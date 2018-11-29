20 Best Yankee Swap Gifts: Your Ultimate List

If you’ve landed on this page, chances are you’re participating in a Yankee Swap gift exchange (also known as a White Elephant gift exchange) this season. This type of gift exchange is great for office settings and large groups of friends, keeping things a bit more interesting than a traditional Secret Santa type of arrangement. Unlike a normal secret Santa where you purchase a gift for someone specific, with a white elephant exchange you’ll need to shop knowing that your gift could wind up in anyone’s hands. This can make it a bit more complicated to find that perfect gift.
There’s typically a mix of silly gag gifts as well as useful gifts that anyone would love, making the stealing and swapping of gifts that much more fun. We’ve rounded up 20 great Yankee swap gifts ranging from $10 to $25, depending on your budget.
LED Light Up Ugly Sweater Holiday Xmas Christmas Beanies
Forget the ugly Christmas sweaters this year and opt to gift an ugly Christmas hat instead. This hat comes in four distinct holiday inspired designs that all light up with a simple on/off switch located in the inside seam. The hat is comfortable, cozy, and is one size fits most, great for a holiday gift swap.
Winter Touchscreen Knit Gloves
Cold hands and texting simply don’t mix. We’ve all been there. You get bundled up with your coat, hats, and gloves, ready to brave the winter weather and then “ding”, a text comes through. You can’t open your phone, let alone write back, until you’ve taken off your gloves, fidgeting with your phone in the mix. You finish your reply, but by then your hands are numb. Enter these awesome inexpensive texting gloves. Anyone would be happy to have them to avoid the above conundrum. Pick your favorite color and have them in your hands in two days with prime shipping.
Cozy Reindeer Socks
Cozy socks are the epitome of what the holiday season is all about. These socks deliver on bright and obnoxious colors, extra warmth, and tons of comfort. You can choose from several holiday inspired designs like snow men, Santa, elves, and reindeer (pictured above), or if you have a higher budget for your Yankee Swap exchange, buy a few. These elf slippers are another awesome choice at the same price point.
The Official BS Button
If you’re doing a Yankee Swap at the office or amongst a group of friends, this gift is sure to get a few laughs. The recipient can keep it on their desk or around the house, pressing it whenever they feel like they sense some BS. The large red buzzer will light up, buzz loudly and announce, “that was BS!” or “BS detected take precautions!” over a wailing siren. Other favorites include the “WTF” button and the “Blah” button.
Donald Trump Novelty Toilet Paper
It’s been almost a year since Donald Trump has become President of the United States. Whether your love him, or love to hate him, there’s no question that this gift will stir up some controversy during your holiday gift swap. The gag gift is entirely useable, made from non-toxic paper that won’t smudge or smear. If you have a budget of $20, add this mug, which reads I hate when I wake up in the morning and Donald Trump is president.” We feel you.
Nostalgia Retro Series Pop-Up Hot Dog Toaster
The best part about a Yankee Swap gift exchange is having some odd balls in the mix and this is definitely one of those gifts. It’s equal parts weird, hilarious, and useful – that is if you enjoy a hot dog at home every now and again. The hot dog toaster (yep, that’s a thing), cooks two regular-size hot dogs at a time while simultaneously toasting two buns at a time. The toaster includes mini tongs for removing the hot dogs and a removable drip tray for easy cleaning.
Bag of Unicorn Farts (Cotton Candy)
With thousands of five star reviews, it’s obvious that this is a gift that people love to give and receive. The cotton candy, or “unicorn farts”, certainly falls under the gag gift umbrella and will earn a few laughs when the recipient opens it. The bag includes 3oz of delicious fruit punch cotton candy. Want your gift to be more seasonal? Grab this bag of “reindeer farts” (also cotton candy).
Sound Activated Strobe Light Disco Ball
If you ask most people if they own a disco ball or strobe light, the answer is probably no. If you ask the same people if they would WANT a disco ball or strobe light, we cannot image anything but a resounding yes across the board. For dance parties, holiday parties, birthday parties, or anytime you need a little pick me up, this disco ball not only lights up a room but can also be programmed to sync with the beat of music. It’s easy to set up and use, and can be controlled with the remote that’s included.
