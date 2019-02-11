10 Best Breast Cancer Survivor Gifts: Your Ultimate List

Our Review

After surviving breast cancer, many former patients start thinking about travel more, and planning more trips. If you want to help your favorite cancer survivor see more of the world with the time they have left, this book will definitely inspire them to plan their next big vacation. The book is split into five sections. “Wild Places” focuses on vast, beautiful stretches of wilderness, such as Botswana’s Okavango Delta and Russia’s Lake Baikal.

“Urban Spaces” looks at the world’s great cities. “Paradise Found” showcases paradise on earth, in exotic locales like the Seychelles and Fiji. The “Country Unbound” section features places where man and nature have struck a perfect balance, such as Chile’s Lake District and France’s Loire Valley.

The fifth and final section of the book, “World Wonders”, is all about manmade wonders like Machu Picchu, Stonehenge and the Taj Mahal. The book also includes an interesting foreword from popular actor and award-winning travel writer Andrew McCarthy. Looking for a similar tongue-in-cheek gift idea with a twist? Maybe they’d prefer a copy of 101 Places Not to See Before You Die by Catherine Price.