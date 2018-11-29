20 Best Yankee Swap Gifts: Your Ultimate List

If you’ve landed on this page, chances are you’re participating in a Yankee Swap gift exchange (also known as a White Elephant gift exchange) this season. This type of gift exchange is great for office settings and large groups of friends, keeping things a bit more interesting than a traditional Secret Santa type of arrangement. Unlike a normal secret Santa where you purchase a gift for someone specific, with a white elephant exchange you’ll need to shop knowing that your gift could wind up in anyone’s hands. This can make it a bit more complicated to find that perfect gift.

There’s typically a mix of silly gag gifts as well as useful gifts that anyone would love, making the stealing and swapping of gifts that much more fun. We’ve rounded up 20 great Yankee swap gifts ranging from $10 to $25, depending on your budget.