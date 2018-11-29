15 Best Christmas Bargains: The Ultimate List

Let this be the year you give super cool gifts that you found at killer prices. We’ve sleuthed out 15 awesome Christmas Bargains to help with your Santa duties. Check back. We’ll be updating this list with new deals daily, right up until Christmas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
40% Off AeroGarden Bounty Elite
Our Review
This WiFi enabled smart countertop garden gives you the chance to grow the freshest vegetables, herbs and more no matter what the weather's doing outside. At 40 percent off right now, you'll save almost $150. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the bad boy, and we've been watching it for the past 18 months.
You can manage all the functions of this garden from your smartphone, from set-up to harvest. That includes reminders to add water and nutrients, adjust lighting and more. Grow up to nine plants at a time hydroponically. The LED lighting system is tuned to the specific spectrum that allows plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests.
This cool kit comes with nine gourmet growing pods for fresh herbs from thyme and basil to parsley, chives and dill. Also on sale, but not at quite the same level of savings are these hydroponic gardens in red stainless and classic stainless finishes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
50% Off Elite Cuisine Electric Slow Cooker
Our Review
This electric slow cooker is a killer deal at less than $20. The perfect gift for a busy family, this slow cooker has three settings - defrost, low and high. One of the best features of this cooker is that the removable crock and tempered glass lid are dishwasher safe, which means cleanup is a breeze. The cool touch knob and handles keep fingers away from the heat, making it easy to move from the counter to the table.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
54% Off Becoming by Michelle Obama
Our Review
Currently the most widely read book on Amazon, Becoming by former First Lady Michelle Obama is on many people's wish lists this year. Good thing you can buy the hardcover edition for 54 percent off right now. As one of the most iconic women of our time, her story strikes at the heart of what it means to work hard, overcome adversity and live in the constant and often cruel public spotlight. In her memoir, she chronicles the life experiences that have shaped her, with vulnerability, candor and her unending wit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
52% Off LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
Our Review
If you're outdoorsy at all, you know emergencies can happen in the blink of an eye. The biggest key to staying alive and healthy is to have a source of clean drinking water, and the LifeStraw personal water filter can ensure you get it. Imagine drinking untreated water from a stream or lake. The risk of bacteria like salmonella and E.coli, or waterborne parasites like giardia is a very real risk.
The LifeStraw microfiltration membrane removes 99.999999 percent of those bacteria and parasites, meaning you can stay hydrated, almost anywhere in any body of water (not the ocean.) With a filter capacity of 1,000 gallons, this dandy little gift is a real lifesaver and right now it's less than half price, the lowest it's been since Prime Day in July. At less than $12 it's a great gift to give to everyone you love who likes to play outdoors, and keeping one in every car trunk wouldn't be a bad idea either.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
40% Off Rachael Ray Cucina Hard Porcelain Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set
Our Review
New cookware is always such a treat. Eggs stop sticking and you quit having black specks of worn teflon in your food. This hard enamel anodized non-stick cookware from Rachel Ray is the perfect way to celebrate the holidays and do it at 40 percent off the regular price. You can spend that $60 bucks you just save on these Christmas bargains for some nice steaks and a good bottle of wine.
- This set includes two covered saucepans - one and three quarts, one six quart covered stockpot, two skillets - eight and ten inches, and one three quart covered saute pan. They are made of durable aluminum with porcelain enamel out, and PFOA-free nonstick coating on the inside. With shatter-resistant glass lids and dual-riveted rubberized stainless they'll stand up to years of kitchen use. As a bonus, this set also includes a slotted turner and spoon. You can also get this pretty set at the sale price in red, purple and orange.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sace $125.99 on iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity
Our Review
The most coveted and best know robot vacuum around, the iRobot Roomba is a popular gift for Christmas. It's rare we can find this at less than $300, but right now it's on sale for just $249, which saves you more than $125. This little workhorse can travel from room to room, and from carpet to hard surfaces without missing a beat.
Equipped with smart sensors, it know to focus on high traffic areas where more dirt gets tracked in, but it's also adept at picking up dust and large particles. This vac comes with a virtual wall barrier so you can block off areas you don't want it to go, and it will run for up to 90 minutes before automatically returning to its docking station to recharge.
Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google assistant, just download the app and schedule your Roomba to vacuum whenever you want from wherever you are. That's especially handy at the holidays when unexpected guests announce on short notice they'll be stopping by.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
50% Off Versace Crystal Noir
Our Review
Perfume is always a great gift idea, and this Christmas bargain is too good to pass up. At 50 percent off, Versace Crystal Noir is one of those signature scents women love. Warm and sensual, this fragrance has a base of amber and musk, which combines with gardenia, and a mix of spicey notes to create an alluring blend. The beautiful bottle is a winner as well.
If you're looking to give your lady a variety of perfumes to try, this Versace perfume gift set includes three signature scents by this designer and perfumer, Crystal Noir, Bright Crystal and Yellow Diamond. It's also on sale for 36 percent off.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
72% Off Marquis By Waterford Markham Cystal Vase
Our Review
Made in Germany, this lead-free crystalline vase by Waterford is a lovely gift for anyone who loves cut flowers. At nine inches tall, it combines versatility with value, using classic Waterford cuts to create this beauty. It's heavy, durable and the clarity is truly impressive. At 70 percent off, this would be an ideal gift selection for your mom or grandma.
