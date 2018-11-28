15 Best Tequila Gifts for Christmas: The Ultimate List

Our Review

As with any fine liquor, you may wish to ditch the original packaging for something more in keeping with your personal aesthetic. These fun decanters take the shape of a lab beaker to introduce a little whimsy — or to herald the host’s mad scientist mixology skills. Like the glass above, all the main liquors are represented here if you want to grab more than one. You could also extend the set with some beaker shot glasses. Of course, if you want something more refined, the Bormioli Rocco Selecta Decanter has a classic look, and the design is even reminiscent of a blue agave.