your child (or yourself) in darker areas. It comes with everything you need -- 3D wall crack sticker, screws, and plugs. A couple things to note is that the light will never get too hot and you'll never have to replace the bulbs. Sounds like a win.
Hockey Silhouette Glass Stein
This durable, thick-walled glass stein will quickly become a game day favorite of the hockey fan in your life. Perfect for beer or any other beverage, the etched hockey player design will get them in the spirit to root for their favorite team. And this glass is so cool, it can even be used as a decoration when not in use.
Does your friend actually play hockey too? Then check out Amazon’s Ice Hockey Shop, full of all the equipment they need to play the best game ever.