The Maquis by Waterford Sparkle Vase is another pretty choice with a more contemporary shape. It's also 61 percent off. You can also save 60 percent on the matching bowl, which would be a perfect serving piece for fruit salads, or other special occasion side dishes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
54% off Copper Plated Cocktail Shaker Set
Our Review
This classy cocktail kit is the perfect way to shake up some delicious drinks during the holidays. At 54 percent off, it's less than $23 which makes it a great gift choice for friends or colleagues. Precision fitted parts keep leaks at bay, and these copper plated stainless steel pieces will look sharp on anyone's bar. This cool kit includes the shaker with a built-in cocktail strainer, twisted steel long muddler mixing spoon, and a double jigger for one ounce and two ounce pours.
The Expert Cocktail Shaker Set is a professional grade set of stainless steel bar tools, and includes a few more accessories like bottle openers, pour spouts and shot glasses as well as the shaker, muddler, strainer and jigger. It's 38 percent off right now as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
64% Off Cuisinart PerfecTemp Programmable Coffeemaker
Our Review
For people who like their coffee super hot, but don't like it bitter, this Cusinart coffee maker is an ideal gift choice. The PerfecTemp uses advanced technology to deliver the perfect cup without sacrificing flavor. With 24 hour programmability, it will have coffee brewed right when you get up, and with an adjustable temperature control, you can set the warming plate to your preferred drinking temperature.
While we'd recommend it based on brand reliability and that crazy savings of nearly $118, we also think you'll love its self-cleaning function, small batch brewing option and automatic shutoff. If you're buying this as a gift, why not include a coffee grinder as well? This one from KitchenAid is 60 percent off right now.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
40% Metal & Twine Hurricane Candle Lantern
Our Review
If you're looking to add a warm touch to your rustic decor, this zinc metal and twine candle lantern would be a nice addition. This rustic lantern features an aged zinc metal base with clear glass cylinder, and woven nautical twine design. Group several together to create a warn and welcoming arrangement for the holidays or any time of the year. These are great decorative pieces for indoor or outdoor use, and right now they're 40 percent off.
A round version of these candle lanterns would be a pretty addition to a grouping, and they are also 40 percent off right now. Complete this fun little gift idea by including some LED candles that mimic the real thing, without any worries of fire danger.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $23.51 Himalayan Glow Tabletop Zen Garden
Our Review
There are lots of reports about how Himalayan salt is good for your health, purifying the air naturally and putting out good ions that improve thinking, reduce allergies and more. This cool salt lamp goes one step further, by soothing your soul. The Himalayan salt zen garden is a wonderful way to relieve stress and center your mind. SImply rake the salt into different patterns, and arrange the larger crystals over and over. This mesmerizing activity is fun for every age, so let the whole family enjoy it, or give it to a family as a gift while it's 39 percent off.
If you're looking for a more traditional Himalayan salt lamp, this one has a huge chunk of salt that weights five to eight pounds, which sits on a wooden base. Get it right now for 47 percent off the regular price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $190 on Michael Kors Access Women’s Bradshaw Smartwatch
Our Review
With touchscreen functionality and smartphone notifications, this Michael Kors Smartwatch is one of our best Christmas bargains at a whopping $190 off right now. This smartwatch was selling for $350 this fall, so it's a bonus to get this deal while you're holiday shopping. With customizable faces, bands and music control, it's a versatile tool for tracking activities, setting goals, and keeping life in general under control. This clever device is Bluetooth enabled and works with most Android and iOS devices.
If you're looking for a great deal on a men's smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy smartwatch is almost $71 off right now, and the Michael Kors Men's Reid Hybrid Watch is 63% off as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
59% Off Sleep Innovations Marley Memory Foam Mattress
Our Review
This mattress first went on sale during Cyber Monday madness, but Sleep Innovations is currently carrying on with their amazing 59% discount,. If a decent night's sleep just happens to be on your wish list, or you're buying for your kid who just got their first apartment, this deal is just too good to pass up.
The Marley was lauded as the top mattress pick by Consumer Reports. With a three layer design, this mattress has a cooling gel memory foam top layer, a breathable middle layer for greater air flow, and a firm support foam bottom. It's terrific for all body types, and feels responsive and comfortable from head to toe.
If you are indeed helping to furnish that new apartment, don't forget they'll need a bed frame for this mattress, since it doesn't have a box spring. Save almost $50 on this upholstered one, or more than $180 on this one.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
50% Off Nivea for Men Sensitive Skin Gift Set
Our Review
If you're a man with sensitive skin, these Nivea products are essentials to keep your face and body clean, clear and hydrated. Chamomile enriched shaving gel soothes irritation and razor burn, while post shave balm leaves your face smooth and refreshed. The non-drying face wash is enriched with vitamin E and chamomile, along with witch hazel extracts. Same with the sensitive skin lotion. The body wash, while strong enough to leave skin feeling clean and refreshed, doesn't leave you with that dry, tight feeling.
All of that goodness is wrapped up in a clever dapper duffel for travel that can fit the rest of your personal care items. Right now it's 50 percent off, and would make a great small gift for the men on your shopping list.