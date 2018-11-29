15 Best Kawaii Gifts for Fans of Japanese Culture

Kawaii means “cute” in Japanese. In this gift guide, you’ll find our favorite kawaii gifts, from clothes and stationery to gadgets and plushies. Read on to get inspired by these cute Japanese gift ideas.
Shiba Inu Plushie
Our Review
Shiba Inu dogs are one of the most popular breeds in Japan, and they are also loved around the world. This cute shiba inu plushie is a great gift for kids or adults who love the snuggly, sleepy faces of this wonderful breed.
Kawaii Sushi Long Sleeve Hoodie Mini Dress
Our Review
This cute sushi print has tons of personality. This is a great gift for the gal who loves bold prints, fun colors, and eating sushi until she's fit to burst.
Trio of Bulbasaur Succulent Planters
Our Review
If you need a cute gift for a Pokemon fan, this trio of succulent planters is perfect. Just add greenery, and you've got something that looks just like a Bulbasaur.
This listing is just for the planters. Succulents are sold seperately. You can grab some from your local flower shop, or order a five-pack on Amazon (so you have two extra to choose from).
‘Yummy Kawaii Bento: Preparing Adorable Meals for Adorable Kids’
Our Review
Designed for parents who want to make cute, appetizing meals for their kids, this book would also appeal to other adults who enjoy the Japanese hobby of making "charaben", or cute character-inspired bento box meals.
Kawaii Tarot Deck
Our Review
This 78-card deck features a kawaii design and a delightful pastel color scheme. If you know someone who loves magic, the occult, and the kawaii aesthetic in equal measure, this is definitely the perfect holiday gift for them.
San-X Kawaii Stationery (Randomized Assortment)
Our Review
Japanese stationery is some of the cutest and best made in the world. This San-X set contains a randomized assortment of kawaii stationery, featuring characters from well-known properties like Rilakkuma, Sumikko Gurashi, Nyanko, and Hello Kitty.
The character assortment is randomized, but every order is guaranteed to receive one mechanical pencil, three regular pencils, two markers or pens, a mini notebook, two erasers, and one random "secret" item. You also get two small gifts that are randomly selected, so you can expect a total of 12 fun stationery items.
CowCow Womens Kawaii Cute Ghosts Skater Dress
Our Review
This cute ghost print is perfect for the gal who loves playful designs. This dress is available in a huge array of sizes, from XS to 5X.
iSuperb Telescoping Pencil Case
Our Review
This cute pencil case is the perfect accessory for a kawaii stationery set. The telescoping design makes it easy to transition from storage to work mode, and we love the cute cat design.
Looking for another option? This similar style features a baby chick instead of a kitty.
Shiba Inu Hoodie Cape
Our Review
This cute shiba inu hoodie cape is great for dog lovers. It's perfect for snuggling up on the couch on a cold winter day.
‘Unicorn’ Milk Shirt
Our Review
This cute shirt is tons of fun. It's available in kids, mens, and womens sizes. This is a shrink-resistant cotton-poly blend that fits true to size.
Satkago Mochi Squishys Toys (Assorted 20-Piece Set)
Our Review
One of the most searched-for kawaii gifts are these "squishys". They're like stress balls, but cuter. Grab a 20-piece box and split them among a few people as stocking stuffers, or give one lucky person a box all to themselves.
Pusheen The Cat Fast Food Bento Lunch Box
Our Review
Love the cute kitty Pusheen? This adorable bento is perfect for fans of this kawaii neko.
There are multiple compartments, and all pieces are safe for use in the dishwasher, freezer, or microwave.
Censi Cat Ear Stereo Over-Ear Headphones
Our Review
These cute headphones are perfect for listening to music or gaming. The cat ear design definitely makes these kawaii. They are also available in black.
Alpacasso Rainbow Backpack
Our Review
This cute rainbow alpaca backpack is definitely kawaii. It's perfect for school, or for running errands over the weekend.
Animal Face Moisturizing Masks
Our Review
These cute moisturizing face masks make you look like an animal while you're lounging around and getting beautiful. Four assorted animals are available, so they can pick an animal and treatment that suits their needs that day.