20 Best Cookie Gift Baskets for Christmas

While we certainly don’t need it to be Christmas to indulge in some sweet treats, there’s no denying that the holidays are a time for daily dessert and cookies and cakes galore. If you’re looking for a gift for a friend, colleague, or family, cookie gift baskets are an easy option that everyone will love.

With gift baskets ranging from $15 to over $100, there’s something for everyone. If you’re purchasing for a large family or an office, opt for one of the gift baskets with a variety of options. If you simply need a last minute gift and don’t want to spend much, there are plenty of affordable options that are still festive and impressive.

Shop our 20 top picks below, with many options available for two day shipping.

1. David’s Cookies — Assorted Fresh-Baked Cookie Gift Tin

Everybody likes fresh baked cookies, especially when they’re soft and chewy like these from David’s Cookies. They come in a festive red tin and can be ordered assorted or you can pick a single flavor if you know what your recipient likes best. The gift box contains a dozen cookies in six delicious flavors including cherry with white chocolate chips, chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin, macadamia white chunk, and peanut butter. The cookies are all-natural and contain no added preservatives so you can feel good about gifting these this Christmas.

Price: $24.95

2. Dulcet’s Gingerbread and Peppermint Cookie Gift Tin

If you’d like to gift some cookies this Christmas to a friend, family member or colleague, we love so many of the gift boxes and baskets from Dulcet’s. This one is holiday inspired, with adorable gingerbread cookies, peppermint cookies, and chocolate candy cookies with festive red and green candies. The cookies are packed in a simple silver tin and wrapped with a bow for a beautiful presentation.

Price: $46.99

3. Biscotti Cookie Gift Basket

Biscotti is a unique spin on the traditional holiday cookie gift (plus it can totally be eaten for breakfast without judgement which is surely a bonus). This highly rated assorted box of biscotti is beautifully and artfully decorated with chocolate and candy accents (like sprinkles, nuts, chocolate chips, dried fruit, and more), making them almost too pretty to eat.

Price: $29.99

4. Holiday Cookies from The Swiss Colony

These festive bakery cookies are an easy and inexpensive choice for anyone on your holiday wish list. If you’re stuck on what to gift to a family or friend, this is a thoughtful gift that won’t require you spending a lot. Choose between three different size tins, ranging from $21.99 – $39.99 in price.

Price: $29.99

5. Barnett’s Holiday Gift Basket

While Oreos are delicious on their own, it might not be the most appropriate to gift someone a box of Oreos for Christmas (although I wouldn’t complain). The affordable gift box comes with 12 chocolate covered sandwich cookies, in a gourmet variety of flavors. All of the cookies are handcrafted using premium ingredients. Your gift will ship with a personalized gift message and name.

Price: $23.99

6. Walkers Shortbread Festive Shapes

If you’ve ever eaten Walker’s shortbread cookies before, then you know that there’s no such thing as too many. With a few simple clicks so you can order holiday inspired Walker’s cookies in shapes such as snowmen, Christmas trees, Santa Claus, stars, or an assorted box that contains them all. Buy some for those last minute gifts on your list, with Prime two-day shipping available.

Price: $18.99

7. Gourmet Christmas Holidays Gift Basket Idea

This Christmas gift has an impressive collection of festive Christmas cookies, sure to get anyone in the holiday spirit. Not only will the recipient get a variety of beautiful Christmas cookies, decorated to perfection, but they’ll also get some chewy delicious brownies and blondies.

Price: $56.99

8. Merry Christmas Gift Bucket

What’s better than a basket or box filled with cookies? A bucket of Christmas cookies, obviously. This highly rated gift can be shipped locally quickly, great for shoppers who have waited until the last minute. The bucket is filled with 14 delicious thin and crispy chocolate chip cookies and eight gooey chocolate covered brownies. Choose from several holiday inspired designs for the bucket’s exterior.

Price: $35.95

9. Philadelphia Candies Milk Chocolate Covered Oreo Cookies

With hundreds of high reviews, you can feel confident in the presentation and taste of these Christmas themed chocolate covered Oreos. The company has several Christmas designs to choose from including Christmas greetings (pictured above), Santa Claus, snowmen, and Christmas decorations. Each selection is available in either milk chocolate or dark chocolate, with something for everyone. The affordable gift box contains eight gorgeous cookies and costs under $15, making this an easy choice for anyone on your Christmas list.

Price: $14.95

10. Baked Goods Premium Gift Basket

Skip the Christmas themed treats for a big sweets basket with tons of variety. If you’re not sure if the recipient celebrates Christmas, this can be given as a general holiday or New Year’s gift. The gift includes two fudge walnut brownies, a peanut butter brownie, two chocolate chunk brownies, two chocolate chip blondie brownies, a butterscotch blondie brownie, two oatmeal raisin cookies, two peanut butter cookies, two chocolate chip cookies, two fudge brownie cookies, two lemon sugar cookies, and two pecan sandy cookies. The plethora of choices makes this a great gift for a family or as an office gift, with plenty of options for everyone.

