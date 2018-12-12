15 Best Christmas Deals 2018

The days are limited to snag that perfect Christmas gift but don’t worry, there’s still time. You might even luck out as a last-minute shopper with some of the best deals being released now as retailers try to empty their shelves from leftover holiday inventory.
It doesn’t matter who you’re shopping for, we’ve got you covered in every category imaginable with this list of the best last-minute Christmas deals this year.
Shop them all below.
Save $80 on Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones
Just because you're doing some last minute shopping, doesn't mean you can't still score on awesome deals. Bose has dropped the price on one of their most popular sets of headphones by $80, saving you a big chunk of change. You can switch between Bluetooth devices easily and the battery life is awesome, with 15 hours of play time. The savings extends to both colors that this set is available in.
$20 Off Sorel Women’s Caribou Boot
These Sorel women's boots rarely can be found on sale, especially in popular colors and sizes. We found them for you this holiday season at $20 off. They're a great boot for those in cold climates, keeping your feet warm and toasty even in the harshest elements. Check out the other available colors if you're not a fan of the more traditional look.
29 Percent Off Instant Pot Eight Quart Multi-Use Cooker
This is an awesome gift for a college student, someone fresh out of college living on their own, a busy mother, or even a bachelor. The instant pot is the biggest kitchen gadget providing the same awesome flavors and efficiency of slow cooking but much quicker. This large instant pot typically costs $140, saving you $40. If the eight-quart seems too big, or if it's over budget, the smaller three-quart pot is also on sale for only $65.
Save 30 Percent on Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine Bundle
Every coffee lover needs a Nespresso machine in their lives. It's a go-to gift because they're simply the best coffee machines on the market for those who prefer espresso drinks like cappuccinos and lattes. Don't worry, it can still make a simple cup of coffee too. This bundle has both the machine and the must-have milk frother included in the sale price.
IGI Certified 14k Gold Lab Created Diamond Stud Earrings
It's not every day you can score diamond earrings at 30 percent off. These IGI certified diamond studs come in the carat size of your choosing in both white and yellow gold. If these aren't her style, shop other discounted jewelry here.
23 Percent Off All-new Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon is running specials on almost all of their devices, which make the perfect gift for just about anyone on your list. We especially love the new Kindle for avid readers, commuters, and travelers. The newest addition is waterproof and has twice the storage, perfect for beach vacations!
Save over $75 on Skywalker Trampolines Mini Bouncer With Enclosure Net
Looking for a last-minute gift for a kid in your life? This trampoline is super affordable, especially since it's currently over 50 percent off. This kids trampoline features a 360-degree padded handle-bar that helps stabilize kids as they jump. It's perfect for smaller inside spaces and holds up to 60 lbs.
Save $50 on Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality System
If you're shopping for someone who's into the latest tech gear, then this is an awesome and impressive gift. Gamers especially will love the ability to use both your vision and hands in a virtual world. The discounted set comes with six virtual reality titles to get you started.
Save 50% on the SHARK ION Robot Vacuum
This robot vacuum is such an amazing steal. At 50% savings ($200) it's probably one of the best holiday deals we've seen. It cleans the whole house on one charge, can be programmed to clean when you're not home, and can even be controlled through your phone. It's a convenient time-saving gift anyone would love.
Save $50 on the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser
Vacuums are one of those pricey items that everyone needs, but no one wants to invest on. A good vacuum is absolutely worth the splurge and pretty life-changing. This one is great for pet owners who are constantly battling hair on their furniture and floor. It has amazing reviews and is backed by one of the most popular vacuum brands.
55 Percent Off Cuisinart 15 Piece Graphix Collection Knife Block Set
The savings are HUGE on this knife set, which was originally priced at $160 and has amazing reviews. The knife set includes everything needed for slicing, dicing, and chopping. You'll find 8" Chef Knife, 7" Santoku Knife, 5.5" Serrated Utility Knife a 3.5" Paring Knife and several steak knives.
22 Percent Off Canon IVY Wireless Bluetooth Mini Photo Printer
Get photos off your phone and into your hands with this photo printer, which is very reasonably priced. This Christmas sale makes this even more affordable and a great gift for parents, students, or anyone who loves displaying printed photos.
30 Percent Off Vector Robot by Anki
This awesome voice-activated device will answer questions, take photos for you, time dinner, show you the weather, and more. It's currently available for $75 of the original price and can independently navigate and self-charge. It also recognizes people and avoids obstacles. You can read more about the awesome features in the description and within past purchaser reviews.
Over 50 Percent Off Holy Stone With HD WiFi Camera Live Feed
This entry level price point is great for those just entering the drone landscape. It has all of the necessary bells and whistles like powerful air pressure altitude which allow you to release the throttle stick and the drone will keep hover at its current height. It's also easy for you to shoot quality images or video and can be controlled with your phone through an app. Grab it while it's available for a savings of $120.
Over $125 Off Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler
Looking for an inexpensive and useful last-minute gift for someone on your list? Check out this great appliance, perfect for those who want to grill without an available outdoor space. It works as a grill, panini press, full grill, full griddle or as half grill/half griddle.