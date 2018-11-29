15 Best Christmas Bargains: The Ultimate List

Our Review

This WiFi enabled smart countertop garden gives you the chance to grow the freshest vegetables, herbs and more no matter what the weather's doing outside. At 40 percent off right now, you'll save almost $150. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the bad boy, and we've been watching it for the past 18 months.

You can manage all the functions of this garden from your smartphone, from set-up to harvest. That includes reminders to add water and nutrients, adjust lighting and more. Grow up to nine plants at a time hydroponically. The LED lighting system is tuned to the specific spectrum that allows plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests.

This cool kit comes with nine gourmet growing pods for fresh herbs from thyme and basil to parsley, chives and dill. Also on sale, but not at quite the same level of savings are these hydroponic gardens in red stainless and classic stainless finishes.