Price: $59.99

11. David’s Cookies European Holiday Cookies

These cookies aren’t only festive, but also so delicious in taste, with a buttery and sugary finish. The European cookies can be ordered with Prime two day shipping, for a quick delivery. The recipient will enjoy 60 European style cookies with 11 different cookie types. Everything is packed into a decorative seasonal gift box. Add these melt away cookies or these festive mini Linzer tart cookies to your order for all to enjoy.

Price: $33.95

12. Santa’s Sweets Christmas Cookie & Holiday Candy Care Package Gift Box

This basket goes beyond the cookies, including other festive presents as well. This basket makes an awesome presentation, packed full with an adorable plush Santa with a belly full of Holiday candy, gourmet cookies, and other delicious treats. Everything is wrapped and tied with a beautiful bow for a lovely presentation, ready for gift giving. Add a personalized message with your order by selecting gift at check out.

Price: $49.99

13. Dulcet’s Christmas Holiday Deluxe Gift Baskets

We love the plethora of red and green in this packed cookie gift box. The cookies and pastries are made with high-quality ingredients and make a beautiful presentation. The Christmas gift box includes six M&M cookies, six green and red cookies (which taste just like the infamous black and white cookies from New York), one chocolate crumb cake, one raspberry crumb cake, one lemon bundt cake, and one lb. of assorted rugelach.

Price: $74.99

14. The ‘Sweet Holiday’ Gourmet Bakers Cookie Decorating Gift Box

While we love the idea of shipping some already baked Christmas cookies, maybe you know someone on your list who would like to do the baking themselves. This awesome kit makes it easy, with all of the essential mixes and decorations. The adorable gift box includes three reusable cast iron skillets and a ceramic whisk, which can be used for seasons to come. It also includes simple and easy to execute gingerbread and sugar cookie mix recipes. Both mixes and some festive sprinkles are a part of the gift box.

Price: $69.99

15. Christmas Fortune Cookies in Gift Box

Looking for a unique way to send some Christmas cheer in the form of Christmas treats? Skip traditional Christmas cookies for these fun, festive, fortune cookies instead. The gourmet fortune Cookies are hand-dipped in various chocolates (dark, milk, white) and then decorated with tons of various Christmas themed sprinkles. The box comes with 12 cookies, which are each wrapped individually and include a fortune inside.

Price: $22.99

16. Dulcet’s Three Tier Gift Basket Tower

Make an impression with this gift basket, which includes everyone’s favorite sweet treats. It’s no secret that the holidays are a time for indulging, and this gift will make that easy to do. It includes one of just about everything, but if you’re looking for specifics, your recipients will be able to enjoy brownies, blondies, mini black and white cookies, old-fashion crumb-cakes, chocolate chip cookies, macadamia nut cookies, chocolate whoopie pies, lemon vanilla whoopie pies, and assorted rugelach.

Price: $130

17. Fairytale Brownies Christmas Deluxe Cookie

Choose between an 18 piece box that costs $52 or the 30 piece box, pictured above. The simplistic and attractive box design makes this a versatile gift, perfect for colleagues, friends, or family. Each piece in individually wrapped for easy sharing. The gift includes a mix of snack-size brownies and traditional round cookies in a variety of popular flavors.

Price: $74

18. Mrs. Fields Red Jump FOR Joy Box

If presentation is important to you, then you’ll love this fun Christmas box, packed with tons of sweet Christmas treats. Anyone who’s eaten a Mrs. Fields cookie before knows how delicious they are, with a soft chewy interior that melts in your mouth. This gift includes 18 nibblers (mini cookies), 18 brownie bites, and two larger frosted cookies. Looking for something a little big larger? This huge basket has a variety of Mrs. Fields most popular cookies all in bite size.

Price: $34.10

19. Dulcet’s Holiday Sweet Cookie Confection Treats

With candy cane decorations, Christmas tree cutouts, gingerbread men, and red and green sprinkles, it’s hard to find an assortment of cookies more perfect for the holidays than this box. The box is moderately priced, perfect for a colleague, friend, or family and can be shipped in two days with Amazon Prime shipping. The gift includes four Linzer tree cookies, two gingerman cookies, two red and green cookies, four peppermint cookies, two holiday sprinkle cookies, two tree cookies, two peanut butter cookies, two chocolate chip cookies, and four half dipped cookies.

Price: $55.75

20. Walkers Shortbread Mini Shortbread Christmas Trees

Keep your gift sweet and simple (literally) with these delicious and well-known Walker’s shortbread cookies that everyone loves. In festive Christmas tree cutouts and packed in a seasonal box, these cookies are great for a snack, paired with some hot cocoa, or even with a morning cup of coffee – ’tis the season after all.

Price: $9.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.