10 Best Breast Cancer Survivor Gifts: Your Ultimate List

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s the perfect time to donate to cancer research, raise awareness of breast cancer through special events. Most importantly, it’s always the time to celebrate the survivors. In case you feel awkward finding a gift for that, we’ll be happy to help you out with this list of the best breast cancer survivor gifts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sterling Silver Heart Breast Cancer Awareness Crystal Pink Ribbon Necklace
Our Review
This thoughtful gift features a crystal studded pink cancer awareness ribbon woven through an artful sterling silver heart. It's pretty and a constant reminder of her survival in the face of a terrifying disease. The pretty pendant hangs from an 18 inch sterling silver cable chain with a spring-ring lock for comfort and security.
If you're a husband or partner wanting to make a serious investment in a piece of jewelry that will let your lady know you're at her side and will be forever, this gorgeous diamond circle pendant features a rose gold ribbon in the center, and it's set in 14k white gold.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
Breast Cancer Survivor T-Shirt
Our Review
Want to get something for a breast cancer survivor in your life? This inspirational shirt celebrates their victory over breast cancer, while also giving hope to anyone who is still fighting against cancer. In addition to the black version pictured above, you can also get this shirt in white or pink. If you’re shopping specifically for a male breast cancer patient or male breast cancer survivor, you may also want to check out this great “Real Men Wear Pink” tee.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Inspired Silver Breast Cancer Awareness Christmas Tree Ornament
Our Review
When you’re first diagnosed with breast cancer, you might wonder if you’ll ever see another Christmas. Celebrate the first cancer-free Christmas after their diagnosis with this elegant Christmas tree ornament. The ornament is made from a silver-tone metal, and measures about 2.5 inches. This ornament may be a little bittersweet, but it’s still a great gift for any breast cancer patient who celebrates Christmas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pavilion Gift Company Survivor Angel Figurine
Our Review
This angel can represent a guardian angel looking out for a breast cancer patient. The figurine has the words “Faith, Hope, Strength, Courage” written on the front. It features birchwood accents and pewter detailing. This figurine could be kept in the living room or bedroom, or any place in the home that has significance for the cancer patient.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Real Relax Massage Chair Recliner
Our Review
Beating cancer is a huge achievement, and it deserves to be celebrated. And yet, many cancer patients feel sad, stressed, tired, or achy after their long battle. Massage can help boost circulation, improve mood, and generally make a positive contribution to a person’s overall wellness. This epic massage chair has pretty much every bell and whistle you could want, including leg and shiatsu foot massage.
Soothing heat helps to relax tired muscles. The chair, when reclined, has the following dimensions: 33″ width x 31″ height x 68″ depth. While this is quite an expensive gift, it is available online for 50 percent off the list price. And if you pool your resources with other friends and family members, you can split the costs. And after beating cancer, don’t you think the breast cancer survivor in your life deserves the royal treatment?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Brookfield Candle Company ‘Angel Wings’ Candle
Our Review
These all natural, soy-based candles are poured by hand in the great state of Massachusetts. Each candle is poured in a 16oz mason jar filled 3/4 of the way, and topped off with pink breast cancer survivor ribbons. This is a simple, affordable gift option with a lot of heart. This same company also makes an autism awareness candle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘World’s Best Travel Experiences: 400 Extraordinary Places’
Our Review
After surviving breast cancer, many former patients start thinking about travel more, and planning more trips. If you want to help your favorite cancer survivor see more of the world with the time they have left, this book will definitely inspire them to plan their next big vacation. The book is split into five sections. “Wild Places” focuses on vast, beautiful stretches of wilderness, such as Botswana’s Okavango Delta and Russia’s Lake Baikal.
“Urban Spaces” looks at the world’s great cities. “Paradise Found” showcases paradise on earth, in exotic locales like the Seychelles and Fiji. The “Country Unbound” section features places where man and nature have struck a perfect balance, such as Chile’s Lake District and France’s Loire Valley.
The fifth and final section of the book, “World Wonders”, is all about manmade wonders like Machu Picchu, Stonehenge and the Taj Mahal. The book also includes an interesting foreword from popular actor and award-winning travel writer Andrew McCarthy. Looking for a similar tongue-in-cheek gift idea with a twist? Maybe they’d prefer a copy of 101 Places Not to See Before You Die by Catherine Price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dodow
Our Review
Dodow is a gadget to help people sleep better. Many cancer patients and cancer survivors suffer from insomnia at some point, especially if they receive radiation instead of chemo. This is a great gift for anyone who is facing restless nights due to anxiety or medication.
Dodow is a metronome with a light system that helps people fall asleep naturally. After just eight minutes of exercises with this machine, the gadget shuts itself off, and (ideally) the user has fallen asleep.
The makers of Dodow say that hundreds of thousands of people use their product, and that someone who normally takes 60 minutes to fall asleep will take no more than 25 with Dodow, meaning a person could get about 100 extra hours of sleep per year. Sleep is tied to overall health, so a healthy body needs sleep. Is there any gift better than the gift of a good night’s sleep?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Adrianna Papell Women’s Illusion Neckline Lace Dress
Our Review
After beating cancer, she should have a new dress to wear, for the night she goes out on the town to celebrate with dinner and dancing. This gorgeous dress will make her feel sexy and special. It’s available in tons of colors, in sizes from 2-16. This style looks great on women with small busts, larger busts, or even no bust at all, post-mastectomy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I Refuse to Sink Adjustable Wrap Ring
Our Review
Survivors need to stay positive and stay strong. This ring is a constant reminder that even when waves come crashing down, she can make a stand and refuse to sink. This wrap ring is adjustable, and fits sizes 5 to 8. Need more resources to help you track down that perfect gift? We recommend checking out our guides to the best gifts for cancer patients and the best gifts for cancer survivors.