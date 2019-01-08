11 Best Birthday Gifts for Teenage Girls: The Ultimate List (2019)

Our Review

We’ve swung so far into the digital age that cameras that take physical photos are coming back in style. But forget the bulky Polaroids some of us grew up with, the Instax Mini 9 from Fujifilm is compact, colorful, and trendy.

Give the gift of being able to instantly print memories and hang them on your wall like you did as a kid. This gift bundle takes the Ice Blue Instax Mini 9, which you can buy by itself if you’d rather, and throws in all the extras a teenager could want.

The bundle includes the matching camera case with detachable shoulder strap, matching 64 slot photo album, two 20 packs of film, batteries, 10 colorful frames with hanging clips and twine, five plastic frames, selfie lens, four colored lenses for various filters, 60 sticker frames, and two colored pens to decorate your photos.

This is nearly endless hours of fun and laughing with their friends. The camera and this package are also available in flamingo pink, cobalt blue, lime green, and smokey white.