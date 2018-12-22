8 Best Last Minute Digital Gifts for Xmas (2018)

Were you too busy to go Christmas shopping this year? Or maybe you just forgot. It happens. That’s why we have the internet, Amazon, and last minute digital gifts. Send any of these their way for guaranteed smiles or print out a gift certificate, buy a nice sparkly card, and pat yourself on the back. You saved Christmas! Thanks, last minute digital gifts!
Xbox/PlayStation/Nintendo Gift Card [Digital Code]
This main image links to Xbox, but here are links to Nintendo and PlayStation.
Give the gift of entertainment -- let them choose the game. Save yourself a trip to the store because we're in the digital age now. Send it straight to their email! I promise, opening up that email with a $50 digital code is just as fun as unwrapping a gift card.
Fit Men Cook: 100+ Meal Prep Recipes for Men and Women—Always #HealthyAF, Never Boring Kindle Edition
Fitness expert and social media sensation Kevin Curry shares everything you need to live a #HealthyAF life each day. Plus meal prep, because it's probably the only way you're gonna eat healthy.
His book is as wildly popular and loved as his app and Insta. See what all the hype is about!
Steam Gift Card
Let them choose their own PC, Mac and SteamOS games -- they know what they like! Instant access to thousands of games through Steam.
App Store & iTunes Gift Cards – Email Delivery
Let them go on an app-spree!
Rosetta Stone: Learn ANY LANGUAGE [Lifetime Online/Mobile Access – Digital Code] with Amazon.com $20 Gift Card
Give the gift of communication. Is someone you know itching to travel to another country or just learn another language? Rosetta Stone offers lifetime mobile and online access so your friend or family member can follow their dreams.
There's an eGift for just about every language out there. Just scroll down on the linked page.
Amazon.com eGift Cards/Print at Home
Anything in the world they want, they can probably find it on Amazon. A very safe eGift to purchase for anyone, even if you don't know them well! It's more personal than something like a Visa gift card or cash.
Want to have something physical to give? Print a gift certificate out at home.
Amazon Prime (12 months)
$119 for 12 months or $39 for 3 months -- the choice is yours, but either way, they will LOVE having Amazon Prime if it's not a part of their life already!
FREE Two-Day Shipping on over 100 million items, watch thousands of movies and TV shows with Prime Video, stream millions of songs and thousands of playlists, free Kindle e-books, unlimited photo storage, exclusive deals, Twitch and so much more.
Easy to Learn Online Photography Course Gift Card & Personalized Coaching Program
Someone in your life loves photography but hasn't really gotten into it yet. HELLO, BEST GIFT EVER! Includes coaching calls, image review, workbook, practice exercises & photo assignments. A real photography course to make your loved one an expert in no time.
One of the most thoughtful last minute digital gifts out there!