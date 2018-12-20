10 Best Sports Gifts for Kids: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Time is running out, but it’s not too late to get those last-minute Christmas gifts. Shopping for a sports-crazed kid can be tough, but we’ve come up with a list below for some of the best sports gifts for kids this holiday season.
From football, baseball, basketball, golf, tennis, and more, you’ll be sure to find something to cater to all sports fans and athletes.
If you want to ensure delivery by Christmas, you'll need to act quickly.
Spikeball 3 Ball Kit
Spikeball is pretty new game that was first introduced on the TV show "Shark Tank."
Easy to set up and so much fun -- and addictive -- to play, you'll get hours of entertainment. And it's great exercise, too. Just grab a few friends and you're ready to go.
It comes with a carry bag which makes it easy to store and transport. Spikeball comes with a lifetime guarantee.
And, yes, it's great for adults, too!
Check out the video to get an idea of how to play.
Need this but for more of a novice? Then take a look at the Spikeball Rookie Set.
Wilson Profile Junior Complete Golf Set with Bag
Wilson’s Profile Junior Complete Golf Set is great for the beginner as it combines functionality, quality, and versatility at a pretty reasonable price. It is available in both right- and left-handed sets for the following age groups: 5-8 (Red), 8-11 (Yellow), and 11-14 (Blue). A note, though: Left-handed clubs are only available in Blue (ages 11-14).
The set for ages 5-8 comes with 6 total pieces, 8-11 has 8, and 11-14 has 9 pieces. All sets include a driver, short iron, wedge, putter, stand bag, and headcovers. The sets for 8-11 and 11-14 year olds include a hybrid club. The cavity back irons are very helpful for new players (all players, actually) as they have better perimeter weighting on the head, thus lending more forgiveness on mishit shots. The blade putter isn’t as forgiving as the mallet style, which could cause some accuracy issues on the green, but it's a solid putter nonetheless.
The stand bag is lightweight and features plenty of zippered storage pockets and an ergonomic dual-strap carrying system for easy course walking. Wilson is well known for making quality complete sets for adults and they also produce some of the best kids golf clubs, too.
Check out more Youth Golf Clubs at Amazon.
Capture the Flag REDUX
Everyone remembers playing Capture the Flag as a kid. And now it's back ... in glow-in-the-dark form!
Get your kids outside to play the game, which includes 33 LED light up pieces and up to 20 people can play at a time. The lights include jail markers, territory lights, wristbands, and crystals (which serve as the flag).
There are also instructions on how to play, including 12 different game variations. It's recommended for children 8 years old and up. Check out the video for a quick tutorial on how to play.
This is sure to be one of the best last minute gifts for kids this Christmas season.
Kan Jam Ultimate Disc Game
Get ready for hours of fun with the Kan Jam Ultimate Disc Game. At the beach, the game, camping, or just at home, this team frisbee game is guaranteed to make you the most popular person at the party.
The set includes 2 portable official goals, a custom-designed official Kan Jam frisbee disc, and instructions on how to play the game. But it's simple.
Fun for people of all ages, the Kan Jam is lightweight, yet durable, and made of weather-resistant materials. And it's easy to set up, take down, transport, and store.
While it's probably geared toward older children, it's suitable for all ages.
Kan Jam Glow in the Dark is also available.
Check out the video to learn how to play.
SKLZ Pro Mini Basketball Hoop
Bring all the fun inside with the Sklz Pro Mini Basketball Hoop. The backboards are shatterproof made of clear polycarbonate and the 9.5 inch diameter springy rim is breakaway, meaning you can practice all your dunks.
And the backboard has foam padding and brackets to protect your door. The ball itself is 5.5 inches and rubber (Note: it comes deflated, so you’ll need to add air), making it safe for home use.
It is available in standard size (pictured), Extra Large with a 23 inch by 16 inch backboard, Standard Glow in the Dark with a 23 by 16 inch backboard, and Micro sized with a soft ball and a 15 by 10 inch backboard. It comes with mounting brackets and all the tools you need to assemble it. Perfect for bedroom doors.
Sport Squad FX40 40-inch Tabletop Foosball
If you don't have the space for a standalone table, the FX40 Tabletop Foosball Table from Sport Squad could be exactly what you need.
Measuring 40 inches long by 20 inches wide and 8 inches high, it weighs 15 pounds and can be played on any tabletop. Don't worry about damaging the table, it has non-marking rubber pads to offer protection. And they also help keep the game from sliding.
Other features include manual scorers, a ball return, and rubber handles for a great non-slip grip.
- Foosball tables make some of the best sports gifts for kids anytime of the year, especially during the holidays.
Browse more Foosball Tables at Amazon.
Franklin Sports Rod Hockey Pro
If foosball isn't your kid's thing, what about hockey? The Franklin Sports Rod Hockey game will provide hours of fun while improving hand-eye coordination.
The surface measures 32 inches long by 20 inches wide by 6.5 inches high. It features a plexiglass-style enclosure and on-board scoring system.
It's suitable for ages 6+ and some assembly is required. Or you have to the option to add expert assembly at checkout.
Wilson NFL MVP Football
If you’re going to go for a quality youth football, you can’t do much better than the Wilson NFL MVP Football.
Wilson has been the official football sponsor of the NFL since 1941. The synthetic ball, available in junior, pee wee, and official sizes, is covered with a tacky material for extra grip on every throw and catch. That extra tack on the ball will certainly help build confidence as it is designed to make holding onto the ball, especially in tougher weather conditions.
The Wilson MVP ball can also be purchased in bulk in 2-, 3-, and 4-packs.
For a different option, check out the Under Armour 395 Football.
Wilson US Open Junior Tennis Racquet
The Wilson US Open Junior Tennis Racquet is ideal for the beginner or youth player.
Available in a variety of colors and sizes, the racquet is very lightweight so it'll be easier for younger players to swing consistently.
It's also approved for 10 and under competition.
Compare this model with the Weierfu Junior Tennis Racket.
Game Zone Super Stadium Baseball Game
Our Review
This is sure to be one of the best sports gifts for kids this holiday season as the Super Stadium Baseball Game will provide hours of entertainment.
It's a pretty cool design as you get to use levers to pitch and hit. There are two pitching levers which helps you control curve and speed. You can throw fastballs, sliders, sinkers, change-ups, and more. As a hitter, you use the lever to hit singles, doubles, triples, home runs, and, of course, outs.
The infield is magnetized and creates ball movement. The fielders can also be moved around. Everything you need is included as well as instructions. It is recommended for children ages 6 and up.