Large Santa Toy Bag Gift Wrap Bag for Christmas Gifts
If you have a budget of over $15, snag this Santa’s bag and fill it with some candy, snacks, and booze. We guarantee that a bag full of munchies and alcohol will be one of the most fought over gifts at your Yankee Swap exchange. The reusable red velvet bag measures 28″H x 20″W and has a drawstring closure.
Merry Merrier Merriest – Christmas Holiday Shot Glasses
Let’s be honest, the holidays are all about the alcohol and the holiday parties, which is why we love this wine glass to throw in the Yankee Swap mix. The glass holds 16oz. of wine (or the recipient’s beverage of choice) and reads Merry, Merrier, Merriest, the bigger the pour. Makes sense to us.
Six Pack Beer Greeting Cards
If you’re shopping for a crowd who likes beer more than wine, put together your own six pack of holiday merriment with these beer greeting cards. You’ll get four “cards” so you can gift more than six beers or spread the wealth at other holiday parties. The holiday decorated holder has a card flap, perfect for writing a holiday note.
Party Flasks Santa’s Stocking Flask
This takes the term stocking stuffer to a whole new level. The festive flask is shaped just like a traditional Christmas stocking, holding up to 2.25 liters of any liquid. The recipient can put this gift to use right away, or bring it to future holiday parties for an impressionable addition to the bar. The flask is made from BPA-free, FDA approved food grade plastic, with a wide mouth that makes filling fast and easy. This Santa hat flask is another great option.
Utter Nonsense Naughty Edition
Board games are an awesome gift for a Yankee Swap as they’re gender neutral and everyone can enjoy them. This relatively new game will be a crowd favorite, encouraging participants to practice their best accents. The game contains 50 Accent Cards and 450 Phrase Cards which players combine and act out for tons of laughs. Speaking from personal experience, you might pee your pants while playing. You can buy the family version of this game here if the naughty version isn’t for you.
LET’S GET LIT! Holiday Festive AF Beer Can Coolers
Let’s keep going with the drinking theme, shall we? This Yankee Swap gift is awesome for holiday celebrations and parties, with six festive beer koozies that say things like “Festive AF”, “Ho Ho Hold My Beer”, and “Let’s Get Lit!”. The koozies aren’t only adorable but are also high quality, lasting for seasons to come.
French Press Coffee & Loose-Leaf Tea Maker
White Elephant and Yankee Swap gifts don’t all have to be useless gag gifts. If you prefer to buy something that will come in handy, this coffee and tea press is a great way for anyone to enjoy their warm beverages throughout the winter season. This French press brews coffee in just minutes, perfect for a quick cup on your way out the door. Include some of your favorite coffee grinds to make this gift even more special.
Adult Christmas Pajamas
Does anything say Christmas more than some festive Christmas pajamas? We think not. You’re never too old to wear some holiday inspired pajamas on Christmas morning. Purchase a medium for a versatile fit that both men and women can wear. The pajamas are 100 percent cotton and can be machine washed for easy care. Looking for matching pajamas for the whole family? Check out this roundup of the best matching Christmas pajamas.
Chambong Mini – Glassware for Rapid Cocktail Consumption
The Chambong was a hit last year and we’re positive it will be a hit again in 2017. Who doesn’t love quickly consuming some bubbly? This mini version is awesome for parties, with two tiny champagne bongs so you can share the wealth. Each bong has a three ounce capacity and is dishwasher safe for easy care between uses.
Sony Foldable Headphones – Metallic White
Quality Sony headphones for under $25? Sign us up. We’re confident Yankee Swap participants will be fighting over these headphones, delivery high quality sound and comfortable wear. If you’re willing to go just slightly above the $25 price cap, you can buy the Amazon Echo Dot for just $29, another impressive and amazing gift.
Homemade Pizza Night Sauce & Seasoning Set
Everyone loves pizza night. It’s a fact. This gift takes your homemade pizza game up a notch with three distinct sauces including Chicago pizza sauce, a spicy arribbiata sauce, and a white manchego and garlic pizza sauce. It also includes the best pizza seasoning, complete with oregano, basil, thyme, garlic and other Italian herbs.
